The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central
Many Iowa fans will make the trek south for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Mississippi State. For those who can’t, here’s a quick rundown of how to watch and follow along.
Schedule
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4): 11 a.m. Jan. 1 on ESPN2.
Follow The Des Moines Register
We will have live updates on our website all throughout New Year’s Day, along with plenty of lead-in and follow-up content. We will also have reporters — Hawkeyes beat writer Mark Emmert and Iowa columnist Chad Leistikow — on site in Tampa. They’ll be live-tweeting throughout the game, and Rodney White will be providing the photos and multimedia.
MORE QUICK COVERAGE
- What to know about Mississippi State
- Hawkeyes embracing another 'huge opportunity' against SEC foe
- T.J. Hockenson will soon have an NFL Draft decision to make
Television
ESPN2 will have the broadcast. It’s an easy find on all major cable and satellite providers: 209 on DirecTV, 143 on DISH and 25 (831 for HD) on Mediacom if you live in the Iowa City area. For Mediacom users in the Des Moines area, ESPN2 is channel 36 (831 for HD).
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Other streaming options
For those who won’t be in front of a TV, you can stream the game on the ESPN app with a valid cable login. Otherwise, there are a number of streaming services that offer a limited free trial.
Just remember to cancel your subscription after the game is finished, as you will automatically be billed once your free trial ends.
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.