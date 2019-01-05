CLOSE

The Big Ten's defensive back of the year had another great game in Iowa's 27-22 win over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Amani Hooker, the Big Ten Conference’s defensive back of the year who helped transform Iowa’s defense in 2018, is heading for the NFL.

Hooker announced his intention to leave Iowa on Saturday via social media.

The junior from Minneapolis became a Swiss Army knife for defensive coordinator Phil Parker. After starting Iowa’s first four games at strong safety, Hooker was moved into a hybrid linebacker/cornerback role as Parker transitioned to a primary 4-2-5 base defense for the final nine games.

And Hooker was outstanding, showing the ability to cover quick receivers such as Purdue’s Rondale Moore and tackle runners out of the backfield. With his help, Iowa led the Big Ten in scoring defense at 17.8 points per game.

Hooker’s size (6 feet, 210 pounds) gives him flexibility at the next level. He could be a free safety, a strong safety or most likely a slot cornerback — a coveted position in the NFL, where passing is the name of the game. It’s a role that former Hawkeye Desmond King has embraced with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Like King, Hooker has excellent ball skills, plus a mental savvy and physical toughness that will serve him well. He tied for the team lead with four interceptions, led the Hawkeyes with seven pass break-ups and was second with 65 tackles.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) Amani Hooker (27) and Michael Ojemudia (11) during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) Amani Hooker (27) and Michael Ojemudia (11) during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) ran back this interception at Purdue for a touchdown that was called back. He and Geno Stone lead the Hawkeyes with four interceptions apiece this season.
Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) ran back this interception at Purdue for a touchdown that was called back. He and Geno Stone lead the Hawkeyes with four interceptions apiece this season. Aj Mast, AP
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Iowa's Amani Hooker, left, and Jack Hockaday, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Iowa's Amani Hooker, left, and Jack Hockaday, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Iowa's Amani Hooker, left, and Jack Hockaday, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Iowa's Amani Hooker, left, and Jack Hockaday, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) claps while huddling with teammates before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) claps while huddling with teammates before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) runs with the ball after intercepting it while playing Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) runs with the ball after intercepting it while playing Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Miles Sanders #24 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is tackled by Amani Hooker #27 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Miles Sanders #24 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is tackled by Amani Hooker #27 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Penn State's KJ Hamler (1) runs out of bounds after a catch as Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's KJ Hamler (1) runs out of bounds after a catch as Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) runs after catching in a ball intended for Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks, Jr. (25) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) runs after catching in a ball intended for Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks, Jr. (25) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa safety Amani Hooker intercepts a pass intended for Maryland's Brian Cobbs on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Amani Hooker intercepts a pass intended for Maryland's Brian Cobbs on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian (25) runs away from the defense of Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington.
Indiana wide receiver Luke Timian (25) runs away from the defense of Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington. Doug McSchooler, AP
Iowa free safety Amani Hooker is the only Minnesota native on the Hawkeyes' 2018 roster. He'll have a homecoming of sorts Saturday at Minnesota.
Iowa free safety Amani Hooker is the only Minnesota native on the Hawkeyes' 2018 roster. He'll have a homecoming of sorts Saturday at Minnesota. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrate a stop during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrate a stop during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor picks up 22 yards on a reception despite the efforts of Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker.
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor picks up 22 yards on a reception despite the efforts of Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive backs Matt Hankins, left, and Amani Hooker, right, dislodge the ball from Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor, center, resulting in an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa defensive backs Matt Hankins, left, and Amani Hooker, right, dislodge the ball from Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor, center, resulting in an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek is stopped short of first down by Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker.
Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek is stopped short of first down by Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, and cornerback Matt Hankins team up to defend a pass play to Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, and cornerback Matt Hankins team up to defend a pass play to Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa safety Amani Hooker stops Northern Illinois tailback Jordan Nettles in the end zone for a safety on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Amani Hooker stops Northern Illinois tailback Jordan Nettles in the end zone for a safety on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, center, tackles Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game,in Iowa City, Iowa. The 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) haven't been the dominant team everyone expected them to be and, following their home loss to BYU, are looking to reset the season in their Big Ten opener against Iowa. Iowa (3-0) has been one of the most dominant defensive teams in the nation. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, center, tackles Iowa State running back David Montgomery, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game,in Iowa City, Iowa. The 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) haven't been the dominant team everyone expected them to be and, following their home loss to BYU, are looking to reset the season in
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, throws Iowa State's Matthew Eaton to the ground on a play on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, throws Iowa State's Matthew Eaton to the ground on a play on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) talks with teammate Michael Ojemudia (11) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) talks with teammate Michael Ojemudia (11) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn
Iowa's Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Brandon Polk during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Felton Davis III scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns
Felton Davis III scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns against Amani Hooker (27) and the Iowa defense on Saturday. Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley
Iowa's Amani Hooker tackles Penn State's Saquon Barkley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Rodney Smith
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Rodney Smith (1) gets tackled on a kickoff return from Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and defensive back Amani Hooker (27) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, right, celebrates with teammate Chauncey Golston after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, right, celebrates with teammate Chauncey Golston after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
