Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs put on an eye-popping display of strength recently in the Hawkeye weight room.
Wirfs, a Mount Vernon native who stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, snapped off four hang clean reps of 450 pounds as a crowd of teammates cheered him on. The video shared on Twitter by Iowa Football's official account has generated thousands of views and responses.
Wirfs started 12 games last fall at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media.
You wanted video, so here it is! Tristan Wirfs making light work of 450 🏋🏾♂️ | #BreaktheRockpic.twitter.com/gBonZQjc4B— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 12, 2019
Tristan Wirfs just hit 450x4 in the hang clean...💪🏾 #BreaktheRockpic.twitter.com/JNnyFXXlYP— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 12, 2019
