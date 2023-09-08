Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football's 2025 class

Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Nick Brooks announced his commitment on Friday, and he’s staying close to home.

“You’re getting a dog, for real. Left tackle, right tackle, wherever I need to play, I’m ready,” Brooks said after his commitment. “Go Hawks!”

The 6-foot-8, 350-pound junior verbally committed to Iowa football, becoming the second player in the Hawkeyes’ 2025 recruiting class. Brooks joins 3-star defensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga out of Pleasant Valley.

Brooks is the No. 1 player in his class, according to the Des Moines Register’s rankings, and he is the No. 3 player in the all-class, all-grade top 100 players statewide released preseason. Brooks is a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior has helped the Cougars offense to a successful start, despite two losses to open the season. With Brooks on the line, quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte has completed 63% of his passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns – while being intercepted only once.

He previously played high school football in Georgia before returning to Cedar Rapids, where he grew up, for his junior season.

In addition to Iowa, Brooks held offers from more than two dozen Division I programs: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Grambling State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UAB, UCF and Wisconsin.

Prior to Brooks’ commitment, Kirk Ferentz’s 2025 class was ranked No. 37 in the country with only one player.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on X @AlyssaHertel.