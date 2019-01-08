Iowa players celebrate their 27-22 win against Mississippi State in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl. (Photo: Douglas DeFelice, Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

For the seventh time under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has finished the football season a ranked team.

The Hawkeyes cut it close, but they finished 25th in the final Associated Press poll that was released just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Their 27-22 win against Mississippi State helped them finish 9-4, just the second season in the last eight at Iowa of at least nine wins.

Iowa's previous teams in Ferentz's 20 years as head coach that have ended in the AP Top 25: 2002 (eighth), 2003 (eighth), 2004 (eighth), 2008 (20th), 2009 (seventh), 2015 (ninth) and now this one.

The top-25 finish also kicks in some financial payouts for the Iowa coaching staff. Ferentz, under the terms of his contract extension signed in 2016, gets a $125,000 bonus for finishing in the top 25. His assistants get an extra 2-percent raise, meaning they'll get an average salary increase of 10 percent raise (up from eight) by finishing in the poll.

The Amway Coaches Poll will be released later Tuesday.

More: Iowa, Iowa State among top 25 college football teams in early 2019 ranking