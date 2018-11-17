Iowa's Kyle Groeneweg (14) returns the ball against Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (Photo: Holly Hart/AP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Keegan Render sensed a little extra electricity in his Iowa football team during pregame warmups Saturday.

Not 63 points worth of juice, of course. Who expects that?

But the senior center liked what he saw from the moment the Hawkeyes stepped on the field at Memorial Stadium. He was watching body language after a three-game Iowa losing streak.

“There was a little more pep in our step,” Render said. “Sometimes, people might go through (warmup drills) and not try to hit each other as hard as possible, just try to get ready for the game.”

These Hawkeyes were hitting anything that moved Saturday. Just ask poor Illinois.

Four hours later, the shivering remnants of a crowd announced at 33,313 were witnessing the saddest of history around these parts.

The Hawkeyes have faced the Illini 74 times, dating to 1899. Never had an Iowa win been this one-sided.

The scoreboard read Iowa 63, Illinois 0.

CHAD'S FINAL THOUGHTS: A.J. Epenesa, Hawkeyes unleash frustration on Illinois

And, yes, it really was that bad for the home team, which dropped a fifth straight game to the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten Conference) ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns. They passed for 197 and three more scores. The defense scored once on an A.J. Epenesa special — he forced and recovered a fumble and then trekked 19 yards to paydirt. The special teams scored on a 61-yard punt return by Kyle Groeneweg.

The Illini (4-7, 2-6) are a bad football team. Iowa made them look absolutely putrid.

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone, Android and follow us on Facebook

“I wouldn’t say anger. I’d say anxious,” Iowa linebacker Amani Hooker said of the mood heading into the game. “We were ready to come out. And we played together as a team. As a defense, we believed the offense was going to get the job done, and they did. And they believed we were going to get the job done, and we did.”

Iowa earned its second shutout of the season, after a similar blanking of Maryland last month. Like the Terrapins, Illinois entered with a running game that had been explosive against other teams. The Illini found out what the Terrapins did: The Hawkeyes can impose their will on lesser opponents and force them into a one-dimensional abyss.

ANALYSIS: Noah Fant is back in Iowa's game plan, says he's open-minded on NFL talk

Illinois gained just 82 yards through the air, with three interceptions. The Illini produced 149 yards on the ground, but averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. They were 3 of 23 on third- and fourth-down tries. They never came close to scoring points.

The Hawkeyes hadn’t shut out two opponents in the same season since 2008 (Florida International and Minnesota). You have to go back to 1997 to find a season when they blanked two conference foes (Indiana and Minnesota).

CLOSE Iowa free safety Jake Gervase was pretty happy about a 63-0 win against Illinois. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

It was evident in the fourth quarter how much the shutout meant to Iowa. Little-used players got some playing time, but defensive ends Epenesa and Chauncey Golston remained on the field, along with other more experienced teammates. The Hawkeyes even sent a late blitz at freshman backup quarterback M.J. Rivers, who crumpled up and was sacked by Kristian Welch and Epenesa.

LEISTIKOW: Hawkeyes stave off program questions with domination of Illinois

“We’ve been trying to be this way for a while,” said Hooker, who had one of the interceptions, his fourth of the season. Iowa has 15 of them in its last seven games.

“We play good competition in the Big Ten, so whenever you can shut out a team, that shows our mindset as a defense,” Hooker continued. “We lost three games. We’re still not going to give up and quit. We’re going to come out and compete.”

Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa sophomore linebacker Nick Niemann, who grew up in Illinois, couldn’t hide a big grin when told that he was part of history in this rivalry, as a player during the biggest Hawkeye blowout ever between the teams.

“We were definitely determined to just come together and try to come out and play our best game this far,” he said.

Then Niemann was at a loss for words, as incapable of describing Iowa’s sense of accomplishment as Illinois was of scoring points Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool,” he concluded.

It was pretty cold-blooded actually. It was just what Iowa needed.