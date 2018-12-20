CLOSE

The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central

If you’re an Iowa fan heading south for the Outback Bowl against Mississippi State, there’s plenty to do ahead of the Jan. 1 matchup.

Here’s a list of events in the days prior. All times listed are Eastern.

December 27

Team Night at Tampa Bay Lightning: Both teams are hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning for an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. Watch as some players from each team have a friendly competition between periods. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. For additional information or to order your tickets,  call 813-301-6600 or go to ticketmaster.com.

December 28

Players Night at Splitsville: Join the teams as they enjoy an evening of fun and games at Splitsville at Sparkman Wharf along the downtown Tampa waterfront. Teams only from 6-7 p.m. Doors open to the public at 7 p.m.

December 29

Busch Gardens Team Outing: Both teams and their fans enjoy the attractions and festivities at the world-famous Busch Gardens theme park during bowl week. Admission tickets for the general public are available at the gate.

December 30

Clearwater Beach Day: Join the teams, their marching bands and cheerleaders as they enjoy the sun and beaches at the Hilton Clearwater Beach next to Pier 60. This fun day includes live music, skydivers, a tug-of-war and other contests from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. After Beach Day, stick around for Sunsets at Pier 60 featuring artisans, music and more while you watch the sunset on the Gulf of Mexico.

2014 Outback Bowl: LSU Tigers 21, Iowa Hawkeyes 14
Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    December 31

    Battle of the Bands at Busch Gardens: Join the college marching bands at Busch Gardens as they square off for a special "Battle of the Bands" performance. Admission to park required. Performance time is 12:30 p.m. at Gwazi Park.

    New Year’s Eve Parade: Eclectic Ybor City is the site of this festive celebration featuring the Outback Bowl New Year's Eve parade and pep rally. The parade will feature floats and about 15 marching bands, including the two college bands. The pep rally features a battle of the bands and cheerleaders from both universities. This free family event starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs along 7th Avenue.

    January 1

    Pregame Bowl Bash: Bowl fans can warm up for the big game outside the stadium starting at 9 a.m. with live music and a pep rally. Features various displays from Busch Gardens, the U.S. Air Force, Visit St Pete-Clearwater and more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. On the south plaza between gates C & D and on Tampa Bay Boulevard.

    Kickoff: Iowa and Mississippi State kick off from Raymond James Stadium at noon. 

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    2010 Insight Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes 27, Missouri Tigers 24
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback (12) Ricky Stanzi celebrates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard celebrates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback (14) John Wienke against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman (56) Markus Zusevics and defensive lineman (93) Mike Daniels celebrate following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterbacks (from left) A.J. Derby , John Wienke and James Vandenberg signal a play from the sidelines against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman (53) James Ferentz against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back (18) Micah Hyde against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive backs coach Phil Parker against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn and defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard pose with teammates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback (12) Ricky Stanzi against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back (34) Marcus Coker against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back (18) Micah Hyde returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver (7) Marvin McNutt Jr against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman (56) Markus Zusevics against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (93) Mike Daniels against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with the championship trophy following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Allen Reisner (82) dives towards the end zone in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers during the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. The Hawkeyes beat the Tigers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. The Hawkeyes beat the Tigers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback (12) Ricky Stanzi against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back (34) Marcus Coker against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Ricky Stanzi celebrates with defensive end Broderick Binns after winning the 2010 Insight Bowl 27-24 over the Missouri Tigers at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Ricky Stanzi celebrates after winning the 2010 Insight Bowl 27-24 over the Missouri Tigers at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back (34) Marcus Coker celebrates after being named the offensive player of the game following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Marcus Coker runs during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers during the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback (11) Blaine Gabbert is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (95) Karl Klug in the second quarter in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second quarter of the 2010 Insight Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
