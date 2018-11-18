CLOSE

Iowa center Keegan Render said a strong performance against Illinois was evident from pregame warmups onward Saturday Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Iowa football players officially turned their attention toward Nebraska at 6 p.m. Saturday at the conclusion of their game against Illinois.

They could have let their minds wander at halftime, though, considering they already had a five-touchdown lead en route to a historic 63-0 pounding of their rival to the east.

Now, it’s the rival to the west that will close out the season — and the Kinnick Stadium careers for at least 13 Hawkeyes. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Iowa senior center Keegan Render is among those itching to play in this game. He has aunts and uncles and cousins galore who are avid Cornhusker fans. His extended family is from Missouri Valley, a town of 3,000 just on the Iowa side of the Missouri River.

Karen and Terry Render, Keegan’s parents, moved the family to Indianola when he was young.

“They got kind of tired of it when they were growing up,” Keegan said of the Nebraska football passion that surrounded them.

“I’ve heard plenty in my whole lifetime about the Cornhuskers,” Render said after Saturday’s victory ran Iowa’s record to 7-4 overall, 4-4 in Big Ten Conference play. “They cheer for me, of course. I’ve got cousins that will still go to Nebraska games. It’s nothing against them. I understand. But, yeah, this game’s just a little more personal to me.”

Iowa has defeated Nebraska in each of Render’s three seasons as an active member of the Hawkeye roster. Last year, that score was 56-14; the year before, it was 40-10. Render started at left guard in each of those pummelings and helped pave the way for a combined 577 rushing yards.

Iowa’s seniors have already completed career sweeps over rivals Iowa State and Minnesota. They’ll be more than ready to try to lay waste one more time to a surging Cornhusker team that has won four of its past five games under first-year coach Scott Frost, Render vowed.

CLOSE

Iowa tight end Noah Fant on getting more involved in the offense against Illinois, and whether he thinks he's being underutilized Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

There’s an Iowa junior playing in this game with a little extra incentive as well. This could also be tight end Noah Fant’s last time playing at Kinnick Stadium. The Omaha native was a preseason all-American after catching 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. He is generating plenty of early buzz as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, what with his 6-foot-5 height, 42-inch vertical leap and knack for getting in the end zone, something he has done seven times again this season.

“I’m not really sure. I haven’t really talked to the coaches about it,” Fant said Saturday when asked if Black Friday was going to mark his Hawkeye swan song.

“That’s (being mentioned as a first-round NFL selection) a pretty good situation to be in. You can say, 'Maybe I want to go higher. Maybe I want to be a top 10 pick' or something like that — there’s no way to know that until after the season.”

Photos: Iowa 63, Illinois 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith walks off the field during after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith walks off the field during after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) evades Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) evades Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Dominique Dafney (23) celebrate after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Dominique Dafney (23) celebrate after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) tackle Illinois' Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) tackle Illinois' Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Illinois's Sam Mays (9) is tackled by Iowa's Geno Stone (9) after making a reception in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois's Sam Mays (9) is tackled by Iowa's Geno Stone (9) after making a reception in the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kyle Groeneweg (14) returns the ball against Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Kyle Groeneweg (14) returns the ball against Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Toren Young (28) runs the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Toren Young (28) runs the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) throws a shuffle pass as Iowa's Jack Hockaday (48) and Djimon Colbert (32) defend in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) hands off to running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois quarterback A.J. Bush, Jr. (1) hands off to running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Brandon Smith runs with the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's Brandon Smith runs with the ball in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Cameron Watkins (31) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Cameron Watkins (31) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith before the start of the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith before the start of the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz before the start of the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz before the start of the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    What Fant does know is that the Cornhuskers (4-7, 3-5) haven’t forgotten the two-touchdown torching he put on them in Lincoln a year ago. He gained 116 yards on just three catches in that one. He also had a catch for 10 yards against Nebraska while playing in Kinnick two years ago as a true freshman.

    “I’m hoping to do the same thing this year,” Fant said of a two-score repeat. “So, hopefully, I’m put in the position to be able to do that, and we’ll see what happens there.

    “It’s always nice to beat the hometown team.”

    Fant has been hearing from people back home ever since he chose Iowa over the Cornhuskers in August 2015. It was seen as a recruiting misstep for former Nebraska coach Mike Riley, who couldn’t land one of the top players in his own backyard. Riley was fired the day after last season’s rout by Iowa.

    “It kind of died off as the years have gone on,” Fant said of the chatter he hears from Nebraska. “This year, I expect it to be there a little bit. But I think everyone kind of knows that I’m here and Nebraska’s doing their thing and I’ve got my thing going for me.

    “They’re going to come out and play, and we’re going to have to settle it on the field.”

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
    Fullscreen
    Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs after the catch against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs after the catch against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
    â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
    Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
    Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
    4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
    23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
    FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
    Buy Photo
    Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
    Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
    Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
    Buy Photo
    Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
    Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE