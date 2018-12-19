CLOSE

A few clips from Iowa's Dec. 17 practice, which was open to the media for about 20 minutes, in advance of the Jan. 1 game in Tampa, Florida. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Kirk Ferentz is meeting with the media this afternoon to discuss the December signings of Iowa's 2019 recruiting class. 

Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow, Mark Emmert and Matthew Bain will have updates and analysis in real time here.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles before warmups during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles before warmups during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) runs a drill against Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) runs a drill against Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell calls out to Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell calls out to Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) high-fives Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) high-fives Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks at notes during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks at notes during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) looks on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) looks on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) exercises on a bike during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) exercises on a bike during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) and Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) look on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) and Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) look on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) gets a drink during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) gets a drink during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) lines up to run a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) lines up to run a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
