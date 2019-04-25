CLOSE Chariton Iowa is buzzing about hometown hero T.J. Hockenson's NFL Draft prospects Zachary Boyden-Holmes, DesMoines

Former Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson went No. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. Here are what NFL analysts are saying about the pick.

Trey Wingo, ESPN analyst

"They know how to deal with tight ends and create tight ends in Kirk Ferentz's system at Iowa. They've done a great job."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN analyst

"Basketball background at nearly 6-foot-5, 250. You talk about an athlete. Think about the Kirk Ferentz-Bill Belichick connection. ... He's a throwback to the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. He can block it down the field and make the catch. He's multi-dimensional threat."

T.J. Hockenson certainly fills a need for the #Lions, who only saw 45 rec, 461yds and 4 TDs from the position group in 2018. They needed a playmaker there in the worst way. Despite the depth at TE in this draft, Quinn wasn't fooling around and jumped on the best one. #NFLDraft — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) April 26, 2019

My personal take on Hockenson: he's a major upgrade at a position of dire need (pass catcher) but I don't see the value of a TE in the top 10. Better than OL, better than WR, better than QB, better than any CB. I don't hate it. Could've been so beautiful, to quote Tiffany — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) April 26, 2019

.@Andy_Benoit is grading every pick in live time.



Two picks have gotten an A so far:



- Nick Bosa

- T.J. Hockensonhttps://t.co/XrnOEveLCbpic.twitter.com/VGSQmFDN9p — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 26, 2019

Hockenson to me is Kyle Rudolph and I love it for Stafford and the @Lions#NFLDraft — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 26, 2019

#Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson to the #Lions at No.8. Detailed route runner + production after the catch. And he finishes as a blocker. #NFLpic.twitter.com/wkMMmFWDE4 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 26, 2019

