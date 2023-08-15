Iowa football commit James Resar breaks down his dual-threat skills, Cade McNamara

James Resar was one of several recruits in Kinnick Stadium when Iowa hosted Iowa State for the 2022 Cy-Hawk matchup.

He watched as Leshon Williams ran nine yards to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and then watched as Iowa State kicked a field goal in the second and scored a touchdown in the fourth to win the rivalry game, 10-7, for the first time since 2014.

Iowa’s offense struggled that season, yet fans of the Hawkeyes were shocked by the Cyclones’ upset of their cross-state rival.

That could’ve been a moment for Resar, a quarterback recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, to change his focus and look at other college programs.

Instead, less than 24 hours after Iowa lost to Iowa State, he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. But Resar had actually decided his future before the first snap on Saturday.

“I knew I was going to commit prior to (that game),” Resar said. “Honestly, I kind of knew Iowa was the place for me following my summer visit. But the final confirmation came during a phone call with coach Brian Ferentz on Thursday before the game.

“I was able to spend some time with the coaches a few hours before the game. It meant a lot to me to be able to commit in person to coach Kirk Ferentz.”

A mobile, dual-threat quarterback is coming to Iowa City

Resar’s style of play looks different from the quarterbacks of Iowa’s past, and that’s because he uses his feet about as much as his arm.

As a freshman, Resar – who split time behind center with a junior teammate – recorded 252 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added 204 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In his sophomore year, Resar was the solidified starter. He threw for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he picked up 476 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Those statistics don’t even tell the full story.

Resar broke his leg in the second week of that season. He was diving for the end zone when he took a helmet to the leg. His high school trainer thought it was just a bruise, so Resar didn’t go to the doctor. It continued to hurt, so toward the end of the season, he got it checked out.

“I shouldn’t have played on it, initially,” Resar told the Des Moines Register. “But towards the end of the year, I’d strengthened all the muscles around it by playing, so it was fine.”

Ten rushing touchdowns is an impressive statistic, but Resar laughs when explaining that he scored half of those in the first two games. He picked up the remaining five through the last 11 games of the season, and even those weren’t long runs.

With almost two years of hindsight, Resar acknowledges that his injury actually helped him improve as a passer.

"I was kind of turning into a runner too much, and that wasn’t the best thing for me," Resar said. "But that year, I couldn’t move as well and was forced to stand in the pocket and work through progressions. I’ve learned to throw a lot more, and it’s really helped elevate my game.”

That progression is reflected in Resar’s junior statistics.

He threw for 1,656 yards and 15 touchdowns. Resar didn’t completely stop running the ball, adding 466 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He had two games with 100-plus rushing yards and a long run of 75 yards.

Resar’s speed and versatility behind center set him apart, not only from his high school counterparts but from recent Iowa quarterbacks. He’s listed as an athlete by 247Sports, but his rating would make him a top-50 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. His running abilities make him different.

“I’m faster than most of the people chasing me, which gives me an advantage,” Resar told the Register after his commitment. “I can buy time to find a receiver or gain yards with my legs. Either way, the defense is unsure, which helps me.”

Time will tell how Resar’s game transforms at Iowa, but he has been told that the Hawkeyes coaching staff still plans for him to use his legs, just maybe not as much as he has in high school.

“The coaches have talked to me about it. They don’t want me to be a running quarterback, but they do want me to use my strengths to maybe add a couple extra things that slower quarterbacks couldn’t necessarily do.”

Resar reflects on his relationship with Brian Ferentz

Resar heard the rumblings about the Iowa offensive coordinator during and after last season.

But if the Hawkeyes’ performance on offense or the conversations surrounding Brian Ferentz fazed Resar, he didn’t show it. And through it all, his commitment to Iowa never wavered.

“I have a lot of faith in (Brian Ferentz) because he’s coached on really good teams before with good offenses, so I wouldn’t necessarily put everything on him,” Resar said. “He’s still a good coach and I trust that he can do really good things.”

While a lot of the football world criticized Ferentz’s performance as an offensive coordinator, Resar recalled what he liked most about one of his future coaches: His honesty. That was one of the things that kept the 6-foot-4 quarterback committed, even when other schools came into the mix.

Resar committed to Iowa in September. He picked up offers from North Carolina (March), Tulane (April) and Western Kentucky (May) the following spring. He never wanted to be a player who decommitted – especially having not enjoyed the recruiting process – and he had no intention of changing his mind, even with some schools coming in late.

So, he stuck with the Hawkeyes and the coach who had been honest with him from the start.

“I liked his honesty,” Resar said of Ferentz. “There’s a lot of coaches who will tell you that you’ll be the starter your true freshman year, and that’s not very likely. Brian was just super honest about everything, never lied and I just feel comfortable playing for him.”

What Iowa’s future quarterback thinks about the Hawkeyes’ current starter

Resar is correct about the likelihood of starting as a true freshman, especially at the quarterback position.

When Resar gets to Iowa next summer, it is likely that Cade McNamara will still be with the Hawkeyes. He transferred to Iowa from Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining. Marco Lainez III, Iowa’s 2023 quarterback signee, Joe Labas and Deacon Hill could all be competing for the backup role at that point too.

Despite the competition, though, Resar likes what he sees in Iowa’s quarterback room, especially McNamara.

“I think he’s great,” Resar said. “He’s done a lot of really good things in Michigan, and hopefully he can help the offense out a lot.”

And while Resar and McNamara won’t have much time together at Iowa, Resar is already excited about the opportunity to practice alongside McNamara.

“I want to learn a lot from him because he’s been doing this for a long time. So, he definitely knows more than I do.”

Resar’s focus remains on high school football, not recruiting, over the next months

Bishop Kenny’s starting quarterback is looking forward to getting back on the football field.

And, this year, he’s happy to do it as a committed player.

“I didn’t really like the recruitment process,” Resar said. “It was just time-consuming. I go to bed at nine every night during football season, and I’d get home at eight and I’ve got three coaches who want to talk to me. It’s just busy.”

Resar is ready to just focus on high school for the first time in a few years. There is a weight off his shoulders, and he feels like Florida high school football fans will see that reflected on the football field.

The next 10 or so months are all about high school for Resar. He attends a Catholic school, which doesn’t allow him to graduate early.

So, he’ll remain in Florida through the spring, where he’s looking forward to a possible senior track season and all the things that come with being a “normal” high schooler. Then, only after graduation, he will turn his focus to Iowa football.

Until then, though, he is ready to lead Bishop Kenny to a successful season.

“I’m feeling really good,” Resar said of the upcoming season. “I’ve added a lot of weight, I’ve added speed, I’m continuing to learn and it’s a better team. We just have to put the pieces together, but once everybody figures everything out, it should be a pretty special season.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.