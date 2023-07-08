Iowa football adds commitment from 2024 athlete Jaylen Watson

Iowa football added yet another piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of 3-star athlete Jaylen Watson. He announced his commitment on Instagram Live.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior out of Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio) is the No. 49 player in Ohio and No. 123 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. He is projected as a wide receiver by several programs, but Iowa and defensive coordinator Phil Parker recruited Watson as a defensive back.

In addition to Iowa, Watson held offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

His final five included Iowa, Minnesota, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Maryland.

The Hawkeyes were the latest program to offer Watson, on June 5. He took an official visit to Iowa City on June 23, along with several other players who have since committed to Iowa.

Watson is the 19th commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 31 in the nation prior to Watson’s announcement.

