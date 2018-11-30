CLOSE

Iowa tight end Noah Fant discusses the complementary relationship with Mackey Award finalist T.J. Hockenson, discusses NFL Draft future. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Noah Fant, Iowa's all-time leader in touchdowns by a tight end, has played his last game as a Hawkeye.

The junior is declaring for the NFL Draft and will skip Iowa's bowl game. He tweeted his plans Friday morning.

Fant on Wednesday was named first-team all-Big Ten Conference by the league's coaches after leading the Hawkeyes with seven touchdown catches. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. lists Fant as his No. 1 tight end for the 2019 draft.

Fant finishes his Iowa career with 78 receptions for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns and will go down as one of the great tight ends in Hawkeye history — even if he wasn't considered the best on his team this season.

Fant's junior year was filled with drama off the field about how he was used on it. On the day he sustained a concussion at Minnesota, his brother tweeted displeasure about how Iowa coaches were using him. After returning, Fant's use was curious in losses to Penn State and Northwestern — defining, close setbacks in a three-game losing streak that foiled Iowa's chances at a Big Ten West title.

The snap-count flames were fanned by head coach Kirk Ferentz's description of him as a "specialist," compared to every-down tight end T.J. Hockenson — who is one of three Mackey Award finalists as the nation's top tight end.

But Fant always took a measured, mature approach in interviews, saying he was a team player and trusted the coaches. The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder with freakish athletic ability (including a 42.1-inch vertical jump and Iowa's record in the three-cone drill) was gracious in his departure, thanking Ferentz and strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
Fullscreen
Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs after the catch against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs after the catch against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
Buy Photo
Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
Fullscreen
Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
Buy Photo
Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
Buy Photo
Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    "Thank you Coach Ferentz and Coach Doyle for the opportunity and honor to represent the black and gold, for helping me grow physically and mentally, more than I thought possible," Fant wrote in his tweet, while later thanking his two position coaches (LeVar Woods and Brian Ferentz) during his three years in Iowa City.

    But the Omaha native is clearly ready to move on, and he will no doubt be an NFL Scouting Combine star. Fant's upside is going to be one of his greatest assets. He turned 21 on Nov. 20.

    "Since the very first time I put on a pair of football pads as a child, it has been my dream to play in the NFL," Fant wrote. "I am very excited for what the future holds and extremely humbled by the amazing opportunity in front of me. I will always bleed the black and gold and forever be a Hawkeye."

    About two hours after Fant making his decision public, Kirk Ferentz released a statement that acknowledged that Fant is believed to be the first Hawkeye to skip a bowl game to pursue a pro career.

    "We are disappointed Noah will not be finishing the season with his teammates," Ferentz said. “He is a tremendous athlete and we wish him the best as he pursues his goal of playing in the NFL."

    Now Iowa fans' attention turns to Hockenson. A redshirt sophomore, the Chariton native also has an NFL decision in front of him after a sensational season in which he caught 46 passes for 717 yards and six touchdowns. Kiper recently listed Hockenson (6-5, 250) as his No. 5 draft-eligible tight end.

    Ferentz and selected Iowa players will address the media late Sunday afternoon after learning their bowl destination.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
    Fullscreen
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
    Buy Photo
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
    Buy Photo
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE