3-star tight end Gavin Hoffman commits to Iowa football's 2024 recruiting class

Shortly after added a much-needed tight end commitment in Michael Burt last week, Iowa football picked up another commitment from 2024 tight end Gavin Hoffman.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end out of Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) is the No. 7 player in Kansas, No. 42 tight end in the country and a top-1,000 player nationwide for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Hoffman’s top options were between Iowa, Arizona State and Missouri ahead of his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend. He held additional offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Western Michigan.

Hoffman landed offers from the Hawkeyes and his other top choices in early June and took official visits to all three in June.

The rising senior was Blue Valley Northwest’s go-to receiver last season. He had 38 receptions for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns, the most of any other player on the Huskies’ roster. Hoffman also helped Blue Valley Northwest’s basketball team to a state championship this spring.

Hoffman joins over a dozen other commits in Iowa’s 2024 class, including Burt at the tight end position. Prior to Hoffman’s commitment, Kirk Ferentz’s recruiting class was ranked No. 33 in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.