The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central

This January's Outback Bowl will be Iowa's sixth as a program, tied for the most of any bowl game in which the Hawkeyes have played.

Here's a bit about the previous five trips to Tampa, Florida:

Jan. 2, 2017 — No. 17 Florida 30, Iowa 3

The season: A preseason top-20 team fell on its face early with a stunning home loss to North Dakota State in Week 3. Three defeats in the next six games had Iowa sitting at 5-4, before it ripped off three straight wins to end the year. The headliner was a 14-13 walk-off over undefeated Michigan. A Nebraska drubbing to end the year propelled the Hawkeyes into yet another Outback Bowl against Florida.

The game: Desperately looking to end their bowl victories drought, the Hawkeyes again couldn’t keep up with SEC speed. Iowa had zero offensive stability, and the Gators put things away emphatically with a 13-point fourth quarter. Ed Cunningham’s criticism of how Iowa handled injured quarterback C.J Beathard became an interesting side story.

Words in print: "Beathard finished 7 of 23 for 55 yards in his Hawkeye swan song. A group of 14 Iowa seniors left without recording a bowl-game victory. “This is what we put all this work for throughout the season, to end the season up strong. To lose a bowl game four times in a row, it’s not fun, to say the least,' Hawkeyes senior defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson said." — Mark Emmert   

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (center) and Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (left) during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (center) and Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (left) during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta talk with assistant athletic director Steve Roe (far left) before an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta talk with assistant athletic director Steve Roe (far left) before an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Jan. 1, 2014 — No. 14 LSU 21, Iowa 14

    The season: After suffering a Week 1 loss to Northern Illinois, Iowa bounced back with eight regular-season wins. A convincing final-week win over Nebraska landed Iowa back in Tampa against an LSU team that was in the top 10 for much of the year.  

    The game: The Tigers dominated despite the modest seven-point win. LSU held Iowa to 15 rushing yards on 16 first-half carries, outgaining the Hawkeyes 220-76 on the ground. Tigers running back Jeremy Hill racked up 216 yards and two touchdowns.

    Words in print: "If you can't convert third-and-inches, your options really start to dwindle. That was the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's Outback Bowl, as 14th-ranked Louisiana State bullied its way to a 21-14 win over Iowa. Remember all the talk about LSU's freshman quarterback? Well, Anthony Jennings became a footnote when the Tigers' Jeremy Hill ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns. 'How many did he have?' Hawkeye defensive tackle Carl Davis asked. ‘I don't know of any back who ran for that much this year.'" — Andrew Logue

    2014 Outback Bowl: LSU Tigers 21, Iowa Hawkeyes 14
    Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Jan. 1, 2009 — Iowa 31, South Carolina 10

      The season: After snapping a six-year bowl streak the previous season, Iowa faced South Carolina in its third Outback Bowl in five years. The Hawkeyes dropped three straight to  start Big Ten play. But Iowa salvaged its season by winning four of their last five, including a 24-23 thriller against then-No. 3 Penn State. It finished the regular season 8-4.

      The game: Iowa rolled right over Steve Spurrier and the Gamecocks, racing out to a 31-0 lead before South Carolina threw up some garbage points. Running back Shonn Greene rushed for 121 yards — his 13th time above 100 yards that season — and three touchdowns. He declared for the NFL Draft afterward.

      Words in print: "This is when you whip out the lifetime contract and the pen. What you can’t give to Kirk Ferentz in terms of salary, you make up for in length. You need to give him something the NFL can’t: Years. Security. Stability. Sanity." — Sean Keeler

      MORE OUTBACK BOWL COVERAGE

      From 1998: Iowa introduces Kirk Ferentz as new Hawkeyes football coach
      From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
      From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
      From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced.
      From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced. Register file photo
      New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
      New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman. Register file photo
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
      From 1998: New Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks during a news conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 19998.
      From 1998: New Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks during a news conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 19998. Register file photo
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
      From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. Register file photo
      In a column that ran the day after Kirk Ferentz was hired as Iowa football coach, Marc Hansen wrote, simply, that Ferentz deserved a fair shake.
      In a column that ran the day after Kirk Ferentz was hired as Iowa football coach, Marc Hansen wrote, simply, that Ferentz deserved a fair shake. Register file photo
          Jan. 2, 2006 — No. 18 Florida 31, No. 25 Iowa 24

          The season: Iowa’s 2005 season began with plenty of hype. The Hawkeyes were ranked 11th in the preseason and had thoughts of a Big Ten title. A Week 2 loss to Iowa State simmered the buzz. A Week 4 loss to Ohio State kept Iowa unranked until it jumped back to No. 25 after wins against Wisconsin and Minnesota to close the year. The Hawkeyes finished 7-4 and drew Florida for the second time in three seasons.

          The game: Iowa fans won’t forget this sting. After the Hawkeyes fought back despite an early 17-0 hole, the refs took center stage. Two personal foul calls on the Hawkeyes near the end of the first half were questionable. And the Conference USA refs called Iowa offside on its successful onside kick with 1:24 left, down 31-24. Conference USA later admitted the error

          Words in print: "The refs choked. When the curtains were raised and the spotlights were flipped on, these jokers didn’t just freeze up and forget their lines. They went flying into the orchestra pit. If the 2006 Outback Bowl were an episode of 'American Idol,' Simon Cowell would have sent replay official Paul Schmitt home in tears.'" — Sean Keeler

          Jan. 1, 2004 — No. 12 Iowa 37, No. 15 Florida 17

          The season: The Hawkeyes began the year with four straight wins and reached No. 9 before falling to Michigan State and Ohio State. Iowa rebounded to win four of its last five, punctuated by a 20-point comeback in the final week against Wisconsin.

          The game: Aside from a quick 70-yard touchdown pass from Chris Leak to Kelvin Kight, this was all Iowa. The Hawkeyes countered Florida’s early punch with 27 straight points to grab control. Running back Fred Russell ran for 150 yards and a score on 21 carries, afterward declaring for the NFL draft.

          Words in print: "Robert Gallery and Ramon Ochoa started eyeing the Gatorade buckets with 5 minutes left in the Outback Bowl Thursday afternoon. They had mischief on their minds even before the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes ran off the field as 37-17 winners over No. 17 Florida. Unable to soak coach Kirk Ferentz with the happy bath of champions last January — Iowa lost to Southern California in the Orange Bowl — this was the time. And they weren't going to mess it up." — Randy Peterson

          Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

          READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

           

