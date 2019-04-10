Gary Dolphin's return to his seat behind the Iowa athletics microphone was expected. Now, it's official.

And fans are invited to attend.

Dolphin will make his on-air radio return April 24 in Iowa City, when he hosts what the university is calling the “Hawkeye Football Spring Practice Report” radio show. Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz will be the featured guest.

The show, which will air across the Hawkeye Radio Network from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and be broadcast live from the Vue Rooftop at Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City, will essentially replace the spring game radio broadcast.

Iowa isn't holding an open spring practice in 2019 because of turf renovations to Kinnick Stadium.

Dolphin, the 22-year voice of Hawkeyes football and basketball, hasn't been on the air representing the school since a Feb. 19 basketball game against Maryland, after which he referred to a black player as "King Kong." Dolphin was suspended for that remark, and the university (in conjunction with his employer, Learfield Communications) later decided he would return during spring football.

"Two months has seemed like two years," Dolphin said Wednesday in a text message to the Register. "I'm excited and anxious to be alongside coach Ferentz talking spring football. I'm equally excited to interact with the great supportive fans and boosters of the Hawkeyes."

Dolphin and Ferentz will discuss spring football practice (which will end later that week) and answer questions from fans via e-mail (info@hawkeyesportsproperties.com) and social media.