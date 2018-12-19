Iowa high school football's top recruits from Class of 2019
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) tries to evade a sack from Cedar Rapids Xavier's Bryson Bastian (6) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Max Duggan, Lewis Central
Max Duggan, a Lewis Central quarterback and TCU commit.
Norwalk's Tyler Endres blocks North Polk's Michael Williams in the Warriors' 36-3 win against North Polk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Norwalk improved to 3-3.
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit.
Norwalk junior Tyler Endres finished 23rd in the Drake
Tyler Endres, a Norwalk offensive lineman and Iowa commit. MICHAEL ROLANDS/RECORD-HERALD
Ridge View rising junior Ezra Miller was the first
Ezra Miller, a Ridge View offensive lineman and Iowa commit.
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Mosai Newsom runs drills during
Mosai Newsom, a Waverly-Shell Rock defensive end and Nebraska commit.
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (10) intercepts a pass intended for Dowling Catholic's Matt Stilwill (17) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Bettendorf takes a 17-0 lead into halftime.
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Bettendorf's Darien Porter (23) catches a pass during
Darien Porter, right, a Bettendorf wide receiver and Iowa State commit.
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell poses for a photo before
Jack Campbell, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell tackles West High quarterback
Jack Campbell, right, a Cedar Falls linebacker and Iowa commit.
Iowa recruit Noah Fenske poses with offensive line
Noah Fenske, a New Hampton offensive lineman and Iowa commit. Fenske is shown with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during an unofficial visit to the University of Iowa. Courtesy of Noah Fenske
Solon's Coal Flansburg celebrates his touchdown during
Coal Flansburg, a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Coal Flansburg (7) gestures to teammates before a snap during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Coal Flansburg (7), a Solon linebacker and Iowa State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) is tackled by Iowa City,
Cole Mabry (left), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West's Cole Mabry (18) rushes while Marshall Blatz (60) blocks during a Class 4A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Cole Mabry (18), an Iowa City West linebacker and Army commit.
Jake Remsburg of Valley shakes hands after the coin toss during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Jake Remsburg, a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Jake Remsburg (75) of Valley plays during the Dowling West Des Moines Valley game at Drake stadium Aug. 31, 2018.
Jake Remsburg (75), a West Des Moines Valley offensive lineman and Iowa State commit.
Lewis Central's Drake Nettles (5) tackles Cedar Rapids Xavier's Aaron Larson (18) during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Drake Nettles, left, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central kicker and defensive back and Iowa State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Council Bluff, Thomas Jefferson's Cameron Baker (25) walks off the field with an injury during their football game at Des Moines North on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Des Moines.
Cameron Baker, a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson linebacker/athlete, is uncommitted. Brian Powers/The Register
Thomas Jefferson (of Council Bluffs) junior running
Cameron Baker, a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson linebacker/athlete, is uncommitted.
Solon's Adam Bock (32) chases down Washington quarterback Luke Turner (18) during a Class 3A varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in Solon, Iowa.
Adam Bock, a Solon linebacker and South Dakota State commit. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Solon's Adam Bock runs down field during the Spartans'
Adam Bock, a Solon linebacker and South Dakota State commit.
Nov 2, 2018; Johnston, IA, USA; Johnston Dragons Anthony Coleman (5) runs the football against the Southeast Polk Rams at Johnston Stadium. The Rams beat the Dragons 21-7.
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit. Reese Strickland/For the Register
Johnston senior offensive lineman Ethan Arnold holds up receiver Anthony Coleman after Coleman ran for a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Prairie during the first round of Iowa high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Anthony Coleman (5), a Johnston cornerback and North Dakota State commit.
Cedar Falls's Logan Wolf (17) dives for extra yards as he is tackled by Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (30) during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls would go on beat Southeast Polk 26-12 to advance to the finals next week.
Logan Wolf (17), a Cedar Falls wide receiver and Northern Iowa commit. Brian Powers/The Register
Ankeny's Max Griffin (7) tackles Cedar Falls' Logan Wolf (17 on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 during a football game between the Ankeny Hawks and the Cedar Falls Tigers at Northview Middle School.
Logan Wolf (17), a Cedar Falls wide receiver and Northern Iowa commit.
Van Meter's Sam Thompson and Chris Reames (87) tackle
Chris Reames (87), a Van Meter defensive end, is uncommitted. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Carlisle senior Cole Henderson scoops a shot while
Nick DeJong, left, in a Class 3A substate semifinal against Carlisle, plays defensive end for Pella. He's uncommitted. MICHAEL ROLANDS/RECORD-HERALD
Carlisle's Kacyn Pickering runs to make yardage, attempting
Caleb Lomica, a North Polk linebacker, is uncommitted. Mark Davitt/File photo
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) jumps over a tackle during their 4A state football semi-final game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Cedar Falls. Dowling would go on to win in quadruple overtime 41-34.
Carter Bell, a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted. Brian Powers/The Register
Bettendorf's Carter Bell (11) celebrates after a touchdown during a Class 4A quarter final football game on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Trojan Field in Iowa City.
Carter Bell (11), a Bettendorf wide receiver, is uncommitted.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's Quinn Schulte (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during a Class 3A semi finals on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Quinn Schulte (5) intercepts
Quinn Schulte (5), a Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back, is uncommitted.
    Iowa has 18 recruits lined up to sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. There are a couple additional prospects who could wind up signing with the Hawkeyes, too. (Update: They did. It's up to 20 now. See below.)

    Come back here throughout the day for updates regarding Iowa's 2019 class — when signings become official, updates on late flips and other potential signing day drama.

    MORE LINKS TO FOLLOW TODAY

    A few clips from Iowa's Dec. 17 practice, which was open to the media for about 20 minutes, in advance of the Jan. 1 game in Tampa, Florida. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    10:49 a.m.: Iowa gets two signing-day pickups, reaches 20.

    Matthew Bain has stories up now on the additions of Michigan cornerback Daraun McKinney and Alabama running back Shadrick Byrd. The Hawkeyes flipped McKinney from Northern Illinois; and no doubt new assistant Derrick Foster had a hand in luring Byrd up to Iowa.

    And Phil Parker has done this before late in the recruiting process in the state of Michigan ... Desmond King ring a bell?

    9:23: Iowa has all 18 expected letters in!

    There it is. Quarterback Alex Padilla, the lone recruit in the Mountain time zone, has officially submitted his letter to the Hawkeyes.

    9:18 a.m.: Still no Mark Emmert. But we do see 17 letters have arrived in Iowa City.

    Time to put out an APB for Mark? Just kidding, I think he’s working on some Iowa basketball stuff right now. But we really did mislead you all with this triple byline. So far it’s been exclusively a Matt and Chad production.

    By the way, that’s a good reminder that we’ll both be on Facebook Live at Noon today. (No Mark.) Come join us at this link and ask questions or whatever. 

    Meantime, the Hawkeyes picked up their 16th letter from tight end Josiah Miamen and a 17th from defensive back Sebastian Castro. And I (Chad) will go on record as saying that I think Castro one day will go down as one of the gems of this recruiting class.

    When I talked with assistant coach Seth Wallace the other day, he mentioned that he liked some of his incoming recruits to fill that role (someday) of Amani Hooker as Iowa’s “cash” linebacker — which is basically a slot cornerback instead of an outside linebacker. Someone who can cover and play in run support.

    Castro’s film looks perfect for that. Plus, he’s got the framework (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) to grow into a versatile player on Phil Parker’s defense.

    8:45 a.m.: All of Iowa's OL letters are in.

    Chad Leistikow here again. Earlier this morning, Ezra Miller became Iowa’s first signee. Fitting, because the massive offensive lineman from northwest Iowa was the first commitment to this Class of 2018. And, as the program mentioned, set a school record for campus visits (at least in the Kirk Ferentz era).

    Now, New Hampton offensive linemen Noah Fenske and Norwalk offensive lineman Tyler Endres have become the 13th and 14th signees, respectively. Also fitting, as they were among the first four commits to this class. Miller and Fenske were pledges back in the spring of 2017.

    These in-state guys probably don’t get enough hype from us, frankly, in part because they’ve been in the fold for so long.

    Miller, in particular, is especially intriguing as a possible true-freshman contributor. Already at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he’ll be one of Iowa’s early enrollees, meaning he’ll participate in spring practice. I imagine if he had let the recruiting process play out more, he would have been attractive to almost any program in the country.

    The 15th letter (of an expected 18-plus today) came in next, from Indianapolis' Justin Britt, a 282-pounder who had an impressive offer list and also plans to enroll early. He tore his ACL before the season, but will no doubt get prime-grade training and rehab this spring with Chris Doyle and Co.

    On a BTN appearance Wednesday morning, Ferentz said Britt came to Iowa's camp a few years ago and "was maybe as impressive as any kid we've ever had."

    Hello! And that's from a guy who has seen a lot of offensive linemen in his 63 years.

    As much love as Iowa's linebackers will get in this recruiting class, Iowa's offensive line is certainly being restocked at a high level.

    8:15 a.m.: You get a signee! And you get a signee! ... 

    As of 8:15 this morning, Iowa had received NLIs from 12 of its recruits.

    The latest: Three-star in-state linebacker Jack Campbell, three-star in-state defensive end Chris Reames, three-star Illinois tight end Sam LaPorta, three-star Kansas City wide receiver Desmond Hutson, three-star Wisconsin defensive end Jake Karchinski and three-star Florida linebacker Yahweh Jeudy.

    This is Matthew Bain writing this post, and I've probably annoyed a lot of people with how much I like Campbell's game. I put him all the way up at No. 4 in our 2019 in-state recruiting rankings. He's just a perfect fit — in play and personality — for Iowa.

    Reames is a 6-foot-7, 220-pounder who looks a lot like Anthony Nelson did when he was a high school senior. He's at No. 9 on our 2019 ranking, simply because he'll be a bit of a project. 

    LaPorta is a newer name in the Hawkeye mix. They offered him recently and he committed Tuesday night after taking an official visit over the weekend. He is Iowa's third three-star tight end from Illinois in this class.

    Jeudy is another new name. The Hawkeyes flipped him from Kansas State after extending a late offer and hosting him for an official visit last weekend. He announced his commitment Tuesday night.

    Karchinski and Hutson have both been committed to Iowa since May. The Hawkeyes are still looking for another defensive end and another receiver. 

    8:04 a.m.: Hello, Iowa’s next star running back?

    Tyler Goodson had his photo taken with Jim Harbaugh by his Christmas tree in Georgia just four days ago. Sorry, Michigan. He’s a Hawkeye. Goodson’s letter just came into the university’s compliance office.

    A great story from Matthew Bain (who keeps hogging this file!) on Tyler shows that he might be ready-made to make an instant contribution in Iowa’s backfield. The Hawkeyes got some nice things from Mekhi Sargent, Ivory Kelly-Martin in Toren Young in 2018, but they could use more punch in the running game. Goodson certainly will be given every opportunity to bring some in 2019.

    7:55 a.m.: Did you know? Jestin Jacobs was ... an Oregon fan.

    Chad Leistikow here. When I talked with Jestin Jacobs late last night, he told me pretty much everyone in Ohio is a Buckeyes fan … including in his family. Well, except maybe him. Jacobs actually liked Oregon more growing up. Because of the uniforms, he said.

    Maybe that helped him to ultimately be more open to Iowa, which was his first major offer out of Northmont High School in Clayton. Hey, it worked out well the last time a home-state stud recruit spurned his home school. Right, Noah Fant?

    Here’s some of the early stuff I wrote up about Jacobs. What a big deal it'll be to have him enroll early. He'll room with quarterback Alex Padilla here. I’ll have more coverage later today on this class after an interview with director of recruiting Tyler Barnes and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

    7:45 a.m.: Quick thoughts on early signees

    Ezra Miller is the highest-rated Hawkeye recruit, but Jestin Jacobs might be the crown jewell of Iowa's 2019 class. First, he's one the country's fastest-rising talents. Second, he's from Ohio — an hour from Ohio State — and Iowa held off a late effort from the Buckeyes to sign him. 

    Dane Belton is one of the country's more physical safeties, and Iowa beat out Michigan State and Missouri for Jalen Hunt.

    7:23 a.m.: Early rush of signees

    Four-star offensive lineman Ezra Miller's letter came in first, followed by four-star linebacker Jestin Jacobs, three-star defensive end Jalen Hunt, three-star safety Dane Belton and three-star tight end Logan Lee. 

