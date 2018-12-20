CLOSE

The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central

Many Iowa fans will make the trek south for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Mississippi State. For those who can’t, here’s a quick rundown of how to watch and follow along.

Schedule

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4): 11 a.m. Jan. 1 on ESPN2.

Follow The Des Moines Register

We will have live updates on our website all throughout New Year’s Day, along with plenty of lead-in and follow-up content. We will also have reporters — Hawkeyes beat writer Mark Emmert and Iowa columnist Chad Leistikow — on site in Tampa. They’ll be live-tweeting throughout the game, and Rodney White will be providing the photos and multimedia.

Television

ESPN2 will have the broadcast. It’s an easy find on all major cable and satellite providers: 209 on DirecTV, 143 on DISH and 25 (831 for HD) on Mediacom if you live in the Iowa City area. For Mediacom users in the Des Moines area, ESPN2 is channel 36 (831 for HD).

2014 Outback Bowl: LSU Tigers 21, Iowa Hawkeyes 14
 Fullscreen

Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Other streaming options

    For those who won’t be in front of a TV, you can stream the game on the ESPN app with a valid cable login. Otherwise, there are a number of streaming services that offer a limited free trial.

    Just remember to cancel your subscription after the game is finished, as you will automatically be billed once your free trial ends.  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    Iowa football: Greatest tight ends in Hawkeyes history
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball as he breaks away from the North Dakota State defense Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes game against the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against
    Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against Purdue in 2002 with 67 seconds left, a fourth-down catch that propelled Iowa to a 31-28 win. Earlier in that game, Clark raced for a 95-yard touchdown catch up the left sideline. Register file photo
    University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark.
    University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark. Register file photo
    From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young.
    From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young. Register file photo
    From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist.
    From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist. Register file photo
    From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl.
    From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl. Register file photo
    Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla.
    Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla. Matthew Holst, Press-Citizen
    (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
    (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
    Fullscreen
    "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were
    "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were a lot of mouths to feed on those teams," former Colts tight end Dallas Clark said of Peyton Manning. matt detrich
    Fullscreen
    From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in
    From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in the Hawkeyes' 28-0 loss at Ohio State. Register file photo
    Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988.
    Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988. Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas
    This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas Clark against Purdue was a dazzling display of speed, but his later TD catch on fourth down sent Iowa to a key 2002 victory. Register file photo
    Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received
    Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor trophy during a break in action against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the
    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the Oakland Raiders tries to avoid the tackle of Champ Bailey #24 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 12, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate
    Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate Brandon Myers celebrating Greene's touchdown against South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl. Register file photo
    Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes
    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes Trophy after beating Nebraska, 40-10. Kittle had two short TD receptions in the game despite playing through a mid-foot sprain that limited him in the second half of the football season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown.
    m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD.
    Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen /Matthew Holst
    With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye
    With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye State! Hawkeye State!" Iowa's Erik Jensen hoists the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 40-21, Sept. 13, 2003 in Ames. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University.
    Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University. AP Photo/Brian Drumm,Anderson Herald Bulletin,
    Fullscreen
    From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern.
    From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern. Register file photo
    From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman.
    From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton.
    From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton. Register file photo
    From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern.
    From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern. Register file photo
