Q&A: Reece Vander Zee breaks down Iowa football commitment, Central Lyon's success

All eyes may be on the Iowa high school baseball and softball state tournaments this week, but recruiting really doesn’t have an offseason.

So, the Des Moines Register has continued to catch up with some of the top in-state recruits as part of our Q&A series, and this week we have a good one.

Central Lyon’s Reece Vander Zee takes the term “multi-sport athlete” to a new level. The rising senior plays football, basketball and baseball and competes in track and field events for the Lions, which means he truly plays sports year-round.

He helped Central Lyon to state titles in football and basketball during the 2022-23 season and was a state qualifier in several track and field events. It’s safe to say that Vander Zee is really good at pretty much every sport he plays.

More:Q&A: Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga on Iowa commitment, playing with brother Rusty

Vander Zee averaged 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in basketball. He had 23 RBIs and four home runs batting and a 1.58 ERA and 109 strikeouts pitching in baseball.

In football, he recorded 768 yards and 10 touchdowns on 32 receptions. He had 22 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions — including a pick-six — on defense.

Several college football programs took notice of his talents. Between mid-January and mid-May, Vander Zee picked up offers from Iowa, Iowa State, UNI, Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Montana State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Michigan and Yale.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver is ranked the No. 10 player in Iowa and a top-1,000 player nationwide by 247Sports Composite.

And, in June, he ended his recruitment when he committed to the Hawkeyes.

Q&A with Reece Vander Zee, a multi-sport star athlete at Central Lyon

What’s your earliest memory in sports?

Reece Vander Zee: I would probably say playing flag football around second or third grade or playing pickup baseball or something with my friends around that time too. I’ve been playing sports my whole life.

What’s been your favorite memory, either as a player or as a fan?

Vander Zee: Winning the state championship this year in football and basketball. That’s pretty special. I grew up with all those guys, my whole life, and to do that with them was really special. So, I would say that the football state championship and then the basketball state championship were probably my best memories.

More:Q&A: Waukee's Malachi Curvey on Iowa State, recruitment, Brent 'Big Play' Curvey

What was it like to win state football, state basketball, to do all those things with the same group of guys you’ve grown up with?

Vander Zee: It was amazing. There aren’t a lot of schools that could say they grew up kindergarten through high school with those guys. Seeing them every single day, playing with them and growing up with them, those guys have been around my whole life. All the memories we’ve created and hard work we’ve put in, just to see it all pay off was amazing.

Getting into recruiting, can you walk me through what your experience was like overall?

Vander Zee: It was really awesome. When it first started, it kind of took me by surprise a little bit. And then, when it started picking up, it was a little overwhelming. But I think I did well with it and I really appreciated everyone that put in time to recruit me to their program.

Why did you ultimately decide to commit to Iowa?

Vander Zee: I just really loved the family atmosphere that they have there. It’s amazing to see all those players that I’ve been watching forever, and the coaches and all those guys just be down-to-earth people and be really welcoming. That’s one of the main reasons, just the family that they have there. And I want to be part of something bigger than myself, and it was really evident that’s what they’re doing there.

Did you have your mind made up going into your official visit in June or did that visit play a part in deciding to commit?

Vander Zee: I didn’t have my mind made up. I was actually really close to choosing Iowa State. I really liked Iowa State’s program. But at the end of the day, I felt that the official visit was just about being around the program. And it was evident that that’s where I belong.

More:Iowa football lands commitment from Central Lyon's Reece Vander Zee

Obviously your teammate Zach Lutmer (2023) is at Iowa, Graham Eben (2024) just committed as well. What can you tell me about this Central Lyon to Iowa pipeline?

Vander Zee: It’s been crazy. Having Zach, someone that your trust and grew up with, there and that’s already gone through recruiting, he’s been really helpful with how to go through it and stuff like that. That’s been really nice. Then obviously, to play with some of your best friends growing up on a Division I football program is pretty special.

To have Zach there and Graham going to be there, it’s really amazing. There aren’t a lot of small towns like us that have three guys who are going to play for the Hawkeyes. It’s brought a lot of pride to our community, and I’m lucky to be a part of it.

Any relief that comes with having your commitment done and out of the way before you start your senior year?

Vander Zee: Yeah, I was ready for it to be done. It was a really special experience, but I just wanted to focus on high school this last year. It’s the last year I get to have at the place I grew up, so it’s going to be a great year and I’m glad to have the recruiting behind me.

So, after winning football and basketball state titles in the same year, how do you up that this year? What are your goals for your senior year?

Vander Zee: I mean, we are definitely trying to repeat and just do the best we can with the guys we have. We definitely have some guys who left, spaces we need to fill, but I think we can do it.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.