Kirk Ferentz (upper left) watches his Iowa football team take the field for the 2017 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida. The Hawkeyes lost to Florida that day. They will be traveling back to Tampa this New Year's Day.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For the sixth time, the Iowa football team and its fans will greet a New Year in Tampa, Florida.

The Hawkeyes are heading to the Outback Bowl again to face Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference. The announcement was made Sunday afternoon. The teams have never faced each other.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

"The team's tough. They can play with anybody. They can beat anybody," Outback Bowl CEO Jim McVay told the Register shortly after the announcement was made, speaking of the Hawkeyes.



Iowa was just there two years ago, losing 30-3 to Florida in Raymond James Stadium. The Hawkeyes have played in six Outbacks, all since 2004. It becomes their most-visited bowl. They have played in five Rose Bowls.

McVay said he wasn't concerned that Iowa fans may be growing weary of traveling to the same destination for bowl games.

"They're some of the best fans in the country. They love the football team. They're glued together," McVay said. "They were the best team. Tell me who's better?"

Iowa is 2-3 in previous Outback Bowls. The Hawkeyes will be making their 32nd overall bowl appearance, with a record of 15-15-1 in the postseason contests.

The Bulldogs went 8-4, including 4-4 in SEC play. Their losses were to Kentucky, Florida, LSU and Alabama. Each of those teams are in bowl games.

Mississippi State is led by Joe Moorhead, who is in his first season as coach. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

Iowa brings an 8-4 record into the game. It will be seeking its first nine-win season since the 2015 squad went 12-2. It is the sixth consecutive year the Hawkeyes will be playing in a bowl game under coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes will be doing so without star tight end Noah Fant. The junior announced this week that he’s entering the NFL Draft and will not participate in the bowl game. He becomes the first Hawkeye to ever make that decision. Last year, center James Daniels and cornerback Josh Jackson left early for the NFL, but both played in Iowa’s 27-20 victory against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Iowa was selected for the Outback Bowl over Northwestern, which fell to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California. Northwestern won the Big Ten West and had a 14-10 victory in Kinnick Stadium. But the Wildcats lost the Big Ten title game to Ohio State on Saturday.

"Because we wanted to," McVay said when asked why he chose the Hawkeyes. "There's a lot of good teams in the Big Ten. There's a lot of quality programs and coaches. This team just made the most sense for us this year. And they've expressed that they want to come and the players want to be here. And they want to play a big-time SEC team. We're getting everything we want."

