CLOSE

Ex-Hawkeye cornerback and NFL Draft hopeful was content with his Pro Day

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Bow down to the King.

The Los Angeles Chargers (and probably Iowa fans and coaches) sure thought they were getting a steal by drafting former Hawkeyes cornerback Desmond King in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The AFC West runner-up's pick is proving prescient already, as King flourished into an All-Pro defensive back in his second professional season. King was named as the first-team flexible defensive back on the Associated Press' squad, which was announced Friday.

48 photos: Desmond King with the Iowa Hawkeyes
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Desmond King hypes up the crowd during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King hypes up the crowd during the Hawkeyes' game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 31, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King was named to the all-Big
Iowa cornerback Desmond King was named to the all-Big Ten's first team for the second straight year. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Desmond King is honored prior to the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa senior Desmond King is honored prior to the Hawkeyes' game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A live ball falls into the arms of Iowa senior cornerback
Buy Photo
A live ball falls into the arms of Iowa senior cornerback Desmond King for an interception in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 30-3 loss. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Defensive back Desmond King and his Hawkeye teammates
Defensive back Desmond King and his Hawkeye teammates go through warmup drills during their first practice from Tampa on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Brian Ray/University of Iowa Athletics
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King practices with teammates
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King practices with teammates at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One final time, Desmond King will walk out of the tunnel
Buy Photo
One final time, Desmond King will walk out of the tunnel wearing his Iowa Hawkeye No. 14 uniform. The senior cornerback will play in the Jan. 2 Outback Bowl and then start concentrating on an NFL career. Hawk Central
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King bobbles the ball but is
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King bobbles the ball but is able to recover as he and Iowa cornerback Joshua Jackson (right) and MichiganÕs Brandon Watson go after the ball Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King tackles Northwestern receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King tackles Northwestern receiver Flynn Nagel this season. King was named a second-team Associated Press all-American on Monday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron (83) is congratulated
Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron (83) is congratulated by defensive back Desmond King (14) after McCarron returned of a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King recovers a Wisconsin fumble
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King recovers a Wisconsin fumble in the end zone late in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Desmond King has racked up 343 yards on 12 kickoff
Desmond King has racked up 343 yards on 12 kickoff returns this season, and 173 yards on 17 punt returns. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King hypes up the crowd during
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King hypes up the crowd during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Desmond King discusses things with an official during
Desmond King discusses things with an official during Iowa's 14-7 win Saturday at Rutgers. For the second straight week, King is not a gameday captain. It'll be C.J. Beathard, LeShun Daniels Jr., injured Matt VandeBerg and Josey Jewell. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King returns a punt during the Hawkeyes'
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King returns a punt during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa punt returner Desmond King is upended after running
Buy Photo
Iowa punt returner Desmond King is upended after running back a kickoff against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King (14) and Iowa State receiver
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King (14) and Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard will clash at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday, just as they did in 2014. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates after forcing a fourth
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates after forcing a fourth down during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall in Madison on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King said he is 50-50 whether or not
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King said he is 50-50 whether or not he will go to the NFL or stay with the Hawkeyes for his senior season. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Pittsburgh's J.P. Holtz
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Pittsburgh's J.P. Holtz during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates the Hawkeyes' 27-24
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates the Hawkeyes' 27-24 win over Pittsburgh at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Greg Mabin, left, and Desmond King celebrate
Buy Photo
Iowa's Greg Mabin, left, and Desmond King celebrate a stop during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King returns an interception for a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King returns an interception for a touchdown against Maryland on Oct. 31. Zach Boyden-Holmes/Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King announced on Tuesday that
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King announced on Tuesday that he was going to return to the Hawkeyes for his senior season. The Jim Thorpe Award winner caught a school-record tying eight interceptions and earned All-American honors. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King leads the nation with eight interceptions
Iowa's Desmond King leads the nation with eight interceptions this season. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Desmond King waits for the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Desmond King waits for the ball as Minnesota prepares to punt on Saturday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Desmond King has tied an Iowa record for interceptions
Desmond King has tied an Iowa record for interceptions in a season. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Minnesota's Shannon Brooks
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Minnesota's KJ Maye during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Minnesota's KJ Maye during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see
Josey Jewell (No. 43), Desmond King (No. 14) will see a lot of passes from Minnesota on Saturday. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Desmond King intercepts Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld's
Desmond King intercepts Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld's pass. Getty
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King delivered a spectacular interception
Iowa's Desmond King delivered a spectacular interception to tie Nile Kinnick's school record. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King, right, and Jordan Lomax tackle
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King, right, and Jordan Lomax tackle Maryland's Wes Brown during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King (14) and Jordan Lomax (27) celebrate
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King (14) and Jordan Lomax (27) celebrate a recovered fumble during their game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King runs an interception back for a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King runs an interception back for a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King runs an interception back for a
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King runs an interception back for a touchdown during a game with Maryland at Kinnick stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates with Miles Taylor after
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates with Miles Taylor after forcing a fourth down during their game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa defensive back Desmond King (14)
Buy Photo
University of Iowa defensive back Desmond King (14) and defensive back Anthony Gair (12) celebrate during a NCAA Division I Football game between Northwestern University and the University of Iowa at Ryan Field on October 17, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois Dustin Satloff/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Illinois' Desmond Cain
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Illinois' Desmond Cain during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates the Hawkeyes' 29-20
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates the Hawkeyes' 29-20 win over Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates after forcing a fourth
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates after forcing a fourth down during the Hawkeyes' 10-6 win at Wisconsin on Saturday. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates his interception during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King celebrates his interception during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall in Madison on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Pittsburgh's J.P. Holtz
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King tackles Pittsburgh's J.P. Holtz during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King intercepts one of his
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King intercepts one of his two picks in the first half against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King celebrates after nabbing
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King celebrates after nabbing one of his two picks in the first half against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Desmond King intercepts a pass in the
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback Desmond King intercepts a pass in the end zone against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
After the pass reception, Iowa State's #5 Allen Lazard, right, tried to fight off Iowa's #14 Desmond King in the fourth quarter in football game played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 13, 2014.
Buy Photo
After the pass reception, Iowa State's #5 Allen Lazard, right, tried to fight off Iowa's #14 Desmond King in the fourth quarter in football game played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 13, 2014. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Desmond King returns the opening kick during
Buy Photo
Iowa's Desmond King returns the opening kick during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    King was one of three players with Hawkeyes ties to crack the two-deep squad, with Baltimore right guard Marshal Yanda and San Francisco tight end George Kittle each being named to the second team.

    King found multiple ways to contribute for the Chargers, which finished 12-4 and in a tie for the conference's best record with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Michigan native had 61 combined tackles (47 solo), 10 pass deflections, three interceptions (one touchdown) and two forced fumbles (one recovery). He was rated the second-best cornerback by Pro Football Focus' measuring system this season.

    He also served as the Chargers' primary punt and kick returner, and he took a punt back for a touchdown in a key Week 13 matchup at Pittsburgh.

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

    King received 16 votes out of a possible 50 on the media panel to lead all defensive backs. He also received votes at the cornerback, kick returner and punt returner slots.

    Kittle was a hard-luck runner-up to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the race for first-team tight end. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Madison, Wisconsin, product, who was chosen five picks before King in that 2017 fifth round, broke the NFL's single-season receiving yardage record by a tight end (1,377). He needed only 88 catches to break Rob Gronkowski's old mark of 1,326, which Kelce (1,336) also surpassed. Kittle ranks first among tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus.

    Kelce had 103 catches and 10 touchdowns while playing with first-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes; Kittle had just five scores while having to contend with three starting quarterbacks on a team that finished with the second-worst record in the NFC at 4-12.

    Kittle had 18.5 votes to fall short of Kelce's 21. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was third with 10.5 votes.

    Photos: Tight end George Kittle with Iowa Hawkeyes, San Francisco 49ers
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes Trophy after beating Nebraska, 40-10. Kittle had two short TD receptions in the game despite playing through a mid-foot sprain that limited him in the second half of the football season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz leads his players out of the
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz leads his players out of the tunnel at Penn State on Nov. 5. Pictured are three Hawkeyes expected to be drafted in the first four rounds in Jaleel Johnson (67), Desmond King (14) and George Kittle (46). Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle celebrates a touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle celebrates a touchdown against Iowa State last season. He may soon be celebrating an NFL contract after his performance in Saturday's scouting combine. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle runs a drill at the NFL
    Iowa tight end George Kittle runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Michael Conroy/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle delivered strong performances
    Iowa tight end George Kittle delivered strong performances at the NFL Scouting Combine (pictured) and at the Hawkeyes' Pro Day. David J. Phillip, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle will join the San Francisco
    Iowa tight end George Kittle will join the San Francisco 49ers, where he'll be reunited with Hawkeye teammate C.J. Beathard, a third-round pick by the Niners on Friday. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Robert Reiners, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle tries to pull in a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle tries to pull in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Riley McCarron, left, celebrates his touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Riley McCarron, left, celebrates his touchdown with George Kittle during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle stiff-arms North Dakota
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle stiff-arms North Dakota State's Robbie Grimsley to complete a 37-yard play during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball as he breaks away from the North Dakota State defense Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes game against the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle will be a wise NFL Draft
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle will be a wise NFL Draft choice for some team in April, one analyst believes. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior George Kittle is honored prior to the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior George Kittle is honored prior to the Hawkeyes' game against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) lifts running back Akrum
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) lifts running back Akrum Wadley after his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle pulls in a 9-yard touchdown pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) and Greg Mabin (13) get set
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) and Greg Mabin (13) get set to come out of the Beaver Stadium tunnel on Nov. 5. That was the last time either has played for the Hawkeyes; on Tuesday, each discussed their injury situation. Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    This is the first-quarter play in which Iowa tight
    This is the first-quarter play in which Iowa tight end George Kittle was injured during the Oct. 15 win at Purdue. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    George Kittle injured his right ankle in the first
    George Kittle injured his right ankle in the first quarter of Saturday's win at Purdue. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) runs past Purdue's Leroy
    Iowa's George Kittle (46) runs past Purdue's Leroy Clark during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings/AP
    Fullscreen
    George Kittle lunges for the end zone for a 22-yard
    George Kittle lunges for the end zone for a 22-yard gain during the first quarter of Iowa's win Saturday at Purdue. Kittle earlier this week was named to the midseason watch list for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) runs past
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) runs past Purdue Boilermakers safety Leroy Clark (3) at Ross Ade Stadium. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Sep 24, 2016; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
    Sep 24, 2016; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Points Solutions Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports Ed Mulholland, Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) catches
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) catches a touchdown pass from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) (not shown) during the first half at High Points Solutions Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports Ed Mulholland, Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle stiff-arms North Dakota
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end George Kittle stiff-arms North Dakota State's Robbie Grimsley to complete a 37-yard play during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle, celebrating a touchdown
    Iowa tight end George Kittle, celebrating a touchdown against Purdue last season, is on the Mackey Award watch list. Reese Strickland, Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Tevaun Smith celebrates his 85-yard touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Tevaun Smith celebrates his 85-yard touchdown with George Kittle during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates his touchdown
    Iowa tight end George Kittle (46) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle is now a Sports Illustrated coverboy.
    Iowa's George Kittle is now a Sports Illustrated coverboy. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle glances back as he runs in for
    Iowa's George Kittle glances back as he runs in for a 35-yard touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
    Fullscreen
    George Kittle leaps into the end zone against Indiana
    George Kittle leaps into the end zone against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Bloomington, Ind. Michael Hickey/Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) and Iowa
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) and Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Henry Krieger Coble (80) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's George Kittle pulls in a deep pass during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's George Kittle pulls in a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Maryland at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior tight end George Kittle poses for a photo
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior tight end George Kittle poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior tight end George Kittle poses for a photo
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior tight end George Kittle poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Ball State safety Brian Jones, right, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end George Kittle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jones was called for interference on the play.
    Ball State safety Brian Jones, right, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end George Kittle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jones was called for interference on the play. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight ends Henry Krieger Coble, from left, Jake Duzey, Ray Hamilton and George Kittle pose for a photo during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 4, 2014.
    Iowa tight ends Henry Krieger Coble, from left, Jake Duzey, Ray Hamilton and George Kittle pose for a photo during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 4, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press Citizen
    Fullscreen
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks after a catch during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks after a catch during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after scoring during the second half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after scoring during the second half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif. Now heading into the final game of the season, Kittle is in a battle with Kansas City's Travis Kelce in a race for the most productive season ever for a tight end. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
    FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif. Now heading into the final game of the season, Kittle is in a battle with Kansas City's Travis Kelce in a race for the most productive season ever for a tight end. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle holds off Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle holds off Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs in front of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs in front of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Tony Avelar, AP
    Fullscreen
    San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) celebrates a five-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) celebrates a five-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Yanda, 34-year-old Anamosa native and a third-round draft pick in 2007, was named to an All-Pro team for the sixth time in his career. This year's second-team nod joins his selections from 2011, 2012 and 2016. He was a first-team choice in 2014 and 2015.

      This year's first-team selection was Zach Martin of the Dallas Cowboys.

      Yanda's Ravens host King's Chargers in a wild-card playoff game Sunday afternoon.

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE