After going No. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions in Thursday's NFL draft, T.J. Hockenson ranks among the highest drafted tight ends all-time.

A look at some milestones he reached:

Hockenson is the highest drafted tight end since Vernon Davis went No. 6 overall in 2006.

Hockenson is just the second tight end picked top 10 in the previous 12 drafts.

Hockenson is only the fourth tight end taken in the top 10 since 1997.

Hockenson is only the 13th tight end to land in the top 10 since the NFL's merger in 1970.

