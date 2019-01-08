LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

For the seventh time under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has finished the football season a ranked team.

The Hawkeyes cut it close, but they finished 25th in the final Associated Press poll that was released just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Their 27-22 win against Mississippi State helped them finish 9-4, just the second season in the last eight at Iowa of at least nine wins.

Iowa's previous teams in Ferentz's 20 years as head coach that have ended in the AP Top 25: 2002 (eighth), 2003 (eighth), 2004 (eighth), 2008 (20th), 2009 (seventh), 2015 (ninth) and now this one.

The top-25 finish also kicks in some financial payouts for the Iowa coaching staff. Ferentz, under the terms of his contract extension signed in 2016, gets a $125,000 bonus for finishing in the top 25. His assistants get an extra 2-percent raise, meaning they'll get an average salary increase of 10 percent raise (up from eight) by finishing in the poll.

The Amway Coaches Poll will be released later Tuesday. 

More: Iowa, Iowa State among top 25 college football teams in early 2019 ranking

Photos from 2019 Outback Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes 27, Mississippi State Bulld...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
An Outback Bowl mascot with Iowa football players celebrate their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss celebrates with the team at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa football players celebrate at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley celebrates his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Fans celebrate in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa's receiver Nick Easley dives toward the end zone for his second touchdown at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Fans celebrate Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase's interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase intercepts a Mississippi State pass in the end zone in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates an interception in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram is called for pass interference on a play to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette attempts to leap tacklers on a kickoff return but looses the ball in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson breaks up a two-point conversion attempt by Mississippi State in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is spalsh with water after winning the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
UI President Bruce Harreld, left, and coach Kirk Ferentz , right, congratulate Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates Outback Bowl most valuable player Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to media with the winner's trophy after the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Colton Cason of Albia cheers in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a touchdown in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi State's Chris Rayford in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nick Easley scores in front of Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann brings down Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans do the wave at the end of the 1st quarter at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley pulls in a pass for a touchdown in from of Johnathan Abram in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and UI President Bruce Harreld meet before the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead meet at midfield at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Chris Rayford (24) during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) celebrates after a stop forcing fourth down against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE