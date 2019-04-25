LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Iowa tight end Noah Fant went No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. Here are what analysts are saying about the pick.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"Now (Joe Flacco) got an explosive tight end, who's going to be able to stream down the seam. They're going to use him on the over routes. He's going to be a weapon in the passing game for Flacco." 

David Shaw, Stanford coach and NFL Network analyst

"I watched his film and thought about Jimmy Graham ... This guy is a mismatch. He is an issue. He is tall. He is long. He is fast. He is physical. This guy on little nickelbacks or safeties or linebackers, this guy is trouble."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes picked in first round of NFL Draft
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Detroit Lions selected Hockenson in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Detroit Lions selected Hockenson in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Noah Fant (Iowa) is selected as the number twenty overall pick to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville.
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Noah Fant (Iowa) is selected as the number twenty overall pick to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeye Brandon Scherff poses for a photo
Former Iowa Hawkeye Brandon Scherff poses for a photo with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the fifth overall pick by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
From 2013: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesman Brandon
From 2013: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linesman Brandon Scherff (68) lines up for a play against LSU Tigers in the 2014 Outback Bowl. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions first round draft pick offensive tackle
Detroit Lions first round draft pick offensive tackle Riley Reiff, center, poses with his mother Joellen Reiff, , left, and father Tommie Reiff, before his press conference in Allen Park on April 27, 2012. JULIAN H. GONZALEZ DFP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Riley Reiff (77) during the second quarter against Oklahoma Sooners during the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Riley Reiff (77) during the second quarter against Oklahoma Sooners during the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Jennifer Hilderbrand-US PRESSWIRE
Fullscreen
2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn
2011: #20 pick Adrian Clayborn Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge
Buy Photo
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a huge part of Iowa's stellar 2009 defense. Clayborn was the 20th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice Bryan Bulaga
Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice Bryan Bulaga holds up his jersey during an introductory news conference on April 29, 2010, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga answers questions during 2008 Iowa football media day. Bulaga was the 23rd overall pick by Green Bay in the 2006 NFL Draft.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga answers questions during 2008 Iowa football media day. Bulaga was the 23rd overall pick by Green Bay in the 2006 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chad Greenway speaks at a news conference in Eden Prarie, Minn., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. After 11 seasons, 1,334 tackles, two Pro Bowls and an incalculable amount of work in the community, longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway has decided to retire. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
Chad Greenway speaks at a news conference in Eden Prarie, Minn., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. After 11 seasons, 1,334 tackles, two Pro Bowls and an incalculable amount of work in the community, longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway has decided to retire. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chad Greenway forces the ball from Buffalo's Aaron Leeper during a 2003 game in Iowa City. The ball bounced into the hands of Sean Considine, who returned it 18 yards for Iowa's third touchdown. Greenway was the 17th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL Draft.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chad Greenway forces the ball from Buffalo's Aaron Leeper during a 2003 game in Iowa City. The ball bounced into the hands of Sean Considine, who returned it 18 yards for Iowa's third touchdown. Greenway was the 17th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Robert Gallery poses with a Raiders jersey and his mother, Mary, on Saturday after being chosen second in the 2004 NFL draft.
Robert Gallery poses with a Raiders jersey and his mother, Mary, on Saturday after being chosen second in the 2004 NFL draft. ED BETZ, Copyright 2004 The Des Moines Register;No-desm
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts president Bill Polian, left, and coach Tony Dungy introduce Dallas Clark to reporters in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 26, 2003. The Colts selected Clark, who played tight end for Iowa, as the 24th overall pick in Saturday's NFL draft.
Indianapolis Colts president Bill Polian, left, and coach Tony Dungy introduce Dallas Clark to reporters in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 26, 2003. The Colts selected Clark, who played tight end for Iowa, as the 24th overall pick in Saturday's NFL draft. STEVE HEALEY Associated Press
Fullscreen
This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas
This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas Clark against Purdue was a dazzling display of speed, but his later TD catch on fourth down sent Iowa to a key 2002 victory. Clark was the 24th overall selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2003 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Fullscreen
1997: 1st round (9 overall) | Tom Knight | CB | Iowa
1997: 1st round (9 overall) | Tom Knight | CB | Iowa Dave Cruz/azcentral sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Tom Knight defends a pass to Washinton's Jerome Pathon in the 1995 Sun Bowl. Knight was the ninth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1997 NFL Draft.
Iowa defensive back Tom Knight defends a pass to Washinton's Jerome Pathon in the 1995 Sun Bowl. Knight was the ninth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1997 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Green Bay offensive lineman Ross Verba, left, and defensive lineman Reggie White wait for practice before Super Bowl XXXII, where the defending champion Packers lost to the Denver Broncos.
Green Bay offensive lineman Ross Verba, left, and defensive lineman Reggie White wait for practice before Super Bowl XXXII, where the defending champion Packers lost to the Denver Broncos. JEFF HAYNES, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Ross Verba, phone in hand, celebrates with dozens of friends and family as news of his selection in the 1997 NFL Draft was announced on TV. Verba, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken 30th ovearll by the Green Bay Packers. He was hugged by his cousin, John Fucaloro. On his left is cousin Steve Fucaloro.
Ross Verba, phone in hand, celebrates with dozens of friends and family as news of his selection in the 1997 NFL Draft was announced on TV. Verba, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken 30th ovearll by the Green Bay Packers. He was hugged by his cousin, John Fucaloro. On his left is cousin Steve Fucaloro. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium during the 1986 season. Long, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 12th ovearll pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1986 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium during the 1986 season. Long, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 12th ovearll pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1986 NFL Draft. USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Chuck Long, shown in 1985, threw for 306 yards and
Chuck Long, shown in 1985, threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa beat Tennessee in the 1982 Peach Bowl. USA TODAY SPORTS
Fullscreen
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ronnie Harmon (33) against the Miami Dolphins in 1986. Harmon, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 16th overall pick by the Bills in the 1986 NFL Draft.
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ronnie Harmon (33) against the Miami Dolphins in 1986. Harmon, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 16th overall pick by the Bills in the 1986 NFL Draft. Manny Rubio-US PRESSWIRE
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ronnie Harmon shown in the 1986 Rose Bowl against Washington.
Iowa's Ronnie Harmon shown in the 1986 Rose Bowl against Washington. Register file photo
Fullscreen
New York Jets offensive linemen Mike Haight, left, and Jeff Criswell in action against Kanas City Chiefs defensive end Bill Maas (63) at Busch Stadium during the 1991 preseason. Haight, a former Hawkeye, was selected with the 22nd pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Jets.
New York Jets offensive linemen Mike Haight, left, and Jeff Criswell in action against Kanas City Chiefs defensive end Bill Maas (63) at Busch Stadium during the 1991 preseason. Haight, a former Hawkeye, was selected with the 22nd pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Jets. Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs tackle John Alt (76) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end Ron Holmes (90) at Arrowhead Stadium in 1989. Alt, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken with the 21st pick of the first round in the 1984 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs tackle John Alt (76) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end Ron Holmes (90) at Arrowhead Stadium in 1989. Alt, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken with the 21st pick of the first round in the 1984 NFL Draft. Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Philadelphia Eagles guard Ron Hallstrom (65) on the bench in 1993 against the Phoenix Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Hallstrom, a former Iowa Hawkeyes, was taken with the 22nd pick by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft.
Philadelphia Eagles guard Ron Hallstrom (65) on the bench in 1993 against the Phoenix Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Hallstrom, a former Iowa Hawkeyes, was taken with the 22nd pick by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft. Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports, Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeye Rod Walters was drafted 14th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1976 NFL Draft.
Former Iowa Hawkeye Rod Walters was drafted 14th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1976 NFL Draft. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears defensive players Craig Clemons (43) and Virgil Livers (24) in action against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1976. Clemons, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 12th pick of the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Chicago Bears defensive players Craig Clemons (43) and Virgil Livers (24) in action against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1976. Clemons, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was the 12th pick of the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Darryl Norenberg, Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys guard John Niland (76) in action during a 1967 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Niland, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken fifth overall by the Cowboys in the 1966 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys guard John Niland (76) in action during a 1967 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Niland, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken fifth overall by the Cowboys in the 1966 NFL Draft. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Randy Duncan shown in 1985, his senior season at Iowa.
Randy Duncan shown in 1985, his senior season at Iowa. Duncan was taken first overall in the 1959 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras (71) in action against the Baltimore Colts at Tigers Stadium in 1964. Karras, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1958 NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras (71) in action against the Baltimore Colts at Tigers Stadium in 1964. Karras, a former Iowa Hawkeye, was taken 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1958 NFL Draft. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Alex Karras, who starred at Iowa, was selected with
Alex Karras, who starred at Iowa, was selected with the 10th overall pick of the 1958 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. File photo
Fullscreen
Dick Crayne of Fairfield shown in 1933 as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Crayne was drafted fourth overall in the 1936 NFL Draft by the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Dick Crayne of Fairfield shown in 1933 as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Crayne was drafted fourth overall in the 1936 NFL Draft by the Brooklyn Dodgers. Register file photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    Iowa football: Greatest tight ends in Hawkeyes history
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against
    Buy Photo
    Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against Purdue in 2002 with 67 seconds left, a fourth-down catch that propelled Iowa to a 31-28 win. Earlier in that game, Clark raced for a 95-yard touchdown catch up the left sideline. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball
    Buy Photo
    Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball as he breaks away from the North Dakota State defense Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes game against the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark.
    Buy Photo
    University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young.
    Buy Photo
    From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist.
    Buy Photo
    From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl.
    Buy Photo
    From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla. Matthew Holst, Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
    (Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
    Fullscreen
    "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were
    "He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were a lot of mouths to feed on those teams," former Colts tight end Dallas Clark said of Peyton Manning. matt detrich
    Fullscreen
    From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in
    Buy Photo
    From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in the Hawkeyes' 28-0 loss at Ohio State. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988.
    Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988. Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas
    Buy Photo
    This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas Clark against Purdue was a dazzling display of speed, but his later TD catch on fourth down sent Iowa to a key 2002 victory. Clark was the 24th overall selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2003 NFL Draft. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received
    Buy Photo
    Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor trophy during a break in action against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the
    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the Oakland Raiders tries to avoid the tackle of Champ Bailey #24 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 12, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate
    Buy Photo
    Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate Brandon Myers celebrating Greene's touchdown against South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes Trophy after beating Nebraska, 40-10. Kittle had two short TD receptions in the game despite playing through a mid-foot sprain that limited him in the second half of the football season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown.
    Buy Photo
    m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD.
    Buy Photo
    Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen /Matthew Holst
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye
    Buy Photo
    With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye State! Hawkeye State!" Iowa's Erik Jensen hoists the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 40-21, Sept. 13, 2003 in Ames. Rodney White/Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University.
    Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University. AP Photo/Brian Drumm,Anderson Herald Bulletin,
    Fullscreen
    From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern.
    Buy Photo
    From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman.
    From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton.
    Buy Photo
    From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern.
    Buy Photo
    From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
      Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
      Fullscreen
      Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Noah Fant (Iowa) is selected as the number twenty overall pick to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville.
      Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Noah Fant (Iowa) is selected as the number twenty overall pick to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
      Noah Fant celebrates his pick by the Denver Broncos with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Steve Helber/AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
      Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after an incomplete pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, is tackled by Purdue safety Navon Mosley in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ MAST, AP
      Fullscreen
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) runs from the defense of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium.
      â€˜Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) drives for yards as a defender hangs on at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks over his shoulder during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) can't come up with a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant powers ahead for yards against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes while Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) blocks Maryland defensive back Rayshad Lewis (13) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls down a reception against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
      Fullscreen
      Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores.
      Noah Fant (87) hauls in Iowa's second touchdown during a 42-16 win at Indiana on Saturday. He finished the game with four catches for 102 yards; teammate T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 107 yards and two scores. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts to catching a pass for a touchdown in the end zone against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Julian Huff (20) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) rushes for a first down after making a catch in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs in a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin. Matthew Putney, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans.
      Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with the fans. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) sheds a tackle from Wisconsin linebacker Adam Krumholz (25) along the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after a penalty was called on Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) hit him out of bounds during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is drug out of bounds by Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts with the fans while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4
      4. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR
      23. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Northern Iowa, 38-14 | Previous ranking: NR Charlie Neibergall, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) gets tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) while running down the sideline after catching a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after tight end Noah Fant scored a touchdown against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates with the Hawkeye fans after pulling down a touchdown reception against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
      Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant pulls in a pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster breaks up the pass to Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Sep 2, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his 2 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Stanley (not pictured) with fullback Drake Kulick (45) during the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
      Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown reception as North Texas Mean Green safety Kishawn McClain (6) and safety Khairi Muhammad (4) go for the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
      FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. Fant was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception and turns it into a touchdown against Boston College in the second quarter during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch
      Buy Photo
      Noah Fant (87) reacts to his 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brian Powers, The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight
      Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen
      Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a
      Buy Photo
      Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant caught nine passes as a freshman. Look for many more over the next three seasons. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass before the Hawkeyes' spring game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Powers/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate
      Iowa's Riley McCarron (83) and Noah Fant (87) celebrate a 42-yard touchdown reception by McCarron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP
      Fullscreen
      Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard
      Buy Photo
      Noah Fant (87) races up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown at Nebraska in what turned out to be a 56-14 Hawkeye win inside Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
      FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a pass during a drill before the team's NCAA college football spring scrimmage, in Iowa City, Iowa. Despite setting records last fall, Iowa tight end Noah Fant went largely unnoticed outside of the Big Ten West. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018. Fant will return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes as one of the nation’s most intriguing pro prospects. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) chants to the Iowa fans with the Heroes Game trophy behind him after Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14 in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. John Peterson, AP
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) backs in to the endzone for a touchdown after Nebraska defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) hits him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant heads back to the locker room after warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) catches a pass in the end zone during the second half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Purdue would go on to win 24-15. Brian Powers/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant celebrates the Hawkeyes' 55-24 win over No. 6 Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs in for a touchdown during their football game at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant is brought down after pulling in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant pulls in a reception against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant misses a deep pass during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after defeating ISU 44-41 in overtime of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant goes up for the ball against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass between Wyoming's Tyler Hall, left, and Cassh Maluia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant
      Buy Photo
      Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson (38) and Noah Fant (87) pose for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophmore tight end Noah Fant (87) runs through practice drills Friday, April 7, 2017, during the Iowa Hawkeyes' spring football practice at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant pulls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the first half against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for
      Buy Photo
      Iowa sophomore tight end Noah Fant (87) stretches for an overthrown ball during the second half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Iowa would go on to win 44-41. Brian Powers/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg
      Sep 16, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) and running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) celebrate after a touchdown reception by Fanta during the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359656 ORIG FILE ID: 20170916_gma_bc9_364.jpg Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

         

        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE