NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is a former NFL scout and his mock drafts are considered among the better reads for how the league views prospects.

That's good news for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The redshirt sophomore, who won the Mackey Award this fall for Iowa, was listed as a mid-first round pick by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Thursday. A day later, Jeremiah pegged the 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher to the Detroit Lions ... at the No. 8 pick overall.

Here's what Jeremiah wrote:

This might be a little early for Hockenson, but he fits the physical identity the Lions have been attempting to build.

Jeremiah also lists Iowa's other elite tight end, Noah Fant, as a first-rounder, going to the Green Bay Packers with the final selection of the first round.

Fant is an athletic freak and would be a nice complement to the young WR corps in Green Bay.Jimmy Graham isn't the long-term answer at the position.

