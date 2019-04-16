NFL mock draft: Trades shape first-round projection
1. Cardinals — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
1. Cardinals — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
2. Raiders (from 49ers) — Josh Allen, OLB-DE, Kentucky
2. Raiders (from 49ers) — Josh Allen, OLB-DE, Kentucky Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
3. Buccaneers (from Jets) — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
3. Buccaneers (from Jets) — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
4. 49ers (from Raiders) — Devin White, ILB, LSU
4. 49ers (from Raiders) — Devin White, ILB, LSU Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
5. Broncos (from Buccaneers via Jets) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
5. Broncos (from Buccaneers via Jets) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
6. Giants — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
6. Giants — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
7. Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
7. Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
8. Lions — Montez Sweat, DE-OLB, Mississippi State
8. Lions — Montez Sweat, DE-OLB, Mississippi State Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
9. Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
9. Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports
10. Jets (from Broncos) — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
10. Jets (from Broncos) — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State James Snook, USA TODAY Sports
11. Bengals — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
11. Bengals — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports
12. Giants (from Packers) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
12. Giants (from Packers) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports
14. Falcons — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
14. Falcons — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
15. Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
15. Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
18. Vikings — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
18. Vikings — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma Michael C. Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
19. Titans — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
19. Titans — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
20. Steelers — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan
20. Steelers — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
21. Seahawks — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
21. Texans (from Seahawks) — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports
22. Ravens — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
22. Ravens — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi Matt Bush, USA TODAY Sports
23. Texans — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
23. Texans — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports
24. 49ers (from Bears via Raiders) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
24. 49ers (from Bears via Raiders) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
25. Eagles — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
25. Eagles — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports
26. Chiefs (from Colts) — Brian Burns, OLB-DE, Florida State
26. Chiefs (from Colts) — Brian Burns, OLB-DE, Florida State Melina Myers, USA TODAY Sports
27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports
28. Chargers — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
28. Chargers — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
28. Chargers — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
29. Colts (from Chiefs) — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports
30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
31. Patriots (from Rams) — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
31. Patriots (from Rams) — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State Peter Brouillet, USA TODAY Sports
32. Patriots — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
32. Patriots — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke Quinn Harris, USA TODAY Sports
    With the draft still more than a week away, the NFL is in the midst of full-blown liars' season, where smokescreens billow at full bloom and Pinocchio is considered an honest broker.

    With so much disinformation cruising the information superhighway, it's time to embrace the noise and delve into my favorite mock draft of the year — the annual trade edition. It isn't meant to propagate falsehoods but attempts to propose "food for thought" outcomes in a league where anything can (and often does) happen — just ask Khalil Mack or Odell Beckham Jr. ... or Baker Mayfield, whom almost no one projected No. 1 to Cleveland just a year ago.

    With that in mind, let's explore the possibility that Arizona stands pat under center and chooses Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who recently met with the team for two days according to reports, at No. 1 overall ... while immediately inciting chaos down the board.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      1. Cardinals — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Adding a defensive cornerstone and retaining Josh Rosen might not be the worst thing, especially now that new coach Kliff Kingsbury has had a chance to interact with the incumbent quarterback, last year's first-round pick. And in a division with so many formidable passers, it would certainly satisfy the smell test if Arizona decided reinforcing its defense makes more sense than rebooting the quarterback position for the second time in a year.

      TRADE 2. Raiders (from 49ers) — Josh Allen, DE-OLB, Kentucky: Orchestrating deals atop the board is expensive, but Oakland has the wherewithal. In this scenario they swap No. 4 overall to San Francisco while also surrendering the second of their three first-round picks (No. 24 overall). But with Bosa off the board, new GM Mike Mayock might need to get aggressive to get an elite pass rusher like Allen — he had 17 sacks in 2018 — to finally fill Mack's void. Oakland's 13 sacks in 2018 were by far the league's fewest.

      TRADE 3. Buccaneers (from Jets) — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Tampa Bay brass has signaled the end of the Gerald McCoy era and could certainly use a younger player up front who can pressure the pocket and fortify the team's woeful run defense. So why not climb two spots for Williams, regarded in some circles as this draft's top player, and unload McCoy to the Jets, who also secure the Bucs' second rounder after giving theirs up in last year's move for Sam Darnold.

      NFL draft: Eight teams most likely to trade up, down in first round

      100 biggest busts: Which NFL draft picks, trades proved to be whiffs?

      More: 10 NFL draft prospects who could have better careers as pros

      TRADE 4. 49ers (from Raiders) — Devin White, ILB, LSU:Reuben Foster is long gone, and White would be an upgrade anyway over the deposed former first rounder in the center of this defense. Even after paying handsomely in free agency for Kwon Alexander, who's trying to come back from a torn ACL, the Niners are hardly set at linebacker. If Alexander recovers and plays out his contract, he and White would form an excellent every-down tandem.

      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
      32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
      32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
      Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football.
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football. John Bazemore, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
      Fullscreen
      Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
      Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
      Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
      Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
      Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella,
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton High School on Wednesday, December 09, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's Will Warner during their game in Pella Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's
      Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's Klage Van Vark who runs it in for a touchdown to make it 56-0 in the second quarter during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
        TRADE 5. Broncos (from Buccaneers via Jets) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: New York takes one more slide, flipping the pick they just acquired from the Bucs to Denver for Nos. 10 and 41. GM John Elway then finally addresses a position that's long festered by obtaining one of this draft's cleanest players. Hockenson could be an immediate difference maker, providing first downs in the passing game for an attack that lost WR Demaryius Thomas last year while boosting an offensive line that has struggled. 

        6. Giants — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: Even with all the quarterbacks still available, GM Dave Gettleman goes the "best available" route, grabbing an edge player with tremendous physical tools (but a lack of college production with 9½ sacks over three years in Ann Arbor) to bolster the NFC's worst pass rush from 2018 — and that was with recently traded Olivier Vernon.

        7. Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Jacksonville wants to be a physically dominant team that establishes the run. But the Jags also need to pass protect better after allowing 53 sacks in 2018, especially given new QB Nick Foles' lack of mobility. Taylor, a tailor-made right tackle, would help on all counts.

        8. Lions — Montez Sweat, DE-OLB, Mississippi State: Detroit is stout up the middle but could use more than free agent Trey Flowers coming off the corner while hoping to torment Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins et al. Sweat, a Michigan State transfer, is a physical marvel (4.41 40-yard dash, a modern combine record for a defensive lineman) at 6-6 and 260 pounds but also has the numbers with 22½ sacks over the past two years.

        9. Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Buffalo would surely be thrilled if he lasts this long. Oliver is a far superior athlete to retired DT Kyle Williams, and this line doesn't currently have anyone who can create mayhem inside.

        TRADE 10. Jets (from Broncos) — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: After picking up a pair of second rounders and McCoy, assets the new-look Jets sorely need, GM Mike Maccagnan turns in his card for a player who may be this year's preeminent pass protector — a sensible investment in order to safeguard Darnold into the future.

        11. Bengals — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: Quite a bit of variance on his outlook, depending on whom you ask. But it might be time to make a switch from Andy Dalton as new coach Zac Taylor, who oversaw pocket-bound Jared Goff in L.A. last season, looks for the right triggerman to operate his offense. Haskins could give this club the shot in the arm it needs, but Dalton's presence wouldn't force Cincinnati to rush the redshirt sophomore into the lineup after he started just one year in college — albeit while throwing a Big Ten single-season record 50 TD passes.

        TRADE 12. Giants (from Packers) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: It may seem like a free fall given Murray is widely considered the presumptive No. 1 pick. But if that's the case, why is he visiting so many teams, including New York? If Arizona passes, he could drop significantly given the general lack of demand for passers this year and fact Murray may not fit philosophically everywhere the way he could in the desert. Still, if he's there at No. 12 (and Haskins isn't), the Giants might be motivated to initiate their Eli Manning succession plan — swapping No. 17 overall to Green Bay would probably cost roughly two third rounders. And don't forget what coach Pat Shurmur did with diminutive but mobile QB Case Keenum in Minnesota two years ago — though it's patently unfair to Murray to equate him to Keenum, especially when considering the possibilities of pairing him with Saquon Barkley. And if Murray doesn't seem like a prototypical Gettleman pick, remember what multi-dimensional Cam Newton did for the GM when he was running the Panthers.

        13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Versatile. Talented. Perhaps most important, the kind of player who could help re-establish the culture of a franchise essentially taking its roster down to the studs.

        14. Falcons — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Whether at guard or tackle, he would upgrade the right side of Atlanta's line and improve a 27th-ranked ground attack.

        15. Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Frankly, Rosen might be their best option if Arizona goes with Murray and makes him available. But at this spot and under this circumstance, Washington needs to look for an option beyond journeymen Keenum and Colt McCoy given Alex Smith's future remains unclear. Lock is an experienced passer who can drive the ball downfield to players like TE Jordan Reed and WR Paul Richardson.

        16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Seasoned just down the road, he's a high-effort player who would be a nice base option opposite Mario Addison. And as Carolina moves into the post-Julius Peppers era, Ferrell's presence would allow Bruce Irvin to conserve his snaps for passing downs (as Peppers did late in his career).

        Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
        Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
        Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
        â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
        â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
        Fullscreen
        Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
        Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
        Fullscreen
        Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
        Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
        Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
        4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
        23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
        Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
        Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
        Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
        Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
        Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
        Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
        FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
        Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
        Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
        Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
        Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
        Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
        Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
        Fullscreen
        Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
        Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
        FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
        FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
        Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
        Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
        Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
        Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
        Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
        Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
        Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
        Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
          TRADE 17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: After picking up some extra ammo from Big Blue, Green Bay is still able to secure this year's most athletic tight end. Fant might pick up some wisdom from incumbent Jimmy Graham but could probably step in to do a lot more damage horizontally and vertically at this point than the veteran red-zone threat.

          18. Vikings — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma: Minnesota wants to achieve offensive balance by re-establishing the run. Ford could help immeasurably while allowing the team to try different combinations at guard and tackle.

          19. Titans — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Antonio Brown's cousin, "Hollywood" might bring long-sought star power to Tennessee's passing attack. His home run ability to all points of the field and would nicely complement outside WR Corey Davis and new slot man Adam Humphries.

          20. Steelers — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan: If he's on the board this late, Pittsburgh should pounce at the opportunity to enlist an instinctive, athletic player who might finally alleviate the absence of Ryan Shazier.

          21. Texans (from Seahawks) — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Houston takes the opportunity to start replenishing its secondary by snaring arguably the best corner coming out in 2019. Seattle, which currently owns just four selections, gets a package of picks in return, including both of the Texans' second rounders — no time like the present to start restocking the weaponry around newly minted QB Russell Wilson.

          22. Ravens — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi: Baltimore has a cringeworthy history when trying to find receivers in Round 1 (Mark Clayton, Breshad Perriman and Travis Taylor). Metcalf hardly looks like a complete receiver at this juncture, but he's big, strong and runs fast — traits that could make him uniquely suited for downfield blocking and deep routes for what promises to be a run-oriented playbook.

          23. Texans — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: Houston can't afford to let Deshaun Watson, sacked a league-high 62 times in 2018, to go down the David Carr trail. Bradbury could immediately take over in the pivot and maybe force Nick Martin to compete for a spot at guard. 

          TRADE 24. 49ers (from Bears via Raiders) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: The knock on Williams is his lack of physicality, but the guy can cover — an obvious plus in a division where Sean McVay and, now, Kingsbury will have the ball in the air incessantly. Williams can also generate turnovers, and San Francisco needs that element after picking off two passes in 2018, five fewer than any other club.

          Iowa football: Greatest tight ends in Hawkeyes history
          Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against
          Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against Purdue in 2002 with 67 seconds left, a fourth-down catch that propelled Iowa to a 31-28 win. Earlier in that game, Clark raced for a 95-yard touchdown catch up the left sideline. Register file photo
          Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball
          Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball as he breaks away from the North Dakota State defense Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes game against the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
          University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark.
          University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark. Register file photo
          From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young.
          From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young. Register file photo
          From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist.
          From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist. Register file photo
          From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl.
          From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl. Register file photo
          Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla.
          Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla. Matthew Holst, Press-Citizen
          (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
          (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
          Fullscreen
          "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were
          "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were a lot of mouths to feed on those teams," former Colts tight end Dallas Clark said of Peyton Manning. matt detrich
          Fullscreen
          From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in
          From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in the Hawkeyes' 28-0 loss at Ohio State. Register file photo
          Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988.
          Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988. Special to the Register
          Fullscreen
          This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas
          This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas Clark against Purdue was a dazzling display of speed, but his later TD catch on fourth down sent Iowa to a key 2002 victory. Clark was the 24th overall selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2003 NFL Draft. Register file photo
          Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received
          Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor trophy during a break in action against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
          DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the
          DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the Oakland Raiders tries to avoid the tackle of Champ Bailey #24 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 12, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, Getty Images
          Fullscreen
          Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate
          Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate Brandon Myers celebrating Greene's touchdown against South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl. Register file photo
          Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
          Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
          Fullscreen
          Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes
          Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes Trophy after beating Nebraska, 40-10. Kittle had two short TD receptions in the game despite playing through a mid-foot sprain that limited him in the second half of the football season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
          m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown.
          m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown. Rodney White/Register file photo
          Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
          Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
          Fullscreen
          Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD.
          Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
          Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
          Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
          Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
          Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
          Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
          Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
          Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa.
          Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen /Matthew Holst
          With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye
          With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye State! Hawkeye State!" Iowa's Erik Jensen hoists the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 40-21, Sept. 13, 2003 in Ames. Rodney White/Register file photo
          Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University.
          Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University. AP Photo/Brian Drumm,Anderson Herald Bulletin,
          Fullscreen
          From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern.
          From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern. Register file photo
          From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman.
          From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
          Fullscreen
          From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton.
          From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton. Register file photo
          From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern.
          From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern. Register file photo
            25. Eagles — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: At some point, his value is too good to pass up. Even if Simmons has to redshirt after tearing his ACL in February, Philadelphia can afford to bring him along slowly behind Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson. 

            26. Chiefs (from Colts) — Brian Burns, OLB-DE, Florida State: Admittedly, he's undersized (6-5, 249) to play base end on a four-man front. But Kansas City needs some kind of fastball — even if it costs a mid-round pick — after sending Dee Ford and Justin Houston away and might be fine just letting Burns play in sub packages.

            27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Mixing in Antonio Brown is great, but it still might be a good idea to find a capable replacement for Jared Cook, Derek Carr's favorite target in 2018.

            28. Chargers — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: His versatility and athleticism could be a boon to a front five that has some holes and hasn't gotten any production from 2017 second rounder Forrest Lamp.

            29. Colts (from Chiefs) — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: A heat-seeking enforcer, he'd meld beautifully with center fielder Malik Hooker on Indy's back line.

            30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi: With 160 grabs and more than 2,500 yards over the last two seasons, not hard to argue he's a better football player than former Rebels teammate and combine star Metcalf. Brown can play outside or could move into the slot and become more of a mismatch than Randall Cobb was.

            31. Patriots (from Rams) — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: New England does a deal with its Super Bowl opponent, surrendering both of its second-round picks for L.A.'s spot at the back of Round 1. Harry is big (6-2, 228), physical, athletic and productive and can also handle return duties. Sounds like a pretty good option given Tom Brady's been stripped of so many targets — and the recent retirement of TE Rob Gronkowski, well after the free agency period began, may force Bill Belichick to break character and move up the draft board rather than his preferred pattern of dealing down.

            32. Patriots — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: They've got to plan for life post-Brady at some point. Right? With veteran backup Brian Hoyer heading into a contract year, it might also be time to create some competition behind TB12. Beyond that, it makes sense for New England to snag a passer here because it can control a first rounder's future one year longer than a player taken 33rd or later.

            Follow Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis

