Buy Photo Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll. (Photo: Rodney White/The Register)Buy Photo

Ryan Driscoll, a former blue-chip recruit from Linn-Mar who played quarterback under Hayden Fry at Iowa, died earlier this week from an apparent heart attack, according to reports in the Cedar Rapids Gazette and AllHawkeyes.com.

Driscoll, 44, collapsed while running on his treadmill Wednesday and died, according to the AllHawkeyes.com report. He lived in the Rockford, Illinois, area and worked in medical sales, according to the reports.

Driscoll, a multi-sport athlete at Linn-Mar, earned the Gatorade Player of the Year and was considered among the nation's finest quarterback recruits. He picked Iowa over offers from Notre Dame and Florida State and played for the Hawkeyes between 1992-1996.

At Iowa, Driscoll threw for 1,232 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games played.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, the Gazette reported.