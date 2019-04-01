Posted!
The University of Iowa announced Monday that senior Hawkeye football players and head coach Kirk Ferentz will preside over a youth football camp, scheduled for May 4 at Johnston Middle School.
"The players, staff and I take great pride in working with these kids to become better players, and to install the importance of having fun and being respectful," Ferentz said in a statement. "Our initial camp in Johnston last spring reached capacity and was well received."
The two-session camp is for boys and girls entering grades 1-8; with one session from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and the other from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. There is no cost.
Online registration opens at 8 a.m. Thursday. All campers must pre-register at hawkeyefbcamp.com. Water will be provided.
