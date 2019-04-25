Buy Photo Children and families wave back to Iowa and Wisconsin players and fans from the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

T.J. Hockenson got a special message after going No. 8 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions.

After being selected, kids from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital offered their congratulations in a clip that played on ESPN.

The hospital has gained national recognition in the last two year for the Iowa Wave, which quickly spread throughout college football and became a Kinnick Stadium tradition.

You can watch the clip below.

