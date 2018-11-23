CLOSE Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been learning from Parker Hesse since he arrived on campus. What has the senior taught the sophomore? Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (Photo: Holly Hart/AP)

The Register's Danny Lawhon is here to take your questions during the Iowa vs. Nebraska game on Friday. He'l have updates from our staff at Kinnick Stadium.