SportsPulse: From Levi's Stadium, our college football insiders breakdown Clemson's demolishment of Alabama and if the title game was a passing of the baton from one dynasty to another. USA TODAY

Alabama and Clemson have already staked claim for being college football's best teams of 2018. For the rest of the Bowl Subdivision, attention has already shifted to next season.

An early Top 25 for 2019 begins with the Crimson Tide and Tigers before following through a run of elite programs, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State. Iowa and Iowa State come in at 16 and 17, respectively.

It's never too early to start thinking about what's next. Here's the USA TODAY Sports preview of what's ahead for college football in the fall.  

Iowa football: After Outback Bowl win, Hawkeyes earn final top-25 ranking

Alabama vs. Clemson: Photos from the National Championship game
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring against Alabama during College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring against Alabama during College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates with defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates with defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with running back Travis Etienne (9) after Etienne scored against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with running back Travis Etienne (9) after Etienne scored against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) reacts after bringing down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) reacts after bringing down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) reacts after a first down reception during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) reacts after a first down reception during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) tries to bring down Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) tries to bring down Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) brings down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) brings down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) carries after a reception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) carries after a reception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes against Alabama during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes against Alabama during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs by Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) for a one-yard run during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs by Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) for a one-yard run during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs by Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs by Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) tackles Clemson wide receiver Will Brown (82) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) tackles Clemson wide receiver Will Brown (82) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar (57), left, and linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) tackle Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar (57), left, and linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) tackle Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception near teammate safety Isaiah Simmons (11) and Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception near teammate safety Isaiah Simmons (11) and Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Alabama coach Nick Saba reacts after Clemson scored during the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Alabama coach Nick Saba reacts after Clemson scored during the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to linemen before a play with Alabama during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to linemen before a play with Alabama during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) tackles Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) tackles Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception near Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception near Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Dabo Swinney during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Dabo Swinney during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) runs by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14) during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) runs by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14) during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) tackles Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) tackles Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) after scoring against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) celebrates with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), left, and linebacker Shaq Smith (5) after returning an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) celebrates with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), left, and linebacker Shaq Smith (5) after returning an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a reception against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a reception against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) breaks free from Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) to score during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) breaks free from Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) to score during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) celebrates with teammates after retiring an interception to score against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) celebrates with teammates after retiring an interception to score against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) breaks free from Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) to score during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) breaks free from Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) to score during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) brings down Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns an interception to score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) bring down Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) bring down Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a reception against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a reception against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns a interception for a touchdown against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) returns a interception for a touchdown against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka (59), left, celebrates with offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75) late in the 2nd half of their College Football National Championship game against Alabama at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16.
Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka (59), left, celebrates with offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (75) late in the 2nd half of their College Football National Championship game against Alabama at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after the Tigers stopped Alabama on a 4th and goal during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after the Tigers stopped Alabama on a 4th and goal during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for an Alabama receiver during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for an Alabama receiver during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates with defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) celebrates with defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), front, celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) late in the 2nd half of their College Football National Championship game against Alabama at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), front, celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) late in the 2nd half of their College Football National Championship game against Alabama at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a one handed catch past Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a one handed catch past Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, celebrates with defensive coordinator Brent Venables after the tigers stopped Alabama on a 4th down during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, celebrates with defensive coordinator Brent Venables after the tigers stopped Alabama on a 4th down during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) brings down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (7) brings down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to force a field goal attempt during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Tavien Feaster (28) carries against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) tries to bring down Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) tries to bring down Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson coach Miguel Chavis reacts to a Tiger score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson coach Miguel Chavis reacts to a Tiger score against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Deshaun Watson during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Deshaun Watson during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson's band during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson's band during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson takes the field during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson takes the field during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive back Tanner Muse (19) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive back Tanner Muse (19) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) returns an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cheerleaders during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cheerleaders during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) carries after a reception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) carries after a reception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) intercepts a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (90) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (90) during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) reacts after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) reacts after an interception against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker James Skalski (47) stops Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker James Skalski (47) stops Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson players during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson players during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scores against Alabama during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
the Clemson Tiger relaxes during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
the Clemson Tiger relaxes during the 2nd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson takes the field during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson takes the field during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during pregame of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive back Tanner Muse (19) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and defensive back Tanner Muse (19) bring down Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 1st quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
The Clemson offensive line celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
The Clemson offensive line celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) is congratulated by linebacker Tre Lamar (57) after defensive stop against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) is congratulated by linebacker Tre Lamar (57) after defensive stop against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
The Clemson offensive line celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
The Clemson offensive line celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) reacts after stopping Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney coaches against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stops Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stops Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stops Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stops Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries against Alabama during the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) congratulates cornerback Mark Fields (2) after a defensive stop during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) congratulates cornerback Mark Fields (2) after a defensive stop during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson's band during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson's band during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his wife Kathleen late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his wife Kathleen late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) scores against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) scores against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after scoring against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) after scoring against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson tight end Garrett Williams (44), left, celebrates with tight end Milan Richard (80) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson tight end Garrett Williams (44), left, celebrates with tight end Milan Richard (80) late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his wife Kathleen late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with his wife Kathleen late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson offensive guard John Simpson (74) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson offensive guard John Simpson (74) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell late in the 2nd half of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the Tigers scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the Tigers scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott congratulates wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) after he scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott congratulates wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) after he scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the Tigers scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the Tigers scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse (19) reacts after missing an interception against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse (19) reacts after missing an interception against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a catch past Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a catch past Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) after he scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) after he scored against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) carries against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Alabama during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the 3rd quarter of the College Football National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA Monday, January 7, 2019. BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) pressure Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) pressure Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) celebrates with defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stopping Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) on a fake field goal attempt during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) celebrates with defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) stopping Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) on a fake field goal attempt during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs near Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs near Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fades back to pass against Alabama during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fades back to pass against Alabama during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) defends Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) defends Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse (19) tackles Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse (19) tackles Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), middle, cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1), left, and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), middle, cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1), left, and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson players celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson players celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) hug in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1) hug in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney kisses his wife Kathleen in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney kisses his wife Kathleen in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, left, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and offensive lineman Gage Cervenka (59) smile in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, left, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and offensive lineman Gage Cervenka (59) smile in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields (2) breaks up a pass for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the fourth quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson fans cheer during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson fans cheer during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (1), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrate a 44-16 win over Alabama after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates with teammates a 74-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates with teammates a 74-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) walks to reporters for interviews after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) walks to reporters for interviews after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Drew Swinney (81), left, wide receiver Will Swinney (22), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Drew Swinney (81), left, wide receiver Will Swinney (22), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson tight end Tyler Brown (86) and Clemson linebacker Josh Jackson (45) celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson tight end Tyler Brown (86) and Clemson linebacker Josh Jackson (45) celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Drew Swinney (81),right, wide receiver Will Swinney (22),right, and teammates celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Drew Swinney (81),right, wide receiver Will Swinney (22),right, and teammates celebrate with fans a 44-16 win after the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson and Alabama mascots look at each other during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson and Alabama mascots look at each other during the the second quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Former Clemson players Deshaun Watson, left, and Mile Williams watch during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Former Clemson players Deshaun Watson, left, and Mile Williams watch during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Tiger before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Tiger before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats and cheerleaders before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats and cheerleaders before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson cheerleaders before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson cheerleaders before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson players run on the field before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson players run on the field before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson feature twirler Carson King performs with the band before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson feature twirler Carson King performs with the band before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Former Clemson players Tajh Boyd, DeAndre Hopkins, Vic Beasley, and Shaq Lawson on the sidelines during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Former Clemson players Tajh Boyd, DeAndre Hopkins, Vic Beasley, and Shaq Lawson on the sidelines during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Former quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd are interviewed after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Former quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd are interviewed after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Dr. Mark Spade directs the Tiger Band during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Dr. Mark Spade directs the Tiger Band during the first quarter of the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney hug in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney hug in the closing seconds of a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney moments before a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney moments before a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson celebrates after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson celebrates after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson linebacker Jake Venables (15) holds a champion belt after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson linebacker Jake Venables (15) holds a champion belt after a 44-16 win over Alabama at the College Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats cheer before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats cheer before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen
Clemson Rally Cats cheer before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.
Clemson Rally Cats cheer before the kickoff during the College Football Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Ken Ruinard / staff
Fullscreen

    1. Alabama

    The Crimson Tide will have a Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, an outstanding collection of skill players and enough returning talent to overcome what should be another exodus of starters to the NFL. There's no reason why Alabama can't be the nation's most dominant team during the regular season.

    2. Clemson

    There will be a significant rebuild on defense, led by a new cast up front, but the Tigers will still have defensive coordinator Brent Venables. In other words, there's no reason for major concern. The offense will be unstoppable behind the arm of rising sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the feet of junior running back Travis Etienne.

    3. Georgia

    Georgia still has an Alabama-size hurdle to overcome before winning a national championship. But the Bulldogs' recruiting has been outstanding, quarterback Jake Fromm will contend for All-America honors and the road through the SEC East isn't overly intimidating.

    4. Oklahoma

    Maybe the Sooners' new quarterback won't be the next Kyler Murray. Either way, picking this offense to suffer a big decline in production is betting against recent history. Where OU may take a step forward is on defense behind new coordinator Alex Grinch, formerly of Ohio State.

    5. Texas

    Eight new starters on defense is cause for some concern, though Tom Herman's recruiting and the overall direction of the program in the wake of the Sugar Bowl overshadows any worries over personnel. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger seems poised to explode on a national scale.

    6. Ohio State

    Ryan Day replaces Urban Meyer. A new quarterback, perhaps Georgia transfer Justin Fields, is waiting to replace Dwayne Haskins, who is headed for the NFL. All eyes will be on the Buckeyes as the program undergoes a huge transition. Still, Day's work with the offense and the program's wealth of talent suggests the move won't be too rocky.

    7. Michigan

    Shea Patterson's decision to return in 2019 is a huge win for an offense that desperately needs consistency under center. There will be a spotlight on Jim Harbaugh, who needs to deliver a win against the Buckeyes and make a run at the national title after struggling with the Wolverines' rivals through his first four seasons. But this could be a team that takes the next step in 2019.

    8. LSU

    Question marks may abound on offense, as always, and the loss of standout defenders will make it even harder to run with Tagovailoa and Alabama. But the Tigers will return a starting quarterback, most of its rotation on offense and many starters from a defense that leaned toward youth in 2018. 

    9. Washington

    Transfer Jacob Eason, formerly of Georgia, will take over at quarterback and rank among the best in the Pac-12. Where UW has personnel issues is in the defensive backfield, a unit of major strength set for a rebuilding during the offseason. This is still the league's best team by a not-insignificant margin.

    10. Texas A&M

    The Aggies seem ready for takeoff after a very solid debut under Jimbo Fisher and his staff. After going 9-4 and reeling in a top-five recruiting class, A&M will begin 2019 expecting to crack double-digit wins and challenge for a New Year's Six bowl coming out of the SEC.

    11. Oregon

    Justin Herbert's decision to return for his senior season is joined by the best recruiting class in program history. Whether coach Mario Cristobal can polish Oregon into a title contender remains to be seen. On paper, however, the Ducks are the second-best team in the Pac-12 and a dark horse in the postseason chase.

    12. Central Florida

    UCF showed how its offense can shine even without quarterback McKenzie Milton at the controls. While notching yet another unbeaten regular season is a tall order, the Knights have the offense, skill talent and experience to romp through the American Athletic Conference and stand as the surest thing in the Group of Five.

    13. Notre Dame

    The Irish have important starters to replace at wide receiver, in the secondary and along the defensive line. Altogether, the roster doesn't seem strong enough to contend with college football's best for the national championship. This is still a team with a baseline of nine wins that could exceed that mark should the offense become even more two-dimensional.

    14. Florida

    How far the Gators go in Dan Mullen's second season depends on whether an offense that brings back starters at quarterback, running back and receiver can find the explosiveness that was elusive in 2018. If so, Florida could make a serious run at Georgia in the SEC East.

    15. Southern California

    Last season's awful finish might be a sign of things to come. It might also be an aberration, especially if Kliff Kingsbury ends up at the controls of the Trojans' offense. If so, this could be a team poised for a huge leap in production and a return to competitiveness in the Pac-12 chase.

    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
    UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl.
    Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
      16. Iowa

      The Hawkeyes will be in good-to-great shape at offensive tackle, quarterback, edge rushing and in the secondary. There will be big names to replace at tight end and along the interior of the offensive line, but Iowa's track record at both positions lessens any worries over a shift in personnel. Iowa could be the best team in the Big Ten West.

      More: Anthony Nelson becomes latest Hawkeyes junior to declare for NFL draft

      More: Amani Hooker leaving early for the NFL Draft

      Photos: Iowa State takes on Washington State in 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a one-handed catch over Washington State's Jalen Thompson (34) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a one-handed catch over Washington State's Jalen Thompson (34) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) tries to dive into the end zone during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) tries to dive into the end zone during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) catches a pass during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) catches a pass during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike (50) arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike (50) arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Kyle Kempt arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's Kyle Kempt arrives with the team before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      The Iowa State football team arrives before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio.
      The Iowa State football team arrives before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell yells at the referee's after a targeting call during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell yells at the referee's after a targeting call during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      The flag is spread out across the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      The flag is spread out across the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) jumps on a fumble caused by Willie Harvey during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) jumps on a fumble caused by Willie Harvey during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Marcus Strong (4) outruns Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. The play was called back because of unsportsmanlike conduct. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Marcus Strong (4) outruns Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. The play was called back because of unsportsmanlike conduct. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Renard Bell (81) celebrates a touchdown to make the score 6-0 during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Renard Bell (81) celebrates a touchdown to make the score 6-0 during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) and Jaquan Bailey (3) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) and Jaquan Bailey (3) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Marcel Spears Jr. (42) tackles Washington State's Max Borghi (21) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Marcel Spears Jr. (42) tackles Washington State's Max Borghi (21) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) runs off the field after being disqualified for targeting during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) runs off the field after being disqualified for targeting during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Easop Winston Jr. (8) can't come up with the catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Easop Winston Jr. (8) can't come up with the catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike (50) sacks Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike (50) sacks Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) catches a pass in the end zone to make the score 20-7 during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) catches a pass in the end zone to make the score 20-7 during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's Hakeem Butler (18) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State fans react to a play during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State fans react to a play during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Travell Harris (5) is tackled by Iowa State's Jake Hummel (35) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Travell Harris (5) is tackled by Iowa State's Jake Hummel (35) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State fans cheer during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State fans cheer during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Chase Allen (11) runs after a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Chase Allen (11) runs after a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks the sideline during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks the sideline during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) makes a catch during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) passes during a two-point conversion attempt that failed during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) passes during a two-point conversion attempt that failed during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) can't make it into the end zone to convert a two point conversion and tie the game during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) can't make it into the end zone to convert a two point conversion and tie the game during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) makes a catch in front of Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Washington State's Dezmon Patmon (12) makes a catch in front of Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State head coach Mike Leach meets Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell at midfield following the Cougars 28-26 win at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Washington State head coach Mike Leach meets Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell at midfield following the Cougars 28-26 win at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State head coach Mike Leach meets Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell at midfield following the Cougars 28-26 win at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Washington State head coach Mike Leach meets Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell at midfield following the Cougars 28-26 win at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) walks off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State's David Montgomery (32) walks off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell waits to walk off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell waits to walk off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks off the field following their 28-26 loss to Washington State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) makes his way to the stage after their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) makes his way to the stage after their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) accepts his Offensive MVP award after their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      Washington State's Gardner Minshew II (16) accepts his Offensive MVP award after their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      The Washington State Cougars celebrate their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      The Washington State Cougars celebrate their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      The Washington State Cougars celebrate their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
      The Washington State Cougars celebrate their 28-26 victory over Iowa State at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in San Antonio. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) walks onto the field during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) walks onto the field during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones (8) walks onto the field during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones (8) walks onto the field during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      The Iowa State football team waits to leave the locker room before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      The Iowa State football team waits to leave the locker room before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps during warm ups at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps during warm ups at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      The Iowa State Marching Band forms "ISU" before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      The Iowa State Marching Band forms "ISU" before the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) and Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) force a fumble from Washington State's James Williams (32) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Brian Peavy (10) and Iowa State's Willie Harvey (2) force a fumble from Washington State's James Williams (32) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Jalen Thompson (34) reacts after intercepting a pass during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Jalen Thompson (34) reacts after intercepting a pass during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) is sacked during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) is sacked during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's Jamire Calvin (6) is tackled by Iowa State's Mike Rose (23) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's Jamire Calvin (6) is tackled by Iowa State's Mike Rose (23) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell looks over his playbook during a timeout at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell looks over his playbook during a timeout at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) rushes during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) rushes during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) rushes during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26.
      Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) rushes during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State would go on to win 28-26. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Braxton Lewis (33) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Braxton Lewis (33) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Braxton Lewis (33) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime.
      Washington State's James Williams (32) jumps over Iowa State's Braxton Lewis (33) during the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State takes a 21-10 lead over Iowa State into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
