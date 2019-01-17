CLOSE

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws passes to T.J. Hockenson in drills leading up to Outback Bowl. Watch: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

It's been a good year for T.J. Hockenson. 

He's gone from a nice redshirt freshman season to being named college football's best tight end and is months away from a large NFL contract. It's been quite the transformation. 

So how bright is his NFL future?

ESPN's chief NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher, who declared for the draft on Monday, among his top-20 selections in latest mock draft that came out Thursday. 

Kiper pegged Hockenson going No. 19 overall in April's NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans. No other Iowa or Iowa State player was listed in Kiper's mock, which can be read here (subscription).

Here's what Kiper had to say about the Hawkeye: 

Hockenson can be a weapon. He is an all-around tight end, an excellent blocker and a good pass-catcher with a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame.

Obviously, it's a bit early in the evaluation process with the NFL Scouting Combine not starting until late next month in Indianapolis. But expect the Hockenson buzz to continue to build as others dig into his redshirt sophomore season tape that echoes Kiper's appraisal. 

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football. John Bazemore, AP
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
