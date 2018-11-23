CLOSE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It looked like a shootout early, then a collapse late. But Iowa squeezed it out.

Miguel Recinos’ 41-yard field goal with no time remaining gave the Hawkeyes a 31-28 win over Nebraska on Black Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The win is Iowa’s fourth straight over the Huskers.

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    "It was a hard-fought win out there, a physical game, tough game," Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We're playing a team that's got a lot of good players, very well-coached. They've had a lot of momentum these past six weeks. We knew there was going to be nothing easy about this thing.

    "The bottom line is games get decided on the field. It's all about performance, what guys do out on the field. I thought our guys did a good job starting Sunday, getting ready. They prepared very well all week, really focused. Not being in school can be a good thing, it can be a bad thing. I thought our guys really matured and prepared well."

    It shouldn’t have been this close. The Hawkeyes’ second half was full of miscues that let Nebraska back in. The Huskers rallied from a 28-13 deficit to tie it on an Adrian Martinez touchdown run and Kade Warner two-point conversion with 3:22 to go.

    But Iowa had one last gasp. A key conversion to T.J. Hockenson on fourth-and-8 kept the drive alive with 42 seconds to go and gave Recinos a chance for the winner.

    A second chance

    It was redemption for Recinos, who missed a 37-yard field goal in the fourth that would’ve given Iowa a 31-20 lead. But that kick went wide right and gave Nebraska hope.

    The Huskers iced Recinos before the game-winning kick, but it didn’t matter. After banging it home, the senior kicker took a victory lap around the field as the entire team chased him down.

    "I said something quickly to him as he went on the field," Ferentz said. "We knew they were going to try to ice him. At that point, yeah, let him do what he does. I don't know anything about kicking. Keep your eyes down. I know that. Wasn't much I could tell him that was going to help him."

    Churning it out

    The Hawkeyes’ ground game had been in a funk all year until finally awakening last week at Illinois. Young and Sargent spilled that momentum into Friday.

    The duo ran for 256 yards — 173 from Sargent, 83 from Young — and scored twice. Sargent was key for Iowa down the stretch, helping move the Hawkeyes into field goal range on their final drive. Not bad for a guy who joined the program in June and was basically third on the depth chart heading into camp.

    "He's just meant a lot for us up front," center Keegan Render said. "Sometimes, we may not block the play the best, but he's going to make it better for us. That just makes us go a little harder."    

    Interesting gamble

    Iowa overcame a peculiar call late in the third. Owning a 28-13 lead, the Hawkeyes opted for a fake field goal instead of a chip shot. Hockenson was tackled just short of the marker, giving Nebraska a window to climb back in. The Huskers then drove 98 yards, extending the drive with their own successful fake punt.

    "Maybe we got greedy, but we were playing to win," Ferentz said. "First half, too, maybe didn't have the opportunity to make that type of decision. They did a good job of defending it. Credit goes to them on that one."

    Momentum totally flipped on that decision. But Iowa overcame their own miscues in the end.  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

