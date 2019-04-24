CLOSE

SportsPulse: From Nasvhille, Trysta Krick and AZ Central's Kent Somers break down the latest drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' decision with the number one pick and what set off Patrick Peterson on a cryptic social media rant. USA TODAY

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Tomorrow. Finally. We'll get the answers we've been so breathlessly awaiting when the Arizona Cardinals officially go on the clock to kick off the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

And this isn't to suggest more news won't break over the next 24-plus hours that could further alter projections as all 32 teams jockey for position and the players they hope to snatch — and perhaps that even includes some current league veterans (a Seattle Sayonara to you, Frank Clark) filling out change of address forms.

But ... for now ... here's my best guess at how the first round will unfold Thursday night:

1. Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: New Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury claimed Tuesday that "I wouldn't say the hay is in the barn," when asked for the umpteenth time if the team had decided whom to take. Sure, Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams would be prime assets for the Cards D, but it's just hard to believe that the club isn't trying to add a little more value to incumbent QB Josh Rosen, last year's first-round pick, before dealing him to clear the way for the Heisman Trophy winner, who appears like the model conductor for Kingsbury's Air Raid attack. Sometimes, where there's smoke, there's merely somebody blowing it up your you-know-what.

Leistkow: T.J. Hockenson seems like sure first-round bet; will Noah Fant join him to make NFL Draft history?

2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Like his older brother Joey, a budding star for the Chargers, he is an excellent technician who should excel both as a pass rusher and functional run stopper. Teaming him with Dee Ford should give the Niners a great way to combat divisional QBs Russell Wilson and Jared Goff ... and, perhaps, Murray.

3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Might be the best player in this draft, and GM Mike Maccagnan has had Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold fall into his lap over the years. No reason to overthink this, especially given that teaming the Williamses inside should create rush lanes no matter who's manning the edges in Gregg Williams' defense. And, yes, Maccagnan would probably take the opportunity to trade out, but hard to find a team or player that would cause another club to pay the requisite freight to climb this high.

AFC TEAM NEEDS: Will Patriots invest top picks in receiver, tight end?

TOP 50 RANKINGS: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams lead defense-heavy draft

QB NEEDS: Ranking all 32 teams by need for a passer in draft

CLOSE

Chariton Iowa is buzzing about hometown hero T.J. Hockenson's NFL Draft prospects Zachary Boyden-Holmes, DesMoines

4. Raiders — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: He's not a Khalil Mack clone but could be just as disruptive, whether lining up inside or out. Regardless, Oliver can be the defensive centerpiece Oakland currently lacks.

5. Buccaneers — Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky: Highly productive in college football's top conference with 17 sacks in 2018 — when Allen was SEC defensive player of the year — and 31 since 2016. With Tampa Bay moving to a 3-4 front under new coordinator Todd Bowles, Allen also checks a box, fitting the scheme better than incumbents Jason Pierre-Paul and Gerald McCoy.

6. Giants — Devin White, ILB, LSU: Most of the chatter in New York has centered on the quarterback, when to replace Eli Manning and with whom — and maybe whether it's a year overdue given GM Dave Gettleman could have had Darnold, Rosen or Josh Allen in 2018. But expect him to adhere to his board, as he invariably does, and that means taking a quarterback for the defense — White in this scenario. And after running Carolina for four years, who knows better than Gettleman the value of a player who might be the next coming of Luke Kuechly?

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
Buy Photo
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella,
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton High School on Wednesday, December 09, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's Will Warner during their game in Pella Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's
Buy Photo
Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's Klage Van Vark who runs it in for a touchdown to make it 56-0 in the second quarter during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: New QB Nick Foles got used to having a plethora of weapons in Philadelphia, a luxury he doesn't currently have. Hockenson would not only split the seams for first downs, he can also be a factor as a blocker in the running game for a team that wants to be balanced and physical.

    TRADE 8. Redskins (from Lions) — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: Washington needs a franchise quarterback and might be wise to get ahead of teams like Denver, Cincinnati and Miami. Detroit wants to trade out. Boom — and the 'Skins could get this done by surrendering the 15th pick and their second rounder while probably expecting to get a mid-rounder in return. Not only does Haskins fill a need in the nation's capital, it's becoming an immediate one with both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy currently out of commission with leg injuries. Coach Jay Gruden could still bring Haskins, who threw a Big Ten-record 50 TD passes in 2018 (his only season as the Buckeyes' starter), along slowly behind Case Keenum while allowing him to soak up knowledge from three veteran mentors.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
    Fullscreen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
    â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
    Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
    Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
    4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
    23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
    FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
    Buy Photo
    Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
    Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
    Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
    Fullscreen
    Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
    Buy Photo
    Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
    Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      9. Bills — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Allen, Buffalo's second-year quarterback, suffered from a dearth of weapons during his rookie year. Fant, a flex tight end, can get downfield and take advantage of Allen's arm while potentially becoming the most targeted member of this passing game and a guy who gets 80 to 90 catches annually. The most recent mock draft from USA TODAY had Fant being picked 12th.

      10. Broncos — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan: New coach Vic Fangio has become accustomed to stellar linebacker play over the years — Ray Lewis, Patrick Willis and, last year, Chicago first rounder Roquan Smith all played for him. Bush doesn't deserve those comparisons, but he is the type of rangy player Fangio's scheme demands.

      11. Bengals — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: If new coach Zac Taylor's team is going to throw as much and as effectively as his former one, the Rams, it will need better O-line play, particularly as it pertains to pass blocking. Dillard could plug in as the new blind side tackle, let Cordy Glenn move to the right side, then let the other pieces fall into place.

      TRADE 12. Giants (from Packers) — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: Now Gettleman comes up, sending Green Bay No. 17 and next year's second rounder, for the Blue Devils star and New York's long-awaited successor to Manning. Jones is a polarizing player, but he wouldn't have to play immediately and maybe does derive benefit from the mutual connection he and Manning share to coach David Cutcliffe. Jones brings more athleticism to the position than Manning but would have to prove he's not another of these hot QB prospects who gets overdrafted based on need and potential.

      13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: A winner. Versatile. High character. Team captain. Sounds like a Patriot — and, in case you didn't know, Miami is now run by ex-Pats. Wilkins would bolster Miami's AFC-worst run defense while helping establish the new culture that's needed in South Florida.

      14. Falcons — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was on his back way too often in 2018, and the running game was out of gear ... way too often. Taylor should alleviate both issues while anchoring the right side for a decade.

      TRADE 15. Lions (from Redskins) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: The Wolverines star moves down the road to line up opposite newly signed pass rusher Trey Flowers before taking aim at Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins et al. Gary has top-10 talent, but a lack of production in college and lingering shoulder injury seem to be depressing his stock.

      16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Like Wilkins, his Tigers teammate, Ferrell is a valuable player on and off the field. He may not be as explosive player as, say, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat but doesn't have his medical concerns, either. Carolina needs edge help after losing Julius Peppers to retirement and will potentially say goodbye to Mario Addison in free agency next year.

      TRADE 17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Whether as a tackle or guard (maybe even a center), he should be a stellar plug-and-play option, perhaps a successor to oft-injured RT Bryan Bulaga, whose contract expires after this season.

      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
      Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        18. Vikings — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Maybe he's a guard, maybe he's a tackle. Either way, his athleticism makes him a good fit for a substandard line that will need players who can execute the zone-blocking schemes new assistant Gary Kubiak favors.

        19. Titans — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma: Another blocker who could line up in multiple spots. Ford seems like a better fit at guard, and that's where he'd play in Tennessee, which wants to establish a physical ground attack spearheaded by Derrick Henry. 

        20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Probably the draft's most complete corner, he can cover — a trait Pittsburgh's defense desperately needs — but seems willing enough as a tackler, something he'll need to do against a run-heavy division opponent like Baltimore.

        21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, OLB/DE, Florida State: Tuesday's trade of franchise pass rusher Clark to Kansas City creates an immediate need for Seattle's defense. Burns' 6-5, 249-pound frame will need to fill out, but he's an exceptional athlete with the potential to bring more to this role than Bruce Irvin, Cliff Avril or even Clark did.

        22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: It's tempting to slot an O-lineman here and even more tempting to project a patented Baltimore trade given new GM Eric DeCosta doesn't have a second rounder. But, despite the franchise's odious reputation when picking receivers high, Brown could be too good to pass up. His game-breaking ability would be an asset to second-year QB Lamar Jackson through the air yet could also improve the ground game by forcing defenses to account for him. (And wouldn't it be fun for Brown to take aim twice a year at the team which used to employ his cousin, ex-Steelers star Antonio Brown?)

        23. Texans — Erik McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M: Drop him into the middle of Houston's line and watch the grass stains steadily disappear from QB Deshaun Watson's uniform while holes for the running backs steadily widen.

        24. Raiders (from Bears) — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: New GM Mike Mayock is all about value, and Simmons — perhaps a top-10 talent in this draft based solely on ability — could have too much to bypass here. Mayock also knows that if he waits until No. 27, Philly is also the type of team that would likely pounce on Simmons. The ACL he tore while training in February might force him to redshirt in 2019, but he's probably worth the investment, especially since he seems to have matured greatly since pleading no contest to simple assault in high school after infamously slugging a woman.

        25. Eagles — Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple: How well would a "Temple TUFF" player be received at Lincoln Financial Field? Ya-Sin has athleticism, ball skills and would provide insurance at corner given Jalen Mills is entering the walk year of his deal.

        26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: A very mature dude and ferocious hitter who can be a tone setter, he'd likely remind the Indy faithful of Bob Sanders while forming quite a safety tandem with center fielder Malik Hooker.

        27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: He can block, he can catch, he can be a downfield threat after averaging 16.1 yards per catch for the Crimson Tide last season. Should be an upgrade over Derek Carr's preferred receiver in 2018, departed TE Jared Cook.

        28. Chargers — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: He's a 6-4, 342-pound load who would add a significant roadblock to the middle of the Bolts' defense. And if he lands here and gets flanked by pass rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, opponents will immediately find themselves in a pick-your-poison dilemma on passing downs, where Lawrence may be underrated.

        29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Last year's Jim Thorpe Award recipient as college football's premier defensive back, he was highly effective against elite SEC competition. He'd provide an injection of swagger as Seattle enters the post-LOB era.

        30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi: He's not the physical marvel that Ole Miss teammate D.K. Metcalf is, but Brown is a better receiver (160 grabs for more than 2,500 yards over the last two years) and could be a physical mismatch while running all manner of routes from the slot position recently vacated by Randall Cobb.

        31. Rams — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: The NFC champs need to restock Goff's protection after parting with C John Sullivan and G Rodger Saffold. Bradbury is a sharp, mobile blocker who should be a Day 1 starter at center, able to mitigate the loss of cerebral Sullivan.

        TRADE 32. Bengals (from Patriots) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: If you want a quarterback, always makes sense to get him with that final first-round selection in order to secure the valuable fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Cincinnati probably needs to move beyond Andy Dalton soon, and this move for New England's pick probably wouldn't cost much more than this year's second-round pick and a third in 2020. Lock is a tantalizing prospect with lots of experience, a huge arm and an SEC single-season record 44 TD passes in 2017. And though he gets knocked for lapses with accuracy, his completion percentage steadily rose throughout his college career, peaking at a respectable 62.9% rate during his senior season. Coach Zac Taylor might be able to mold him into something special without having to rush him into the fray.

        ***

        Follow Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis

        NFL mock draft: Is Kyler Murray destined to go No. 1?
         Fullscreen

        Posted!

        A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

        1. Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
        1. Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Michael C. Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
        2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
        3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        4. Raiders — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
        4. Raiders — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        5. Buccaneers — Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky
        5. Buccaneers — Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        6. Giants — Devin White, ILB, LSU
        6. Giants — Devin White, ILB, LSU Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
        7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        PROJECTED TRADE 8. Redskins (from Lions) — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
        PROJECTED TRADE 8. Redskins (from Lions) — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        9. Bills — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
        9. Bills — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        10. Broncos — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan
        10. Broncos — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        11. Bengals — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
        11. Bengals — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State James Snook, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        PROJECTED TRADE 12. Giants (from Packers) — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
        PROJECTED TRADE 12. Giants (from Packers) — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
        13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        14. Falcons — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
        14. Falcons — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        PROJECTED TRADE 15. Lions (from Redskins) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
        PROJECTED TRADE 15. Lions (from Redskins) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
        16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        PROJECTED TRADE 17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
        PROJECTED TRADE 17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        18. Vikings — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
        18. Vikings — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        19. Titans — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
        19. Titans — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
        20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, OLB/DE, Florida State
        21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, OLB/DE, Florida State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
        22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        23. Texans — Erik McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M
        23. Texans — Erik McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        24. Raiders (from Bears) — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
        24. Raiders (from Bears) — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        25. Eagles — Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
        25. Eagles — Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
        26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
        27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        28. Chargers — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
        28. Chargers — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
        29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
        30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODA
        Fullscreen
        31. Rams — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
        31. Rams — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen
        PROJECTED TRADE 32. Bengals (from Patriots) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
        PROJECTED TRADE 32. Bengals (from Patriots) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri Jeff Curry, USA TODAY Sports
        Fullscreen

        Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

          Replay
          Autoplay
          Show Thumbnails
          Show Captions

           

          LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE