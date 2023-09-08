Nick Brooks' commitment brightens future of Iowa football's O-line, keeps talent in-state

IOWA CITY — Iowa football doesn’t play until Saturday, but it already picked up a big win this week.

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Nick Brooks, a 4-star recruit, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Friday.

The numbers from this commitment are eye-opening. Brooks’ height and weight measurements can vary based on where you look — the Cedar Rapids Kennedy roster lists him at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds. But the point is, he’s bigger than most major-college linemen and still just a junior in high school.

That is part of the reason why he is a highly sought-after prospect. Brooks joins fellow in-state prospect Joey VanWetzinga as verbal commits in Iowa’s 2025 class.

Related:Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks commits to Iowa football's 2025 class

Brooks is the No. 1 player in his class, according to the Des Moines Register’s rankings, and he is the No. 3 player in the all-class, all-grade top 100 players statewide released preseason. Brooks is a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

The importance of Brooks’ commitment to Iowa is twofold.

First, Iowa's offensive line has been an underwhelming position group in recent years. Iowa’s dreadful offense in 2022 was held down by a variety of factors, not the least of which was poor O-line play. How that unit comes together during the 2023 season is still to be determined. But the fact that Iowa’s offensive line has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons is not encouraging.

The importance of having a capable offensive line holds even more weight for a program like Iowa. The Hawkeyes are built on physical football and a style of play in which they can impose their will through the running game. Perhaps for a program that breaks down their opponent by running a spread-style offense, in which they get rid of the ball quickly, or one that relies more heavily on a dual-threat quarterback, offensive line play isn’t as crucial.

But because Iowa is a power football team, strong line play is essential. That’s why getting someone like Brooks is big news.

Given the modern landscape of college sports and that it’ll be a while before Brooks joins the Hawkeyes, it’s difficult to forecast exactly how he will fit into the roster. But by then, there should be a considerable amount of turnover from the current O-line. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Nick DeJong, Rusty Feth, Connor Colby and Mason Richman could all have moved on from the program by the time Brooks shows up on campus.

That means, by way of newcomers or developing talent, Iowa will need to reload its O-line. Brooks could be part of that next wave.

The other part of the equation with regard to Brooks’ commitment is that Iowa is able to keep talent in-state. Brooks previously attended high school in Georgia, but now attends Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. Brooks’ top five schools included Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. Those are high-level programs.

Keeping top in-state prospects in Iowa is a challenge. Look no further than the 2023 class. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, the state’s top prospect in 2023, was originally committed to Iowa but flipped to Alabama. That was a significant hit to the future of Iowa’s offensive line.

So in the aftermath of Proctor's flip, getting a commitment from Brooks was a bounceback of sorts, showing Iowa can still beat elite programs for big-time talent in its own backyard.

The other layer to the situation is this: Iowa is so good at developing players that it doesn’t necessarily need a roster full of four- and five-star prospects in order to have success. So if the Hawkeyes are able to land top talent, it is just an added benefit.

Take, for instance, Xavier Nwankpa, a highly touted recruit from Southeast Polk who chose Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame. As a sophomore, Nwankpa is already a starter and an impact player in Iowa’s secondary. Iowa’s ability to develop players could expedite the timetable for a player like Brooks to make an impact on the field.

Follow Tyler Tachman on X @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com