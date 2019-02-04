Photos: Former Iowa Hawkeyes All-American defensive end Adrian Clayborn
One of the most famous plays in the Kirk Ferentz era,
One of the most famous plays in the Kirk Ferentz era, defensive end Adrian Clayborn blocks a punt by Penn State's Jeremy Boone in 2009. Clayborn would run back the punt for a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave Iowa an 11-10 lead. The final was Iowa 21, Penn State 10. Don McPeak, USA TODAY Sports
The last time Iowa played at night against Penn State,
The last time Iowa played at night against Penn State, Adrian Clayborn blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in a 2009 win. Don McPeak, USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the closing seconds of the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
Karl Klug, right, is congratulated by teammate Adrian Clayborn after a sack in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl.
Karl Klug, right, is congratulated by teammate Adrian Clayborn after a sack in the second quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl. Rodney White/Register file photo
Iowa's Tyler Sash and Adrian Clayborn celebrate after stopping Georgia Tech, in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl.
Iowa's Tyler Sash and Adrian Clayborn celebrate after stopping Georgia Tech, in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010, at LandShark Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fl. Rodney White/Register file photo
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn and defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard pose with teammates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn and defensive lineman (46) Christian Ballard pose with teammates following the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman (94) Adrian Clayborn against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
s0928iowafootball taken 09/27/08 Iowa City,IA. Photo
s0928iowafootball taken 09/27/08 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s0928iowafootball34jh -- Iowa's Pat Angerer #43, Adrian Clayborn #94 and Bradley Fletcher #29 try to block the kick of Northwestern's Phil Brunner #86 in the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. JUSTIN HAYWORTH/Des Moines Register Justin Hayworth/Des Moines Register, Photo by Justin Hayworth
FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (not pictured) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (not pictured) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) chases down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) chases down Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game as New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes him Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game as New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes him Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Anderson #3 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Adrian Clayborn #94 and John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 25-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Anderson #3 of the Buffalo Bills is sacked by Adrian Clayborn #94 and John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 25-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) after throwing the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) after throwing the ball during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
FILE-This Nov. 12, 2017, file photo shows Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. Since turning in one of the greatest pass-rushing performances in NFL history, Clayborn has doled out Thanksgiving meals to the needy, shaken hands with Jay-Z _ and gotten the brush-off from his dogs. Turns out, Ace and King were none too impressed with those six sacks. When he jumped on the floor to play with them, they ignored their owner and started jostling with each other. "My dogs don’t like me very much,” Clayborn joked Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
FILE-This Nov. 12, 2017, file photo shows Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. Since turning in one of the greatest pass-rushing performances in NFL history, Clayborn has doled out Thanksgiving meals to the needy, shaken hands with Jay-Z _ and gotten the brush-off from his dogs. Turns out, Ace and King were none too impressed with those six sacks. When he jumped on the floor to play with them, they ignored their owner and started jostling with each other. "My dogs don’t like me very much,” Clayborn joked Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) The Associated Press
Ray Border's daughter, Shelva, and her mother, Karen
Ray Border's daughter, Shelva, and her mother, Karen Gac Border, stand with Adrian Clayborn, defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, during a team practice on Nov. 11. Clayborn honored Ray with a Navy insignia and Ray's initials on his helmet during the game Nov. 12. Falcons Staff Photographer
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn reacts to sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn reacts to sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) The Associated Press
In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end and former University of Iowa player Adrian Clayborn, left, and Kid Captain Maddox Smith are honored on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. "The Wave" at Iowa home games, where fans salute children from the nearby hospital battling cancer and their families, has become college football's neatest new tradition. But it has its roots in the Hawkeyes' "Kid Captain" program, which has helped highlight kids fighting various ailments for years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end and former University of Iowa player Adrian Clayborn, left, and Kid Captain Maddox Smith are honored on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. "The Wave" at Iowa home games, where fans salute children from the nearby hospital battling cancer and their families, has become college football's neatest new tradition. But it has its roots in the Hawkeyes' "Kid Captain" program, which has helped highlight kids fighting various ailments for years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn
2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech quarterback Josh Nesbitt is gang tacked
Georgia Tech quarterback Josh Nesbitt is gang tacked by Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer, top, defensive tackle Broderick Binns, linebacker A.J. Edds and defensive tackle Adrian Clayborn in the first quarter Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Rodney White, DMREG
Adrian Clayborn, a defensive end, has joined the Atlanta
Adrian Clayborn, a defensive end, has joined the Atlanta Falcons, who host the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 22. Elaine Thompson, AP
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge part of Iowa's stellar 2009 defense. Register file photo
It was announced on Wednesday that defensive end Adrian Clayborn has become the 16th Iowa Hawkeye to be honored as a Playboy magazine preseason all-American.
It was announced on Wednesday that defensive end Adrian Clayborn has become the 16th Iowa Hawkeye to be honored as a Playboy magazine preseason all-American. Register file photo
Honorary captain Dan Gable takes the field with Iowa team captains Brett Greenwood, Ricky Stanzi, Karl Klug and Adrian Clayborn, for the coin toss, before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Honorary captain Dan Gable takes the field with Iowa team captains Brett Greenwood, Ricky Stanzi, Karl Klug and Adrian Clayborn, for the coin toss, before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate a defensive stop in the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. s1024iowafb taken 10/23/10 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s1024iowafb1jh -- REGISTER PHOTO BY JUSTIN HAYWORTH
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate a defensive stop in the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. s1024iowafb taken 10/23/10 Iowa City,IA. Photo by Justin Hayworth -- s1024iowafb1jh -- REGISTER PHOTO BY JUSTIN HAYWORTH Justin Hayworth/The Register Photo by Justin Hayworth
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard put pressure on Iowa State wuaterback Austen Arnaud, in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst)
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard put pressure on Iowa State wuaterback Austen Arnaud, in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst) Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the endzone with teammate Christian Ballard after running back his blocked punt in the fourth quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa.
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn celebrates in the endzone with teammate Christian Ballard after running back his blocked punt in the fourth quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
(left to right) Broderick Binns, Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate after Iowa forced a Penn State safety, in the second quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa.
(left to right) Broderick Binns, Adrian Clayborn and Christian Ballard celebrate after Iowa forced a Penn State safety, in the second quarter, Saturday, September 26, 2009, at Beaver Stadium, in State College, Pa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
University of Iowa defensive linemen Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard pose for a photograph during Iowa Media Day at the UI football practice field in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 7, 2009.
University of Iowa defensive linemen Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard pose for a photograph during Iowa Media Day at the UI football practice field in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 7, 2009. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
siowamediada09 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - Friday August 7, 2009 -- University of Iowa football media day at Kinnick Stadium and practice fields. Iowa defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard, right, pose for photos Friday afternoon at Iowa's annual football media day.
siowamediada09 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - Friday August 7, 2009 -- University of Iowa football media day at Kinnick Stadium and practice fields. Iowa defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn, left, and Christian Ballard, right, pose for photos Friday afternoon at Iowa's annual football media day. Rodney White/The Des Moines Regi Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's defensive ends Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn (94) sit in the stands after the team photo at Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's defensive ends Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn (94) sit in the stands after the team photo at Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
S IA MICH ST - Saturday Oct. 30, 2010 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - University of Iowa versus Michigan State University at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City - Halftime score of Iowa 30 - Michigan State 0 -- Michigan State running back Larry Caper, bottom, fumbles the ball after a hit by Iowa defensive tackle Christian Ballard(not shown) and Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn pursues, top, in the second quarter. MSU recovered the fumble.
S IA MICH ST - Saturday Oct. 30, 2010 - Rodney White/The Des Moines Register - University of Iowa versus Michigan State University at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City - Halftime score of Iowa 30 - Michigan State 0 -- Michigan State running back Larry Caper, bottom, fumbles the ball after a hit by Iowa defensive tackle Christian Ballard(not shown) and Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn pursues, top, in the second quarter. MSU recovered the fumble. Rodney White Rodney White/The Register
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn (94) is congratulated by teammate Christian Ballard (46) after a stop, in the third quarter, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, OH.
Iowa's Adrian Clayborn (94) is congratulated by teammate Christian Ballard (46) after a stop, in the third quarter, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, OH. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
Iowa's Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn pursue MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer, as he runs for first down on third down and nine in second quarter.
Iowa's Christian Ballard (46) and Adrian Clayborn pursue MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer, as he runs for first down on third down and nine in second quarter. HARRY BAUMERT/THE REGISTER
Photo by Harry Baumert. Shot 8/4/08. Iowa City, Ia. - s0805iowafootball.20hb - Christian Ballard, left Lance Tillison and Adrian Clayborn will help the Hawkeye defense.
Photo by Harry Baumert. Shot 8/4/08. Iowa City, Ia. - s0805iowafootball.20hb - Christian Ballard, left Lance Tillison and Adrian Clayborn will help the Hawkeye defense. HARRY BAUMERT/DES MOINES REGISTE
    Kirk Ferentz was in a somewhat enviable position at Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

    No matter who'd have won, he'd have won.

    Although if you'd have made the 20th-year Iowa football head coach choose New England or Los Angeles, one would guess he was plenty more satisfied with the Patriots' 13-3 triumph over the Rams in Atlanta than the reverse.

    One look at a postgame photo of Ferentz chumming it up with former Hawkeye and current Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn could do it.

    Or a peek at that Patriots-provided gameday pass around his neck.

    Or the briefest of glances at the New England roster, where his son James is part of the 53-man squad.

    Other former Hawkeyes noticed, too, by the way:

    Even if Tom Brady, Bill Belichick & Co. hadn't earned their sixth ring, though, Ferentz would still have found a former player to applaud. Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes through 2015.

    Clayborn, for his part, did not register in the box score but did provide a hurry to Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff.

    And James Ferentz is now a two-time Super Bowl champion, having been on the Denver roster when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

    Photos: Former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Austin Blythe
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe leads members
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe leads members of the offense to the sideline after the team is introduced prior to kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs center Austin Blythe
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs center Austin Blythe as Iowa beat Minnesota, 40-35, last week. Ferentz will see Blythe and 20 other seniors make their last Kinnick Stadium appearance as collegians on Saturday. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa running back Mark Weisman (45) is sandwiched between Iowa offensive linesman Sean Welsh (79) and Iowa offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) as they come up short of the goal line late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Weisman scored on the next play and Iowa won 24-20.
    Iowa running back Mark Weisman (45) is sandwiched between Iowa offensive linesman Sean Welsh (79) and Iowa offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) as they come up short of the goal line late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Weisman scored on the next play and Iowa won 24-20. AP Photo/Gene Puskar
    Iowa players Austin Blythe, left, and Marshall Koehn
    Iowa players Austin Blythe, left, and Marshall Koehn carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after last year's 40-35 win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are trying to win their sixth straight trophy game this week. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe earned third-team
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe earned third-team All-America honors at center. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Center Austin Blythe has been a rock in Iowa's offensive
    Center Austin Blythe has been a rock in Iowa's offensive line this season. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Jordan Canzeri, center, is surrounded by teammates
    Jordan Canzeri, center, is surrounded by teammates (clockwise from left) Austin Blythe, Landan Paulsen, George Kittle, Levi Paulsen and Tevaun Smith during a special pep rally for Kid Captain Lincoln Ortman of North Liberty, at North Bend Elementary, on Nov. 5. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard waits for the snap
    Iowa junior quarterback CJ Beathard waits for the snap from Austin Blythe against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's Austin Blythe, left, and Melvin Spears carry
    Iowa's Austin Blythe, left, and Melvin Spears carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy to the locker room following the Hawkeyes' 40-35 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
    Fullscreen
    Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and center Austin Blythe
    Quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) and center Austin Blythe (63) two of Iowa's four captains Saturday. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sport
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for
    Iowa senior offensive lineman Austin Blythe poses for a photo during the University of Iowa football team's media day on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's Austin Blythe celebrates the Hawkeyes' two-point
    Iowa's Austin Blythe celebrates the Hawkeyes' two-point conversion during their game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe (63) congratulates
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe (63) congratulates tight end Ray Hamilton (82) after Hamilton's touchdown catch during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb/AP
    Fullscreen
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and guard Austin Blythe (63) before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Oct. 23, 2016. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis
    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis (98) signs a jersey for Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63) at the Colts Complex on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
    Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63)
    Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Austin Blythe (63) packs up his locker inside the Colts Complex on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Mykal_McEldowney/Indy_Star
    My friend Dan O’Rourke and I attended our first professional
    My friend Dan O’Rourke and I attended our first professional football game Sunday, Oct. 9, in Indianapolis, Ind., courtesy of Williamsburg’s very own, Austin Blythe, a rookie member of the Colts. Above: Following Indianapolis’ 29-23 win over Chicago, Blythe waves to friend Cory Yearian and his family, also from Williamsburg, who were in attendance. Joe Petz/Journal Tribune
    Jan 1, 2014; Tampa, Fl, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive
    Jan 1, 2014; Tampa, Fl, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesman Austin Blythe (63) against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe during the 40
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe during the 40 yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. Gregory Payan, AP
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe, left center,
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe, left center, blocks North Dakota State offensive lineman Joe Haeg during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at
    Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings, AP
    Iowa's Austin Blythe waits to snap the ball during
    Iowa's Austin Blythe waits to snap the ball during the Hawkeyes’ game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. Blythe, a native of Williamsburg, was a key part of the Hawkeyes’ magificent 12-1 season this past fall, and will be playing in the Rose Bowl Friday, Jan. 1. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Austin Blythe poses with his father, Curt, wife Kiley,
    Austin Blythe poses with his father, Curt, wife Kiley, and mother, Mary, during pre-game festivities on seniors day Nov. 15 at the University of Iowa vs. Minnesota football game. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Austin Blythe
    Austin Blythe File Photo
    University of Iowa offensive line, (70) Brett Van Sloten, left, (63) Austin Blythe, (53) James Ferentz, center, (60) Matt Tobin and (68) Brandon Scherff, right, pose for photos during the fall media day at the football practice facility in Iowa City.
    University of Iowa offensive line, (70) Brett Van Sloten, left, (63) Austin Blythe, (53) James Ferentz, center, (60) Matt Tobin and (68) Brandon Scherff, right, pose for photos during the fall media day at the football practice facility in Iowa City. RODNEY WHITE/THE REGISTER
