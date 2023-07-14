Q&A: Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga on Iowa commitment, playing with brother Rusty

Iowa football picked up a major commitment a couple weeks ago from Pleasant Valley rising star Joey VanWetzinga.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound lineman doesn’t even have a ranking yet on popular recruiting websites, but he is the first committed player in the Hawkeyes’ 2025 class. VanWetzinga had growing interest from a couple of other Division I programs, and then Iowa extended an offer.

It was an easy decision for the rising junior.

And the Hawkeyes may have landed a solid talent before other programs even took notice.

VanWetzinga only recorded 24 total tackles (15 solo) during his sophomore season. But he led the Spartans with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

He helped Pleasant Valley to an undefeated regular season and a nine-game win streak before the Spartans fell to West Des Moines Valley in the first round of the playoffs. He is the brother of current Iowa fullback Rusty VanWetzinga and his father, also named Rusty, is Pleasant Valley's head coach.

Q&A with Pleasant Valley’s Joey VanWetzinga, the first commit to Iowa’s 2025 recruiting class

What is your earliest memory of football?

Joey VanWetzinga: My earliest memory is probably playing peewee football with my brother. That's the first sport I ever played, and I was playing with my brother.

What’s your favorite memory — either as a player or as a fan — in the sport?

VanWetzinga: Probably back in eighth grade, when I used to run the ball.

And I know that your recruitment was a little bit shorter, just with you already being committed. But can you walk me through what your recruiting experience was like overall?

VanWetzinga: I had interest from schools like Illinois and Missouri. They all wanted me to come down on official visits and go to their camps and stuff. But I never really had a full official offer from someone until Iowa’s camp. So, it was really slow, but I was gaining interest from other schools.

You received that one offer from Iowa and committed shortly after. For you, was it always going to be Iowa?

VanWetzinga: Absolutely. They were the first Power Five school to offer me, they were my first offer. So, I knew I was gonna commit now. I just wanted to figure out when I should announce and I wanted to talk with my family first.

You said that you wanted to take some time to talk to your family about your decision. Did joining your brother, Rusty, at Iowa and the possibility of playing with him again impact your decision at all?

VanWetzinga: Yeah, I talked to him about it. Like, I’ve played with my brother my whole life. So, it’s something I’m used to and I think it’ll help me develop as a player just because there will be someone there to get on me and push me.

What about your dad? Is he excited that both of his sons are going to the same school?

VanWetzinga: He’s excited that we’re both going to play college football together. Not only that, he grew up as an Iowa fan, so it’s a really neat experience for him. He’s been telling me how proud he is.

How much has he helped you with the recruiting process, with him being a high school coach, or has he taken a step back and let you do your own thing?

VanWetzinga: He always encouraged me to go to camp and stuff, like go out and show what I can do in front of coaches to get my name out there. But I think in the entirety of it, he stepped back a little bit. I just went out on the field and tried to prove myself.

What were your conversations like with Iowa’s coaching staff?

VanWetzinga: They just said they love my play style, they love the way I play, how aggressive I am. There’s a little bit of confusion on what side of the ball I’m going to play on up at Iowa. I don’t know if they want me on defense or offense, so we’re still in the discussion about that. But I’d be willing to play on either side of the ball.

You are the first player to commit to Iowa’s 2025 class. Does that mean anything to you? Were you hoping to be the first to commit?

VanWetzinga: I didn’t know I was the first person. I’m excited. I just think it shows my commitment to Iowa, really.

You still have two years of high school football left. What are your goals for the next couple seasons?

VanWetzinga: Physically, I’m trying to gain a little bit of weight, get a bit bigger just because I’m a little undersized for offensive line at the Division I level. And then just trying to get faster, more explosive and increase my game IQ, trying to get smarter on the field.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.