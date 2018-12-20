CLOSE The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central

Iowa cheerleaders cheer against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the 2017 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

Many Iowa fans will make the trek south for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Mississippi State. For those who can’t, here’s a quick rundown of how to watch and follow along.

Schedule

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4): 11 a.m. Jan. 1 on ESPN2.

Follow The Des Moines Register

We will have live updates on our website all throughout New Year’s Day, along with plenty of lead-in and follow-up content. We will also have reporters — Hawkeyes beat writer Mark Emmert and Iowa columnist Chad Leistikow — on site in Tampa. They’ll be live-tweeting throughout the game, and Rodney White will be providing the photos and multimedia.

Television

ESPN2 will have the broadcast. It’s an easy find on all major cable and satellite providers: 209 on DirecTV, 143 on DISH and 25 (831 for HD) on Mediacom if you live in the Iowa City area. For Mediacom users in the Des Moines area, ESPN2 is channel 36 (831 for HD).

Other streaming options

For those who won’t be in front of a TV, you can stream the game on the ESPN app with a valid cable login. Otherwise, there are a number of streaming services that offer a limited free trial.

Just remember to cancel your subscription after the game is finished, as you will automatically be billed once your free trial ends.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.