25 Photos: Hawkeye Football Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School
Hawkeye football players Austin Kelly and Ivory Kelly-Martin run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hawkeye football players Dalton Ferguson and Ross Reynolds run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the kids during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hawkeye football players Sam Brincks and Dalles Jacobus run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hawkeye football players Austin Kelly and Ivory Kelly-Martin run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Brandon Snyder signs a ball during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the kids during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Michael Ojemudia runs kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Matt Nelson runs kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Matt Nelson runs kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Matt Nelson runs kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hawkeye football players Sam Brincks and Dalles Jacobus run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hawkeye football players Austin Kelly and Ivory Kelly-Martin run kids through a drill during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Hundreds of kids run through drills with coaching from Hawkeye players during a Hawkeyes Youth Camp at Johnston Middle School Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    The University of Iowa announced Monday that senior Hawkeye football players and head coach Kirk Ferentz will preside over a youth football camp, scheduled for May 4 at Johnston Middle School.

    "The players, staff and I take great pride in working with these kids to become better players, and to install the importance of having fun and being respectful," Ferentz said in a statement. "Our initial camp in Johnston last spring reached capacity and was well received."

    The two-session camp is for boys and girls entering grades 1-8; with one session from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and the other from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. There is no cost.

    Online registration opens at 8 a.m. Thursday. All campers must pre-register at hawkeyefbcamp.com. Water will be provided.

     