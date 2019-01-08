SportsPulse: From Levi's Stadium, our college football insiders breakdown Clemson's demolishment of Alabama and if the title game was a passing of the baton from one dynasty to another. USA TODAY
Alabama and Clemson have already staked claim for being college football's best teams of 2018. For the rest of the Bowl Subdivision, attention has already shifted to next season.
An early Top 25 for 2019 begins with the Crimson Tide and Tigers before following through a run of elite programs, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State. Iowa and Iowa State come in at 16 and 17, respectively.
It's never too early to start thinking about what's next. Here's the USA TODAY Sports preview of what's ahead for college football in the fall.
Iowa football: After Outback Bowl win, Hawkeyes earn final top-25 ranking
1. Alabama
The Crimson Tide will have a Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, an outstanding collection of skill players and enough returning talent to overcome what should be another exodus of starters to the NFL. There's no reason why Alabama can't be the nation's most dominant team during the regular season.
2. Clemson
There will be a significant rebuild on defense, led by a new cast up front, but the Tigers will still have defensive coordinator Brent Venables. In other words, there's no reason for major concern. The offense will be unstoppable behind the arm of rising sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the feet of junior running back Travis Etienne.
3. Georgia
Georgia still has an Alabama-size hurdle to overcome before winning a national championship. But the Bulldogs' recruiting has been outstanding, quarterback Jake Fromm will contend for All-America honors and the road through the SEC East isn't overly intimidating.
4. Oklahoma
Maybe the Sooners' new quarterback won't be the next Kyler Murray. Either way, picking this offense to suffer a big decline in production is betting against recent history. Where OU may take a step forward is on defense behind new coordinator Alex Grinch, formerly of Ohio State.
5. Texas
Eight new starters on defense is cause for some concern, though Tom Herman's recruiting and the overall direction of the program in the wake of the Sugar Bowl overshadows any worries over personnel. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger seems poised to explode on a national scale.
6. Ohio State
Ryan Day replaces Urban Meyer. A new quarterback, perhaps Georgia transfer Justin Fields, is waiting to replace Dwayne Haskins, who is headed for the NFL. All eyes will be on the Buckeyes as the program undergoes a huge transition. Still, Day's work with the offense and the program's wealth of talent suggests the move won't be too rocky.
7. Michigan
Shea Patterson's decision to return in 2019 is a huge win for an offense that desperately needs consistency under center. There will be a spotlight on Jim Harbaugh, who needs to deliver a win against the Buckeyes and make a run at the national title after struggling with the Wolverines' rivals through his first four seasons. But this could be a team that takes the next step in 2019.
8. LSU
Question marks may abound on offense, as always, and the loss of standout defenders will make it even harder to run with Tagovailoa and Alabama. But the Tigers will return a starting quarterback, most of its rotation on offense and many starters from a defense that leaned toward youth in 2018.
9. Washington
Transfer Jacob Eason, formerly of Georgia, will take over at quarterback and rank among the best in the Pac-12. Where UW has personnel issues is in the defensive backfield, a unit of major strength set for a rebuilding during the offseason. This is still the league's best team by a not-insignificant margin.
10. Texas A&M
The Aggies seem ready for takeoff after a very solid debut under Jimbo Fisher and his staff. After going 9-4 and reeling in a top-five recruiting class, A&M will begin 2019 expecting to crack double-digit wins and challenge for a New Year's Six bowl coming out of the SEC.
11. Oregon
Justin Herbert's decision to return for his senior season is joined by the best recruiting class in program history. Whether coach Mario Cristobal can polish Oregon into a title contender remains to be seen. On paper, however, the Ducks are the second-best team in the Pac-12 and a dark horse in the postseason chase.
12. Central Florida
UCF showed how its offense can shine even without quarterback McKenzie Milton at the controls. While notching yet another unbeaten regular season is a tall order, the Knights have the offense, skill talent and experience to romp through the American Athletic Conference and stand as the surest thing in the Group of Five.
13. Notre Dame
The Irish have important starters to replace at wide receiver, in the secondary and along the defensive line. Altogether, the roster doesn't seem strong enough to contend with college football's best for the national championship. This is still a team with a baseline of nine wins that could exceed that mark should the offense become even more two-dimensional.
14. Florida
How far the Gators go in Dan Mullen's second season depends on whether an offense that brings back starters at quarterback, running back and receiver can find the explosiveness that was elusive in 2018. If so, Florida could make a serious run at Georgia in the SEC East.
15. Southern California
Last season's awful finish might be a sign of things to come. It might also be an aberration, especially if Kliff Kingsbury ends up at the controls of the Trojans' offense. If so, this could be a team poised for a huge leap in production and a return to competitiveness in the Pac-12 chase.
16. Iowa
The Hawkeyes will be in good-to-great shape at offensive tackle, quarterback, edge rushing and in the secondary. There will be big names to replace at tight end and along the interior of the offensive line, but Iowa's track record at both positions lessens any worries over a shift in personnel. Iowa could be the best team in the Big Ten West.
More: Anthony Nelson becomes latest Hawkeyes junior to declare for NFL draft
More: Amani Hooker leaving early for the NFL Draft
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
