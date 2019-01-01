LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa's defense forced three crucial turnovers and its offense found just enough big plays to hold off No. 18 Mississippi State 27-22 Tuesday in the Outback Bowl.

Two turnovers resulted in two touchdowns. The other, an interception by Jake Gervase in the end zone, prevented a touchdown. It was just enough to hand the Hawkeyes a second consecutive bowl victory and a 9-4 season that will almost certainly result in them being ranked in the final polls.

Nick Easley, a senior wide receiver, caught eight balls for 104 yards and two touchdowns, capping his Hawkeye career with a career day. His 75-yarder in the second quarter was the most explosive play of the game, the longest pass connection in quarterback Nate Stanley's career and by far the longest play from scrimmage the stingy Bulldogs (8-5) had allowed this season.

Mississippi State was first in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 12 points per game. They had not allowed a play of more than 50 yards all season.

Iowa won despite rushing for minus-15 yards. Instead, Stanley threw three touchdown passes — the other went to Ihmir Smith-Marsette — and Miguel Recinos nailed both of his field-goal attempts, each from more than 40 yards.

That was enough to send the Hawkeyes swarming to midfield at Raymond James Stadium to celebrate a three-game winning streak that ended the season.

Photos: Iowa faces off against Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Here's what we learned:

    EPENESA IS A HARD-CHARGING GAME-CHANGER: OK, so we already knew that. But the Hawkeye sophomore defensive end proved it again in the first half. He nearly got to Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald for a fumble early on the Bulldogs’ initial drive of the second quarter. That was ruled an incomplete pass on review, Fitzgerald’s arm just having started moving forward before Epenesa crashed into him. There was no doubt about what happened later, though, with Iowa enjoying its first lead of the game at 10-6. Epenesa used exquisite technique to break free from his position on the right of the Hawkeye line, and bulldozed an unsuspecting Fitzgerald, who coughed up the football. The Hawkeyes’ other defensive end, Chauncey Golston fell on it at the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line. Iowa scored again two plays later. Epenesa can shift momentum like no other Hawkeye defender. He finished his second season as an Iowa backup with 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He’ll be starting next year for the Hawkeyes, and eventually in the NFL.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick
    A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game Sept. 23 in Iowa City. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
    Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes
    Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes in celebration after Iowa beat Boston College, 27-20, during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day on Aug. 12. The highly touted freshman defensive end will play in the season opener against Wyoming, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. Probably extensively. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa
    Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to
    Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to the ball during a spring football practice on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Iowa football performance center in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the team prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming
    Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      DISCIPLINE IS ALWAYS A GOOD THING: The Bulldogs repeatedly burned themselves with big penalties in the first half. On Iowa’s first scoring drive, it was a pair of 15-yard penalties that kept the chains moving. Kobe Jones was flagged for taunting after a three-yard loss that would have left the Hawkeyes with a third-and-11. Later, a two-yard completion to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette ended with Mississippi State’s Maurice Smitherman penalized 15 yards and ejected for targeting with his shoulder. Late in the first half, the Bulldogs appeared to have their longest gain, a 51-yard catch and run by Osirus Mitchell to the Iowa 2-yard line. It was negated by a holding penalty. Mississippi State had six penalties for 70 yards in the first half. Iowa had zero. For good measure, the Bulldogs were penalized again on the opening kickoff of the second half. The Bulldogs couldn’t get out of their own way. The Hawkeyes were happy to take advantage.

      Photos: Hawkeye fans watch the Outback Bowl
      Iowa fans Casey Dauksas, right, and Nolan Stevens react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans Casey Dauksas, right, and Nolan Stevens react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Fans react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Fans react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines.
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Nick Young, of Des Moines, watches the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines.
      Nick Young, of Des Moines, watches the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      A neon Bud Light sign with a Hawkeye Radio Network logo and Iowa football hangs on a wall on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      A neon Bud Light sign with a Hawkeye Radio Network logo and Iowa football hangs on a wall on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Sports Column general manger Scott Meyers pours a drink during the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Sports Column general manger Scott Meyers pours a drink during the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans watch intently during the finals drive while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans watch intently during the finals drive while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans Casey Dauksas, right, and Nolan Stevens react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans Casey Dauksas, right, and Nolan Stevens react while watching the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      A signed panoramic photo of Warren Holloway's 2005 Capitol One Bowl last minute 56-yard touchdown on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      A signed panoramic photo of Warren Holloway's 2005 Capitol One Bowl last minute 56-yard touchdown on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
      Iowa fans watch the Iowa vs. Mississippi State Outback Bowl football game on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Sports Column on S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Kelsey Jenn, of Urbandale, watches the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines.
      Kelsey Jenn, of Urbandale, watches the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines.
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines.
      Hawkeye fans watch the University of Iowa football team play in the Outback Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Hall in West Des Moines. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        MORE: Iowa's T.J. Hockenson '95 percent sure' about NFL decision, will announce soon

        SO IS BALL SECURITY: The Hawkeyes did hurt themselves in the third quarter with a pair of turnovers that allowed the Bulldogs to quickly regain the lead. Leading 17-6, the Hawkeyes got the ball and quickly watched it heading the other direction. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw an ill-advised pass that Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. darted in to snare and head 46 yards to Iowa's 6-yard line. The Bulldogs scored three plays later to cut the lead to 17-12. On the ensuing kickoff, Iowa returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette was loose with the football and had it jarred from his hands. Mississippi State's Mark McLaurin recovered at Iowa's 33-yard line. Fitzgerald scored a rushing touchdown on the next play, and in a matter of 3 minutes, 52 seconds, Iowa's lead had evaporated.

        Photos: Iowa team arrival Outback Bowl and tailgating
        Bill and Cyndee Kusy of Urbandale, right, tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium with their family Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Bill and Cyndee Kusy of Urbandale, right, tailgate outside Raymond James Stadium with their family Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Ray Reynolds and his wife Nicole, right, tailgate with Hawkeye Elvis outside Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Ray Reynolds and his wife Nicole, right, tailgate with Hawkeye Elvis outside Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Andy and Kristi McCombs of Ankeny at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Andy and Kristi McCombs of Ankeny at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Iowa fans tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Iowa fans tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Hawkeye Elvis has a photo taken with Miss. St. fans Haley, Bethany, Randall and Hunter Taylor during tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Hawkeye Elvis has a photo taken with Miss. St. fans Haley, Bethany, Randall and Hunter Taylor during tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Hawkeye Elvis has a photo with Megan Buckland of Canton, Ohio, as they tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Hawkeye Elvis has a photo with Megan Buckland of Canton, Ohio, as they tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Curtis Doerr, left, Cory Easterla, Seth Berge and Ross Hoewing tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Curtis Doerr, left, Cory Easterla, Seth Berge and Ross Hoewing tailgate at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Glen Snyder takes a photo with Miss. St. fan Kevin Taylor while tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Glen Snyder takes a photo with Miss. St. fan Kevin Taylor while tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Glen Snyder, l, and Mike McConnell, right, take photos while tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Glen Snyder, l, and Mike McConnell, right, take photos while tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Marty Polka of Norwalk tailgates at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Marty Polka of Norwalk tailgates at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, before Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Fans watch the Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Fans watch the Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        The Iowa football team arrives at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Coach Kirk Ferentz arrives with Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Coach Kirk Ferentz arrives with Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Fans arrive for tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Fans arrive for tailgating at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Iowa fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Iowa fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Coach Kirk Ferentz arrives with Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
        Coach Kirk Ferentz arrives with Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Rodney White/The Register
        Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

