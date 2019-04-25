T.J. Hockenson got a special message after going No. 8 overall in Thursday's NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions.
After being selected, kids from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital offered their congratulations in a clip that played on ESPN.
The hospital has gained national recognition in the last two year for the Iowa Wave, which quickly spread throughout college football and became a Kinnick Stadium tradition.
You can watch the clip below.
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.