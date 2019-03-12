Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs put on an eye-popping display of strength recently in the Hawkeye weight room.

Wirfs, a Mount Vernon native who stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, snapped off four hang clean reps of 450 pounds as a crowd of teammates cheered him on. The video shared on Twitter by Iowa Football's official account has generated thousands of views and responses.

Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesmen Tristan Wirfs (74) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Wirfs started 12 games last fall at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media.

You wanted video, so here it is! Tristan Wirfs making light work of 450 🏋🏾‍♂️ | #BreaktheRockpic.twitter.com/gBonZQjc4B — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) March 12, 2019