Iowa football lands commitment from Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee

Iowa football landed a commitment from Central Lyon wide receiver Reece Vander Zee on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound in-state receiver is the No. 8 player in Iowa and No. 118 wide receiver nationally in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He was unranked by the Des Moines Register in December but has jumped onto recruiting radars after picking up 13 offers since January.

Vander Zee held offers from both Iowa and Iowa State but ended up picking the Hawkeyes. He will join former Central Lyon teammate Zach Lutmer in Iowa City, and current teammate Graham Eben, who committed to Iowa as a Preferred Walk On Monday.

He held additional offers from Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Montana State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Michigan and Yale.

Vander Zee was part of Central Lyon’s state championship-winning football and basketball teams.

On the football field, he did a bit of everything for the Lions. Vander Zee recorded 32 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw four passes for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 22 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.

Vander Zee is the 14th commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked 33rd in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.