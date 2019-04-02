CLOSE Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa discusses being "the guy" going into his junior year. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Amani Jones has always brought the energy to Iowa football practices. The trick has always been to find where it can best be used on the field.

Perhaps the Hawkeye coaches have found something.

Word got out Tuesday that Jones, whose weight-room exploits are literally atop the charts at Iowa, has been dabbling as a defensive end during spring practices.

At a position where Iowa is looking for difference-makers to replace the departed Anthony Nelson and Parker Hesse, it makes sense.

Buy Photo Amani Jones (right, along with Djimon Colbert) is shown celebrating Iowa's Sept. 8, 2018, victory against Iowa State. Jones was pulled in the first quarter of his only career start. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

“I’ve seen a monster,” returning defensive end A.J. Epenesa confirmed with a grin. “A little bully out there. So strong. So fast. Powerful, right off the edge. It looks pretty good.”

Just in pass-rushing situations?

“No. It’s everything,” Epenesa replied. “He stays to the weak side, though. He doesn’t get moved down into the heavier techniques. But he could handle himself anywhere on the defensive line. He’s so strong.”

Jones set the linebacker record for squat press last spring at 625 pounds. He began the 2018 season as the starting middle linebacker, but lost that job after making some mental mistakes early against Northern Illinois. He never regained it.

Jones already brings terrific energy as a special-teamer. If Iowa can find some extra sacks — even out of a third-down package — with an undersized defensive end, that’d be a major bonus. In 2015, Nate Meier proved that effective defensive ends can come in smaller packages.

Pro tip: Eat a lot of steak and eggs, become a coveted NFL player.

One of the comical moments of the day came when Keith Duncan (remember him?) was being interviewed about being front-and-center in the place-kicking competition with Caleb Shudak, now that Miguel Recinos’ eligibility has expired.

As Duncan was talking, a projected top-10 NFL Draft pick walked into the Hansen Football Performance Center: T.J. Hockenson.

“T.J.!” Duncan said, then turned his attention back to the reporters. “That’s my roommate. He eats a lot of eggs.”

The conversation had taken an interesting turn.

“At least 12 every morning,” Duncan said. “Scrambled, a lot of pepper.”

He explained how Hockenson asked him to pick up a dozen eggs from Walmart one day.

“So, I got him the jumbo ones, right? I thought he was going to eat four,” Duncan said. “He put all 12 of them in the pan. He ate all of them.”

Duncan also reported that the Mackey Award winner eats roughly two steaks per day.

That story begged another question: How does the backup kicker end up being roommates with an NFL tight end? Answer: They got paired up in the dorms early in their Iowa career.

“He’s about to be making a lot of money, though,” said Duncan, the 2016 Hawkeye starting kicker who remains a walk-on. “I told him I’ll be his agent if he needs me."