Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Jake Rudock hands the ball off to
Iowa quarterback Jake Rudock hands the ball off to running back Damon Bullock on Oct. 18, 2014, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass Associated Press
Fullscreen
NCAA Football: Iowa at Purdue
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) hands off to running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) on Sept. 27 against Purdue. With Daniels back from ankle surgery, Iowa has a full stock of running backs with the exception of Damon Bullock, who was lost for the season against Wisconsin. USA TODAY Sports file photo
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) avoids a tackle attempt by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jarrett Ross (32) at Byrd Stadium. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Damon Bullock is tacked by Michael Caputo the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Damon Bullock is tacked by Michael Caputo the first half of the game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Damon Bullock #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball
Damon Bullock #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Champaign, Illinois. Iowa defeated Illinois 30-14. Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Illinois defensive back Zane Petty (21) tries to tackle
Illinois defensive back Zane Petty (21) tries to tackle Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs the ball during
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb/AP
Fullscreen
Illinois defensive back Zane Petty (21) tries to tackle Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
Illinois defensive back Zane Petty (21) tries to tackle Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov 8, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden
Nov 8, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jalen Myrick (28) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers won 51-14. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jalen Myrick
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jalen Myrick (28) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers won 51-14. Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains yards against the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) avoids a tackle attempt by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jarrett Ross (32) at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains yards against the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium. Mitch Stringer, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains yards against the Maryland Terrapins at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains yardage before being tackled by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Matt Robinson (40) at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2014; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock (5) gains yards against the Maryland Terrapins linebacker Matt Robinson (40) at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indiana safety Mark Murphy, bottom, upends Iowa running
Indiana safety Mark Murphy, bottom, upends Iowa running back Damon Bullock during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-29. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) MATTHEW PUTNEY, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) carries the ball against Pittsburgh.
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (5) carries the ball against Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets caught in Iowa State's defense during the in-state rivalry Cy-Hawk Trophy game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 13, 2014. The Cyclones won 20-17 on a late field goal in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets caught in Iowa State's defense during the in-state rivalry Cy-Hawk Trophy game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 13, 2014. The Cyclones won 20-17 on a late field goal in the fourth quarter. Justin Torner/for the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets tackled by Cole Fisher (36) during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring Practice Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014 in which an estimated 20,500 fans came to watch. Using a modified scoring format, the offense won over the defense, 46-31.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets tackled by Cole Fisher (36) during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring Practice Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014 in which an estimated 20,500 fans came to watch. Using a modified scoring format, the offense won over the defense, 46-31. Justin Torner/Freelance for the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets sandwiched by Jordan Lomax (27) and Nico Law (21) during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring Practice Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014 in which an estimated 20,500 fans came to watch. Using a modified scoring format, the offense won over the defense, 46-31.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Damon Bullock (5) gets sandwiched by Jordan Lomax (27) and Nico Law (21) during the Iowa Hawkeyes Spring Practice Game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014 in which an estimated 20,500 fans came to watch. Using a modified scoring format, the offense won over the defense, 46-31. Justin Torner/Freelance for the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, left, poses for photographers during Iowa's annual college football media day, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Damon Bullock, left, poses for photographers during Iowa's annual college football media day, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa running backs Mark Weisman (45) and Damon Bullock (5) pose for photographers during Iowa's annual college football media day, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running backs Mark Weisman (45) and Damon Bullock (5) pose for photographers during Iowa's annual college football media day, Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa running backs Mark Weisman(45), left, and Damon Bullock(5), right, pose for photos during the Iowa football media day Monday August 4, 2014, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (32) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive end Frank Alexander (84) during the first half of the Insight Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2011, in Tempe, Ariz.
Iowa running back Damon Bullock (32) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive end Frank Alexander (84) during the first half of the Insight Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2011, in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo/Matt York
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock runs outside of Northwestern defensive tackle Chance Carter on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock runs outside of Northwestern defensive tackle Chance Carter on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is hit by a pair of UNI defensemen on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is hit by a pair of UNI defensemen on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is stopped by Northern Iowa's Preston Woods on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is stopped by Northern Iowa's Preston Woods on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock scampers to the three-yard-line against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock scampers to the three-yard-line against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock pulls in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against UNI at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014.
Iowa running back Damon Bullock pulls in a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against UNI at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against UNI at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock takes the ball down field during the Hawkeyes' game against UNI at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock finds a hole up the middle of the Iowa State line on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock finds a hole up the middle of the Iowa State line on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is upended by members
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Damon Bullock is upended by members of the Indiana defense on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Cory Morrissey tackles Iowa's Damon Bullock during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Cory Morrissey tackles Iowa's Damon Bullock during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    George Baltimore’s final conversation with Damon Bullock was unusually heavy.

    The close friends had just finished playing three hours of pickup basketball at a fitness center in their native Texas last week, when the normally gregarious Bullock pulled Baltimore close.

    “I recently became a dad. He just told me he was proud of me. He told me to raise my son the way we were raised,” Baltimore recalled Monday.

    "(Bullock had said) 'I'm not going to be too far behind you. Our kids are going to grow up together. I’ll see you soon,’” Baltimore said.

    At 6 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore got a phone call that left him shattered. Bullock, an Iowa Hawkeyes running back from 2011-14, had been struck by a passing vehicle and killed earlier that morning. Baltimore’s high school friend and mentor, a football teammate and confidant, was gone at age 25.

    “He gave me a big hug when he left. I’m just glad we got to exchange those kind of words,” said Baltimore, 23.

    Bullock was a star running back and track athlete at Mansfield High School before heading to Iowa, where he amassed 1,074 rushing yards and caught 71 passes out of the backfield.

    Everyone who knew him said it was his easygoing sense of humor that defined Bullock off the field. Jordan Lomax, a defensive back on those Iowa teams, bonded with Bullock over their shared family connections to the Baltimore area.

    On the field, they battled hard in practice, trying to “take each other’s heads off,” in Lomax’s words. Finally, after a particularly violent collision one day, they walked up to each after practice and agreed: “We need to chill.”

    That was never a problem for Bullock. He was always quick with a joke and a smile. The last word Lomax exchanged with him, in a Friday afternoon group chat, was a joke Bullock told that had everyone laughing.

    Bullock loved to shoot humorous videos on his phone. Lomax became his partner in making Vines — six-second snippets that they shared with their Hawkeye teammates — before one about Girl Scout cookies became a viral hit. It showed them singing a jingle about Girl Scout cookies while holding a box of Oreos. It took nearly three hours to film because Bullock was such a perfectionist, Lomax laughed.

    Carl Davis, a Hawkeye defensive lineman and friend of Bullock’s, said the players used to anticipate each new Vine, grilling the pair about when the next one was coming out and what would be in it.

    “Those two guys were masterminds. That was just Damon’s personality, joking around. And he was a hard worker, too,” Davis said Tuesday. “It was always fun when he was around.”

    “It still doesn’t feel real today,” Lomax said Monday of his friend’s death. “I immediately just tried to think about the good times that we had, and found myself laughing. Then I just found myself tearing up, with tears streaming down my face. Knowing I won’t be able to see him personally again. His spirit was unmatched.”

    Lomax said Bullock was so skilled at playing NFL and NBA video games that it provided them both with many meals. Bullock would play someone with the arrangement that the loser bought the winner a pizza.

    “He had his dinner covered for pretty much every day of the week,” Lomax said. “I stopped playing him. But I would come into his room whenever he was playing somebody because I knew that meant a free pizza was coming, and Damon would share it.”

    Davis, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, had a two-hour phone conversation with Bullock two weeks ago. They spoke about Davis’ upcoming birthday (he turned 27 on Saturday). They reminisced about their days playing at Iowa, laughing again about the time Bullock walked onto the field for pregame warmups complaining that his feet hurt. Davis pointed out that he was wearing two different cleats, both designed to fit on his left foot.

    “I said, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘Man, that makes sense now,’” Davis said.

    In that final conversation, Davis chided Bullock for not calling more often. Bullock promised he would be better about staying in touch. His death has brought a wide range of former teammates closer, Davis said.

    “Knowing how he is, I think he’ll appreciate that through his death, we all are going to be back together,” Davis said. “We all are reaching out to people, even people that we used to be close to that may have become distant. We’re just all talking. We’re going to celebrate his life. We’re going to mourn his death.”

    Bullock earned his degree in leisure studies/health and sports studies. He was living in Grapevine, Texas. Baltimore said the last time they spoke, Bullock indicated he wanted to earn a certificate that would allow him to teach history and coach high school football.

    Bullock crashed his car into a light pole in Duncanville, Texas, police there said. He was crossing the road to get back to his car when he was hit by a passerby, who called 911 and stayed at his side until help arrived. That driver will not face charges, police said.

    Baltimore wondered if Bullock was attempting to walk to the nearby home of his parents, Roscoe and Kimberly Handy.

    “I just woke up out of my sleep, letting it rain,” Baltimore said of the moment he received word of Bullock’s death. “It just didn’t make sense. He had just sent me a Snapchat earlier that night. I was going to a wedding. We were going to meet up later.”

    Bullock broke his collarbone early in his junior season at Mansfield. It was Baltimore, then an uncertain freshman, who took his place in the lineup. Baltimore said he was impressed by how willing Bullock was to pass on his knowledge.

    “I’m 14 years old, playing with grown men. I’m nervous as hell. He took me under his wing. By the end of the year, I was playing really well,” Baltimore said. “I can’t remember him ever losing his temper. Damon was someone who spread love to everyone he met. He was always so level-headed.”

    Mansfield missed the playoffs that year. The next season, Bullock returned to rush for nearly 1,700 yards and get his team back in the postseason. Baltimore, no longer needed on offense, switched to safety and was good enough to eventually play for Texas Christian University.

    Jeff Hulme was the coach at Mansfield then. He is at Waco Midway now, but still has an autographed picture of Bullock on the wall of his office. Bullock is in his No. 5 Hawkeyes jersey. The inscription reads: “Coach Hulme, thanks for everything, Damon Bullock, No. 5.”

    Hulme was looking at the photo, one of only a few in his office, Monday when a reporter called to interview him about his former player.

    “I never worried about Damon in anything. His grades. Outside of school. I knew he was a gentleman around young ladies,” Hulme said.

    “Damon was a super young man that meant a lot to me. He’ll be a young man that I’ll remember forever. I spoke about him to my players (Monday). I was telling my team to embrace every day because you never know when your time is going to be called.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE