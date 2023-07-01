Pleasant Valley’s Joey VanWetzinga becomes Iowa football’s first 2025 commit

Iowa football landed another commitment in the week after a large contingent of players took official visits to Iowa City, this time from Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga.

He is the first commit of Iowa's 2025 recruiting class. VanWetzinga is currently unranked by 247Sports, but just finished a successful sophomore football season.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive lineman only held one offer, from the Hawkeyes, and he didn't waste much time in committing to Iowa.

VanWetzinga recorded 24 total tackles last season for the Spartans, including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.