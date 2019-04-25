Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Steve Helber/AP)

Former Iowa tight end Noah Fant went No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. Here are what analysts are saying about the pick.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"Now (Joe Flacco) got an explosive tight end, who's going to be able to stream down the seam. They're going to use him on the over routes. He's going to be a weapon in the passing game for Flacco."

David Shaw, Stanford coach and NFL Network analyst

"I watched his film and thought about Jimmy Graham ... This guy is a mismatch. He is an issue. He is tall. He is long. He is fast. He is physical. This guy on little nickelbacks or safeties or linebackers, this guy is trouble."

Noah Fant is a gifted athlete, knows how to sell routes, certainly a threat to score (scored a TD every 4.1 catches), LOS release needs some work, not a tackle breaker consistently after the catch, could add 10 pounds #Broncos#NFLDraft@1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 26, 2019

Wise decision to pass on Drew Lock for Noah Fant by Denver. Athletic freak. Size/speed combo. High catch point. Balance. Separation. Haven't been competent sat TE since Julius Thomas. Fills a need. And Flacco hearts his TEs. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) April 26, 2019

No bigger mismatch in the NFL than an athletic TE running routes on slower LB’s. Hard not to like the Fant pick. — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) April 26, 2019

Initial 2019 Broncos TE Noah Fant projection: 68 targets, 45 receptions, 502 yards, 3 TD#clayprojectionshttps://t.co/twxr3cXzH0 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 26, 2019

New #Broncos OC Rich Scangarello should be pleased with tight end in Noah Fant. Last year, Scangarello coached Iowa TE George Kittle in his record-setting season with the 49ers. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) April 26, 2019

