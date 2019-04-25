LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

T.J. Hockenson got a special message after going No. 8 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions.

After being selected, kids from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital offered their congratulations in a clip that played on ESPN.

The hospital has gained national recognition in the last two year for the Iowa Wave, which quickly spread throughout college football and became a Kinnick Stadium tradition.

You can watch the clip below.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.    

 

 

