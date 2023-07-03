3-star St. Louis edge Joseph Anderson commits to Iowa football

Iowa football added yet another piece to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star edge Joseph Anderson.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior out of Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis is the No. 11 player in Missouri and No. 45 edge in the country, according to 247Sports. He does not have a 247Sports Composite rating.

Anderson was one of many players who took an official visit to Iowa City on June 23, and he took additional visits to Nebraska and Kansas in the weeks before.

In addition to those three Division I programs, Anderson held offers from Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colgate, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kent State, Lindenwood, Miami (Ohio), Missouri, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, UNI, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Toledo, Vanderbilt and Wyoming.

Anderson is the 17th player to commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 31 in the country prior to Anderson’s commitment.

He is the third edge in the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class, joining Cedar Falls’ Drew Campbell — younger brother of former Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell — Devan Kennedy out of Phoenix, Arizona.

