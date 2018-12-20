CLOSE

The Hawkeyes will be looking to repeat the success they had at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl when they face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Hawkeyes are no strangers to the Outback Bowl, as their Jan. 1 matchup against Mississippi State will mark appearance No. 6 in the Tampa-based game.

Iowa will look to reach .500 in Outback Bowls. The Hawkeyes knocked off Florida after the 2003 season and South Carolina after the 2008 season. Iowa lost to the Gators after the 2005 and 2016 seasons and LSU after the 2013 season.

2014 Outback Bowl: LSU Tigers 21, Iowa Hawkeyes 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Herky leads the Iowa football team onto the field for their game against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
A member of the Iowa spirit squad engages in a dance-off with a member of the LSU cheer squad during a pep rally on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa cheerleader Avery Stahr of Davenport cheers during a pep rally after the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
There wasn't much left Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes could do in the final seconds as LSU held on to take a 21-14 win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Louisiana State coach Les Miles meets with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz following Miles and LSU's 21-14 win over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey celebrates after a play against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Carl Davis (71) and the Hawkeyes take the field prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa Golden Girl Whittney Seckar-Anderson, of Oshkosh, Wis., performs a routine during the Iowa Marching Band's pre-game performance prior to kickoff with LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Garrett Vrink of Cedar Rapids takes a drink of Busch Lite while tailgating prior to kickoff against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Mark Weisman prepares for the hit by LSU linebacker Lamin Barrow in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Jake Duzey makes a reception in the fourth quarter against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa fans show their pride in the stands of Raymond James stadium during the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa receiver Jordan Cotton pulls in a reception against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Dominic Alvis celebrates after getting to LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Members of the University of Iowa marching band perform during beach day on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
The guys on the Iowa cheerleading team get some encouragement from the girls as they battle LSU's men in a tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
The Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleading squad defeated the LSU cheerleading team in three rounds of tug-of-war on Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in Clearwater, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Jim Stephens, a Hawkeye fan from Omaha, reaches out to receive some beads being tossed by parade walkers during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Hawkeye fan Torri Flickinger, 17, of Cedar Rapids shows her Hawkeye colors and festive spirit with a yellow New Year hat during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Hawkeye fans bundle up in sweatshirts on a balmy mid-50s evening in Tampa during the Outback Bowl parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker James Morris talks with a game official between plays against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
An ESPN camera operator wipes rain away from the lens of the Skycam during a timeout during the 2014 Outback Bowl between Iowa and LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa spirit squad member Oz Agbese, a Waterloo East grad, gets the Iowa crowd fired up prior to the start of the Outback Bowl against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Morgan Nichols, 15, of West Liberty lays down in the back of a van as her sister, Merideth, 18, relaxes in the back prior to the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa cheerleader Hannah Bray of Mason City watches the action on the field against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa radio personality and former Hawkeye Ed Podolak makes the walk up to Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Amanda Schuessler, 10, of Osage, performs a dance routine during the pre-game activities of the 2014 Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions an official in the Outback Bowl game against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Louis Trinca-Pasat looks up at a replay in the final minute against LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Given the extensive history, here are some facts and trends ahead of another Tampa trip.

    Airing it out? Not so much.

    Iowa’s quarterback play hasn’t been the smoothest in Raymond James Stadium. Drew Tate in the 2006 game is the only Hawkeye quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards in an Outback Bowl.

    Here are how the passing stats stand (games listed in reverse chronological order):

    • C.J. Beathard (2017 game vs. Florida): 7-for-23, 55 yards, 3 INT
    • Jake Rudock (2014 game vs. LSU): 9-for-22, 102 yards, INT
    • Beathard (2014 game vs. LSU): 4-for-7, 55 yards, TD, INT
    • Ricky Stanzi (2009 game vs. South Carolina): 13-for-19, 147 yards, TD, 2 INT
    • Tate (2006 game vs. Florida): 32-for-55, 346 yards, 3 TD, INT     
    • Nathan Chandler (2004 game vs. Florida): 13-for-25, 170 yards, TD

    It’ll be on Nate Stanley to buck this largely dismal trend. Of course, if Iowa emerges with a win — as Chandler and Stanzi delivered — the Hawkeyes won’t care much about the stats.  

    MORE QUICK COVERAGE

    Solid — or really bad

    There aren’t any in-between outings when it comes to the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack in the Outback Bowl. There have been three strong showings and two terrible ones.

    First, the good.

    Not much went right in Iowa’s last Tampa trek — a 30-3 loss to Florida two years ago — but the ground game had its moments. Akrum Wadley ran for 115 yards on 22 carries. Iowa as a team averaged more than four yards per touch. Similar success came against South Carolina, as Shonn Greene scampered for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Fred Russell (152 yards and a score) also ran all over the Gators in Iowa’s Outback Bowl debut.    

    Now, the bad.

    Mark Weisman and Jordan Canzeri found nothing against LSU, combining for 71 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Hawkeyes barley averaged two yards per touch. Much of the same occurred in the second Florida matchup. Running back Albert Young was nearly outrushed by Tate, 34-24.

    Iowa’s 2018 running back committee has been hit-and-miss this year, but a decent finish provided encouragement. The Hawkeyes would like to see that momentum continue.

    Lack of laundry

    The Hawkeyes had done a great job of staying flag-free in Tampa. Iowa has had two or fewer penalties in four of its five Outback Bowls, including just three combined in the previous two.

    The only outlier is six penalties against South Carolina for 50 yards, which still isn’t a terrible rate. By comparison, the Gamecocks racked up 10 penalties for 100 yards in that game.

    Coughing it up

    Turnovers have been a problem in recent games, though. Iowa has nine turnovers over its last three Outback Bowls (three in each).

    Some have been costlier than others. Chauncey Gardner’s 58-yard pick-six in the last Florida matchup stuck Iowa in a 24-3 hole early in the fourth quarter, erasing any chance of a comeback. Beathard also tossed a late-game interception against LSU.

    But Iowa’s three turnovers versus South Carolina hardly mattered. That’s because the Gamecocks coughed it up five times.

    Quick strikes

    Big plays have hurt the Hawkeyes throughout. In four of its five Outback Bowls, Iowa has surrendered a scoring play of at least 37 yards.

    Mark Thompson’s 85-yard touchdown reception from Austin Appleby game Florida a late first-half score in the last matchup. Jeremy Hill’s 37-yard TD run handed LSU a 20-7 lead early in the fourth. Florida quarterback Chris Leak burned Iowa for a 70-yard score in the first meeting and a 38-yard hookup with Dallas Baker in the second.

    Mississippi State’s offense isn’t the most imposing, so Iowa should have an easier time stopping a potential home-run scoring threat. But if it doesn’t the Hawkeyes could be staring at 2-4 all-time in Tampa.    

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE