Chariton Iowa is buzzing about hometown hero T.J. Hockenson's NFL Draft prospects

It won't be long until the 2019 NFL draft flips from projection to reflection.

Uncertainty still abounds ahead of the start of the first round tonight in Nashville. But with time running out, here's USA TODAY Sports' final mock draft and first-round projection:

1. Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: What's left to say after nearly four months of speculation? New coach Kliff Kingsbury maintained Tuesday that the team hadn't arrived at a decision with the pick, but spurning Murray for a defensive lineman would represent one of the biggest draft stunners in recent history. Even if Josh Rosen deserves better than the chances he was afforded as a rookie, Kingsbury needs to bring some heat to the desert with his offense, and Murray seems like the right fit to do it.

2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: There shouldn't be much mystery here. A balanced counterpart to edge rusher Dee Ford, Bosa presents the best value for a defense that could use help at seemingly every level.

1. Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Michael C. Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
5. Buccaneers — Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky
4. Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
6. Giants — Devin White, ILB, LSU
5. Buccaneers — Devin White, LB, LSU Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
PROJECTED TRADE 12. Giants (from Packers) — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
6. Giants — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
PROJECTED TRADE 17. Packers (from Browns via Giants) — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
8. Lions — Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
4. Raiders — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
9. Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports
10. Broncos — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan
10. Broncos — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
PROJECTED TRADE 8. Redskins (from Lions) — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
11. Bengals — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Bengals Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
9. Bills — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
12. Packers — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
14. Falcons — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
13. Dolphins — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
13. Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
14. Falcons — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
PROJECTED TRADE 32. Bengals (from Patriots) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
15. Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri Jeff Curry, USA TODAY Sports
11. Bengals — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
16. Panthers — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State James Snook, USA TODAY Sports
PROJECTED TRADE 15. Lions (from Redskins) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
17. Giants (from Browns) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
19. Titans — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
18. Vikings — Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
24. Raiders (from Bears) — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
19. Titans — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports
20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, OLB/DE, Florida State
21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, DE, Florida State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports
31. Rams — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
23. Texans — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
24. Raiders (from Bears) — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
24. Raiders (from Bears) — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
16. Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
25. Eagles — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports
18. Vikings — Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports
28. Chargers — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
28. Chargers — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss Mark Zerof, USA TODAY Sports
30. Packers (from Saints) - Dalton Risner, OT/G, Kansas State
30. Packers (from Saints) - Dalton Risner, OT/G, Kansas State Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
23. Texans — Erik McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M
31. Rams — Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports
30. Packers (from Saints) — A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
32. Patriots — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODA
    3. Jets — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Absent a quarterback-desperate team getting trigger-happy to trade up and grab a passer, Mike Maccagnan might be stuck in this spot. Hard to feel too bad for him, though, when there's a premier talent waiting in Williams, a stout yet slippery force on the interior who can disrupt plays in the backfield and hold up at the point of attack.

    ALTERNATIVE MOCK: Nate Davis' take on the first round

    DRAFT RANKINGS: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams lead defense-heavy top 50

    NFC TEAM NEEDS: Giants, Redskins could be eyeing QB early in NFL draft

    AFC TEAM NEEDS: Will Patriots invest top picks in receiver, tight end?

    4. Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky: Might this be the point where the draft gets thrown for a loop? Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock should be open-minded about the possibilities in front of them, but Allen checks a lot of boxes - namely as someone who will jolt a pass rush that finished with a league-worst 13 sacks after last year's Khalil Mack trade. 

    5. Buccaneers — Devin White, LB, LSU: Six of the past seven drafts have featured at least one trade involving a pick in the top five, which has yet to materialize this year. Keep an eye on this spot for a possible deal should some team want to jump the Giants for a quarterback. If Tampa Bay stands pat, White stands out as a potentially stabilizing presence for a maligned defense.

    6. Giants — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: Imagine what the reaction to this would be if the draft were still being held in New York. Much as Dave Gettleman might want to fortify his front seven at this spot, waiting to see which quarterback falls to him at 17 seems excessively risky if he knows which passer he wants. Jones faces several hurdles to becoming an accomplished downfield thrower, but the Giants can bring him while Eli Manning holds down the starting role for another year.

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook
    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    32. Packers (via Saints) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson drags Johnathan Abram for yardage in the second half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson poses with the trophy after winning the John Mackey Award as top tight end in college football.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN,
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella,
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson poses for a portrait at Chariton High School on Wednesday, December 09, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson pulls in a pass over Pella's Will Warner during their game in Pella Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson, center, waits for their game to start against Pella on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's
    Chariton's T.J. Hockenson has his punt blocked by Pella's Klage Van Vark who runs it in for a touchdown to make it 56-0 in the second quarter during their game in Pella, IA on Friday, October 23, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
      7. Jaguars — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: While Tom Coughlin and Co. search for offensive cornerstones for new quarterback Nick Foles, the Mackey Award winner stands out as a double dip for both the passing game as a trusted target and the ground attack as a rugged blocker.

      8. Lions — Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama: Maybe the first big surprise of the top 10? Having signaled his intention to move back, Bob Quinn doesn't seem too keen on drafting in this spot and could call on the reliable Williams to be his third first-round offensive lineman in four years.

      9. Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: A natural at creating chaos in the passing game, Oliver should find fans in Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, who lack a disruptive presence in the middle.

      10. Broncos — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Exhibiting restraint in drafting a quarterback could prove challenging for John Elway even after the arrival of Joe Flacco, but Bush would be a fitting piece for Vic Fangio's scheme and another embodiment of the win-now mentality.

      11. Bengals — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: No one would fault new coach Zac Taylor for letting his gaze wander from Andy Dalton. If he grows more comfortable in the face of pressure and shifting looks from the defense, Haskins has considerable upside as a locked-in thrower who can threaten defenses at every level of the field.

      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
      Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
      â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
      â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
      Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
      Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
      Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
      4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
      23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
      Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
      Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
      FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
      FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
      Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
      Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
      Fullscreen
      Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
      Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
      Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
      Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
      Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
      FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
      Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
      Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
      Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
      Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
        12. Packers — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: New coach Matt LaFleur said at the NFL scouting combine that tight end is "an extremely important position" because of certain players' ability to create mismatches against safeties and linebackers ... which sounds exactly like the kind of explanation he would give after selecting Fant.

        13. Dolphins — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Miami doesn't look in prime condition to integrate a rookie quarterback given the state of its offensive line. Chris Grier and Brian Flores can address that deficiency here and lay the groundwork for picking a passer in 2020.

        14. Falcons — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Pairing franchise-tagged Grady Jarrett with the slippery Wilkins would give Atlanta a formidable interior rush capable of igniting the pressure that Dan Quinn craves.

        15. Redskins — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Turning to a strong-armed but unsteady passer in the aftermath of Alex Smith's leg injury would be quite the sea change for Washington's offense, and perhaps a somewhat welcome one given the dearth of big plays from the passing attack last season.

        BOOM OR BUST: Drew Lock, Rashan Gary among 13 boom-or-bust prospects

        MORE: Five NFL draft prospects who could surprise as first-round picks

        16. Panthers — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: Cam Newton is long overdue for a long-term investment in a blindside protector, and Dillard is the most experienced and fleet-footed option in this class.

        Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa tight end T J Hockenson gets measured during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant stretches before doing the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
        Iowa tight end Noah Fant goes through pass catching drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson goes through workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker prepares to run the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
        Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker goes through the workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
          17. Giants (from Browns) — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: A homecoming for the New Jersey product might be just the thing to help the former No. 1 overall recruit tap into his considerable potential.

          18. Vikings — Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma: Shifting parts along the offensive line likely could be end up troublesome, so the simplest path for an upgrade up front might be sliding Ford in at guard to push around anyone trying to level Kirk Cousins or Dalvin Cook.

          19. Titans — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: Even if he has to sit as a rookie while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Simmons is a top-10 talent who would be worth the wait.

          20. Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: General manager Kevin Colbert has detailed his change of heart on cornerbacks and growing interest in players who can create turnovers, and Murphy is as good as anyone at this class on getting a break on the ball.

          21. Seahawks — Brian Burns, DE, Florida State: After trading Frank Clark to the Chiefs, Seattle can turn to the bendy Burns as its new pass-rushing maven off the edge.

          22. Ravens — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: With no second-round pick, Baltimore can't afford to pass up a dynamic deep threat like Brown as it looks to surround Lamar Jackson with more playmakers in Year 2.

          23. Texans — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: If Houston is to unlock its offense's full potential, it has to find a smooth-moving offensive lineman like Bradbury to safeguard Deshaun Watson and open holes in the running game.

          24. Raiders (from Bears) — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Bye bye, Beast Mode. With Marshawn Lynch retiring once again, per multiple reports, Oakland gets a bell-cow back who can make a significant mark in the passing game.

          25. Eagles — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Philadelphia's rotation of defensive ends could stand to get younger and find a mainstay on the edge opposite Derek Barnett.

          26. Colts — Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: His punishing hits against receivers and running backs alike could set the tone for a defense stocking up on young talent after Darius Leonard's stellar debut campaign.

          27. Raiders (from Cowboys) — Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College: With the last of his three first-round picks, Mayock gives a nod to his alma mater - and affords Derek Carr additional relief as the offense looks to incorporate Antonio Brown.

          28. Chargers — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Scraping by with Brandon Mebane and spare parts at defensive tackle seems foolhardy, so picking up Tillery to help push the pocket would be a shrewd move.

          29. Seahawks (from Chiefs) — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Pete Carroll's affinity for supersized wide receivers could push him toward Metcalf, a deep-ball dynamo whose route running will require polishing. 

          30. Packers (from Saints) - Dalton Risner, OT/G, Kansas State: A throwback blocker for a new-school regime, Risner can put his savvy to work either as Bryan Bulaga's successor at right tackle or as a guard.

          31. Rams — Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M: Solidifying the interior with a versatile pivot like McCoy would go a long way toward ensuring Jared Goff stays on track and Todd Gurley gets back on it. 

          32. Patriots — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: With six picks in the first 101 selections, Bill Belichick won't be cowed into taking a pass catcher earlier than he's prepared to. But finding at least one target in the early going should be on his to-do list, and the big-bodied Brown would be a worthy selection as the first receiver to be selected by New England in the first round during Belichick's reign.

          Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

          NFL draft 2019 rankings: 50-1
          50. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
          50. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State Greg Bartram, USA TODAY Sports
          49. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
          49. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State Michael Conroy, AP
          48. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
          48. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          47. D'Andre Walker (right), OLB, Georgia
          47. D'Andre Walker (right), OLB, Georgia John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports
          46. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
          46. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State Rogelio V. Solis, AP
          45. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
          45. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
          44. Irv Smith Jr. (right), TE, Alabama
          44. Irv Smith Jr. (right), TE, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
          43. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
          43. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford David Wallace, Arizona Republic
          42. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
          42. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State Patrick Breen. Arizona Republic
          41. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
          41. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington Joe Robbins, Getty Images
          40. Jachai Polite, DE-OLB, Florida
          40. Jachai Polite, DE-OLB, Florida Lauren Bacho, AP
          39. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
          39. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M Butch Dill, AP
          38. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
          38. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports
          37. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
          37. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
          36. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
          36. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports
          35. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
          35. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State James Guillory, USA TODAY Sports
          34. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
          34. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida Glenn Beil, USA TODAY Sports
          33. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
          33. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          32. A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
          32. A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi Darron Cummings, AP
          31. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
          31. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple Chris Szagola, AP
          30. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
          30. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports
          29. Dalton Risner, OT-G, Kansas State
          29. Dalton Risner, OT-G, Kansas State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          28. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
          28. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College Butch Dill, AP
          27. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
          27. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
          26. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
          26. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          25. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
          25. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
          24. Cody Ford, OT-G, Oklahoma
          24. Cody Ford, OT-G, Oklahoma Ty Russell, AP
          23. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
          23. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
          22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
          22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          21. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
          21. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame Paul Sancya, AP
          20. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
          20. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma Sue Ogrocki, AP
          19. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Mississippi
          19. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi Darron Cummings, AP
          18. Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
          18. Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State Butch Dill, AP
          17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
          17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          16. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
          16. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
          15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
          14. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
          14. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports
          13. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
          13. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
          12. Devin White, LB, LSU
          12. Devin White, LB, LSU Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
          11. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
          11. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports
          10. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
          10. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa Michael Hickey, Getty Images
          9. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
          9. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          8. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
          8. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports
          7. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
          7. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
          6. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
          6. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Jesse Johnson, USA TODAY Sports
          5. Josh Allen, DE-OLB, Kentucky
          5. Josh Allen, DE-OLB, Kentucky Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
          4. Jonah Williams, OT-G, Alabama
          4. Jonah Williams, OT-G, Alabama Michael Woods, AP
          3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
          3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Tim Warner, Getty Images
          2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
          2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports
          1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
          1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
            If you love talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our new Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders.

