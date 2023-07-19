Iowa football picks up commitment from 3-star edge Chima Chineke

Iowa football added another edge rusher to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star Chima Chineke. He announced his commitment on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior out of Plano East (Texas) is the No. 104 player in Texas, No. 40 edge defender in the country and the No. 615 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

Chineke was in Iowa City on June 23 as part of the large contingent of high school prospects who took official visits to Iowa that weekend. He also took official visits to Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas Tech and Kansas, according to 247Sports.

In addition to those teams, Chineke held offers from Houston, Memphis, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Vanderbilt.

He recorded 31 total tackles during his junior football season at Plano East. Chineke had 25 solo takedowns, 1.5 tackles for loss and an impressive 6.5 sacks.

Chineke is the 20th commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2023 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 30 in the country prior to his commitment.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.