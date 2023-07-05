Iowa football lands commitment from 2024 cornerback Rashad Godfrey

Coming off a successful official visit weekend, Iowa football added a commitment to the 2024 class from cornerback Rashad Godfrey.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound cornerback is unranked by 247Sports — and other ranking sites — but held several offers.

In addition to Iowa, Godfrey held offers from USF, Florida Atlantic, Duke, Boston College, Tulane, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, Connecticut, Charlotte, Arkansas State, Tennessee Tech, Georgia State, Delaware and Jackson State.

The Hawkeyes offered Godfrey on June 13, and he chose to visit Iowa City just 10 days later.

A rising senior out of Armwood High School (Fla.), Godfrey recorded 13 total tackles in eight games played last season. He also had one interception with a five-yard return and defended seven passes.

Prior to the large official visit weekend, Iowa’s 2024 class featured 12 commits and was ranked the No. 33 class in the country.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.