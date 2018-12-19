CLOSE

Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan was the lead recruiter on Chariton native T.J. Hockenson, who this year won the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

National Signing Day is here.

It's the second year of the early December period when the majority of football recruiting classes take shape.

As Iowa confirms its official signees for 2019, we'll have the latest information and comments from the schools, with recruits listed in alphabetical order.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.

Dane Belton

S: 6-foot, 185 pounds, Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: Among the Hawkeyes' late-June recruiting haul, Belton picked the Hawkeyes over Pitt, where he took an official visit, and Georgia Tech, Indiana and Missouri, among others. He had four interceptions and nine other pass breakups in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

Justin Britt

OL: 6-4, 290, Warren Central (Indianapolis)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars 

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes identified Britt (6-foot-4, 286 pounds) as a priority recruit when they offered him in June 2017. There was always clear mutual interest, and the commitment came this past June. Britt was teammates with current Iowa cornerback Julius Brents at Warren Central. Purdue, Arizona, Cincinnati and Louisville were also in the picture. 

Shadrick Byrd

RB: 5-10, 210, Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

Quick facts: The Hawkeyes went into position coach Derrick Foster's home state to add some more running back depth. Byrd had officially visited Troy two weekends ago. Vanderbilt was in the picture, too. Iowa hosted him for an official visit last weekend and let him know an offer was on the table.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Jack Campbell

    LB: 6-4, 215, Cedar Falls

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Campbell was the leading tackler in Iowa's Class 4A, with 123.5 — including 29 combined in the state semifinals (17.5) and finals (11.5). The preseason Iowa Eight selection and All-Iowa Elite player also had 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson compared this Iowa recruit to Hawkeyes great Aaron Kampman, so you can imagine the team is thrilled that it landed this commitment in late March.

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    Sebastian Castro

    S: 5-11, 190, H.L. Richards (Oak Lawn, Illinois)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Iowa offered Castro at its junior day, when he was a sophomore. At the time, he held three other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Syracuse. Indiana offered a couple months later. After a strong junior season, Castro picked up several more Group of Five offers, but he committed to the Hawkeyes in late April.

    Tyler Endres

    OL: 6-6, 300, Norwalk

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

    Quick facts: Committed all the way back in June 2017. A combination of strength, length and athleticism helped him succeed as the primary blocker for one of Class 3A's most potent passing attacks. A preseason Iowa Eight selection and 2018 All-Iowa Elite team member.

    Noah Fenske

    OL: 6-4, 295, New Hampton

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Fenske was the fourth pledge for Iowa's 2019 class back in March. He was named to the Register's Class 2A first team on offense this fall.

    Tyler Goodson

    RB: 5-10, 190, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Georgia)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick stats: Iowa earned the nod over wide interest from at least seven other Power Five offers. He's called an "all-purpose back," meaning his receiving ability is just as enticing as his rushing ability. But the bulk of his 2018 success came on the ground, where he ran for 1,121 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 159 carries (7.1 yards a pop).

    Jalen Hunt

    DT: 6-3, 260, Belleville (Belleville, Michigan)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Hunt chose Iowa in late June over Michigan State and Missouri, and he held additional offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College and Louisville, among others. He comes from the same high school as Iowa freshman safety Kaevon Merriweather.

    Desmond Hutson

    WR: 6-3, 185, Raytown High (Kansas City, Missouri)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

    Quick facts: The position alone will undoubtedly have fans wondering whether this is the player who will solve the Hawkeyes' much-documented wideout woes, and he comes from the side of Missouri more traditionally seen as the source of the state's best football players. The measurables themselves from this May commit are something to be impressed by. From there, though, time and patience will tell.

    Jestin Jacobs

    LB: 6-4, 210, Northmont (Clayton, Ohio)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

    Quick facts: You know this story. Jacobs committed in May, and then Ohio State came calling, and the Hawkeyes have bent their "no visits elsewhere, dang it" policy for him. Will the Urban Meyer retirement announcement have any late influence here, either? This is the prime soap-opera storyline.

    Yahweh Jeudy

    LB: 6-2, 210, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

    Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports: 3 stars

    Quick facts: Iowa flipped Jeudy, a long-time Kansas State recruit, on Tuesday night. Offered by Hawkeyes on Dec. 10 and visited Iowa City last weekend. The 247Sports Composite gives Jeudy three stars. It ranks him the No. 1,722 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 123 linebacker. 

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Jake Karchinski

      DE: 6-4, 245, West De Pere (De Pere, Wisconsin)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars 

      Quick facts: Iowa landed Karchinski's loyalty in late May. The versatile defender had offers from Syracuse and a few high-end FCS schools. The Hawkeyes' faith seems to have been rewarded by a solid senior football season, as Karchinski amassed 55 tackles (16 for loss) and 7.5 sacks this fall, according to the Wisconsin Sports Network.

      Sam LaPorta

      TE: 6-4, 225, Highland (Highland, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Late commitment who picked Iowa on Tuesday evening. Gave Iowa its third tight recruit from the state of Illinois in this class. Visited Iowa City last weekend and chose Hawkeyes over Bowling Green. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 766 overall prospect in 2019 and the No. 34 tight end. 

      Logan Lee

      TE: 6-5, 245, Orion (Orion, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Lee is among the heirs apparent at tight end, whenever T.J. Hockenson decides is the right time to go pro. Seen as a duo along with Josiah Miamen (more below). Rebuffed offers from throughout the Big Ten, including Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. Has remained firm despite committing the same day as Endres back in the summer of 2017.

      Daraun McKinney

      CB: 5-11, 185, River Rouge (River Rouge, Michigan)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: The Hawkeyes flipped him from Northern Illinois, where he'd been committed since last June. Iowa offered McKinney during its pre-early signing day wave of recruitment, and it hosted him for an official visit last weekend. McKinney, who is also a return specialist, is classified under the athlete category by some services.

      Josiah Miamen

      TE: 6-4, 225, Dunlap (Dunlap, Illinois)

      Rivals: 3 stars; 247 Composite: 3 stars

      Quick facts: Miamen committed to Iowa in late September over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame, among others. He's being grouped in with Orion's Lee as a potential duo in future seasons.

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        Ezra Miller

        OL: 6-6, 317, Ridge View (Holstein)

        Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 4 stars

        Quick facts: Miller was the first commitment of the 2019 class (back on April 22, 2017). He's shaping up to be among the most influential. Another All-Iowa Elite selection and preseason Iowa Eight member, Miller was responsible for blocking multiple players for a team that racked up 2,000 rushing yards.

        Alex Padilla

        QB: 6-1, 190, Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colorado)

        Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

        Quick facts:The fundamentals are strong with this mid-June commit. However, Padilla's sheer stats dropped by almost 800 yards in his senior season (to 1,892 from 2,678) and the number of touchdowns was almost cut in half (to 24 from 40), according to MaxPreps. A 70-percent completion rate is nothing to sneeze at, though, and it's a slight uptick from 2017 (68 percent).

        Chris Reames

        DE: 6-7, 225, Van Meter

        Rivals: 3 stars; 247Sports Composite: 3 stars

        Quick facts: Reames committed to Iowa on Oct. 31. He had offers from Army and Illinois State, among others. A late bloomer on recruiting boards, Reames amassed 42 tackles as a senior (21 solo) for the Bulldogs, with 11 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

