The junior defensive end outlines the challenge of facing Nick Fitzgerald and what Phil Parker might have planned. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Anthony Nelson has decided that four years at Iowa is enough. The durable and dominant defensive end is headed to the NFL.

Nelson’s intentions were revealed Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Nelson’s redshirt junior season was his best yet at Iowa, giving the Waukee native a difficult decision about whether to enter this year's NFL draft. Nelson excelled as a run defender and as a disruptive pass rusher, logging a career-high 9½ sacks for the 9-4 Hawkeyes.

He's been a three-year contributor for the Hawkeyes and likely felt like he had little else to prove. With 24 career sacks in his 6-foot-7, 271-pound frame, Nelson has been a consistent force in the Big Ten Conference.

Nelson's departure means Iowa's entire starting defensive line of 2018 is moving on. Sam Brincks, Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson were all fifth-year seniors. However, the Hawkeyes enjoyed having two starter-level backups in first-team all-Big Ten sophomore A.J. Epenesa and red-shirt sophomore Chauncey Golston.

Nelson's declaration sets a new record for early entries to the NFL draft from Iowa. Last year, James Daniels and Josh Jackson left after their junior seasons to establish a new high at two. Now, Nelson has joined defensive back Amani Hooker and tight end Noah Fant in leaving school early for a shot at the NFL.

And, of course, a fourth one remains out there. T.J. Hockenson, the redshirt sophomore tight end who won the Mackey Award as college football's top tight end, had not made his intentions known as of Monday afternoon. Hockenson has been projected by some as a first-round pick if he leaves school.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's defensive line has maintained a core group of eight rotating players all season, including starter Parker Hesse (40) and second-teamer A.J. Epenesa (94). The Hawkeyes' third-down pass-rush package included Hesse, Epenesa, Anthony Nelson and Chauncey Golston.
Iowa's defensive line has maintained a core group of eight rotating players all season, including starter Parker Hesse (40) and second-teamer A.J. Epenesa (94). The Hawkeyes' third-down pass-rush package included Hesse, Epenesa, Anthony Nelson and Chauncey Golston. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
In this photo supplied by the University of Iowa, defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) pursues a scout-team running back. For more photos from Friday's practice, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
In this photo supplied by the University of Iowa, defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) pursues a scout-team running back. For more photos from Friday's practice, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com/Special to the Register
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackle Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackle Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser (25) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempts a tackle on Purdue Boilermakers running back D.J. Knox (1) at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempts a tackle on Purdue Boilermakers running back D.J. Knox (1) at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is sacked by Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is sacked by Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Parker Hesse #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after making a stop during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Parker Hesse #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after making a stop during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson recovers a fumble by Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson recovers a fumble by Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson holds the ball up as he and the Hawkeyes defense celebrate after recovering a fumble in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa left end Anthony Nelson holds the ball up as he and the Hawkeyes defense celebrate after recovering a fumble in the end zone against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) dives on a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) while Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) stands by during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) while Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) stands by during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
Iowa's Anthony Nelson chases down Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Anthony Nelson chases down Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson reacts after sacking Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson reacts after sacking Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson holds up the progress of Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson holds up the progress of Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Anthony Nelson, who led the Hawkeyes in sacks a season
Anthony Nelson, who led the Hawkeyes in sacks a season ago, enters his junior season with 14.5 sacks and 74 tackles for his career. He ranks No. 3 on Chad Leistikow's list of players the Hawkeyes can least afford to lose in 2018. Brian Powers, The Register
Iowa State running back David Montgomery escapes a
Iowa State running back David Montgomery escapes a tackle attempt by Iowa's Anthony Nelson on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10)
Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) Matthew Putney, AP
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, runs
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, runs past Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeff Roberson/AP
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson celebrates a forced
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson celebrates a forced fumble during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson puts pressure on
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson puts pressure on Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson hits Northwestern
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson hits Northwestern running back Justin Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson chases down Rutgers
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson chases down Rutgers receiver Janarion Grant in the Hawkeyes' 14-7 win last Saturday. Mark R. Sullivan/Asbury Park Press
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa defenders Anthony Nelson (98) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defensive lineman freshman A.J. Epenesa is already living up to the hype that comes with the rare five-star recruit who signs with the Hawkeyes. A beast on passing downs, Epenesa already has 2½ sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park (10) is sacked by Iowa defenders Anthony Nelson (98) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa defensive lineman freshman A.J. Epenesa is already living up to the hype that comes with the rare five-star recruit who signs with the Hawkeyes. A beast on passing downs, Epenesa already has 2½ sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Iowa's Anthony Nelson, center, trips up Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, left, as Iowa's Josey Jewell, right, pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Anthony Nelson, center, trips up Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, left, as Iowa's Josey Jewell, right, pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) The Associated Press
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson
Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) celebrates with Anthony Nelson after they blocked a Penn State field goal attempt on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates
Iowa sophomore defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after sacking Iowa State redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Park (10) during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson hits Northwestern
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson hits Northwestern running back Justin Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
