Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson made history Wednesday as the only sophomore to ever win the John Mackey Award.

The award recognizes the best tight end in college football. Hockenson, a Chariton native, earned it by lead the Hawkeyes with 46 catches for 717 yards. He had six receiving touchdowns and one rushing in a breakout season that may be his last in an Iowa uniform. Hockenson is considering entering the NFL Draft after Iowa's Outback Bowl game against Mississippi State on Jan. 1.

Hockenson will receive his award Thursday in Atlanta at the College Football Award Show. That will be televised on ESPN, starting at 6 p.m.

Hockenson is the second Iowa tight end to win the Mackey. Dallas Clark claimed it in 2002. Hockenson said earlier this year that Clark, also an Iowa native, has become a mentor to him.

The news makes Iowa one of just two schools to produce a pair of Mackey winners. Arkansas is the other.

Hawkeye tight ends Tony Moeaki (2009), Allen Reisner (2010) and Noah Fant (2018) have all been semifinalists for the Mackey Award.

Hockenson was also named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league media and second-team honors (behind teammate Fant) from Big Ten coaches. Hockenson is also the recipient of the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.

“It feels like a video game,” Hockenson told reporters Sunday of his whirlwind season and pending NFL decision.

“I’m just trying to take in the moment."