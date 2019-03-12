Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Landon Paulsen, Tristan Wirfs, and Levi Paulsen joke around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24.
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) Ross Reynolds (59) Alaric Jackson (77) and Levi Paulsen (66) celebrate an overturned call during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks on before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs, left, and the Hawkeyes make their way to the team locker room prior to kickoff against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs explodes off the line in an offensive play against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs waves to fans following the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs accepts the boys athlete of the year during the 2017 Des Moines Register Sports Awards on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot
Mount Pleasant senior Tristan Wirfs throws the shot put in Class 3A during the 2017 Iowa state track and field meet on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in
Mount Vernon's Tristan Wirfs celebrates his win in the class 2A, 220-pound title match Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in the state wrestling finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs does a handstand during a January practice for the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee
Mount Vernon standout and Iowa offensive lineman signee Tristan Wirfs prepares for practice at the US Army All American Bowl in San Antonio. Courtesy of US Army All American Bowl/All American Games
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team
Tristan Wirfs played left tackle for the West team at last Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. U.S. Army All-American Bowl for USA TODAY
    Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs put on an eye-popping display of strength recently in the Hawkeye weight room.

    Wirfs, a Mount Vernon native who stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, snapped off four hang clean reps of 450 pounds as a crowd of teammates cheered him on. The video shared on Twitter by Iowa Football's official account has generated thousands of views and responses.

    Wirfs started 12 games last fall at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media.