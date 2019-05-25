Photos: West High graduation at Carver-Hawkeye temporarily delayed due t...
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive for commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive for commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mert Ince, 8, plays a game called 'snickers' with soon-to-be-Iowa City West graduate Maddi Shinall, right, while graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mert Ince, 8, plays a game called 'snickers' with soon-to-be-Iowa City West graduate Maddi Shinall, right, while graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates sit in bleachers while commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates sit in bleachers while commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive at commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive at commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive at commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive at commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates pose for a photo, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates pose for a photo, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families seek shelter after commencement was delayed due to a tornado warning, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive for commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West graduates and families arrive for commencement, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A tornado touched down Friday night in southwest Johnson County, causing damage to some homes and trailers and forcing an interruption and brief evacuation of the Iowa City West High School graduation ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    As of Saturday morning, no major injuries had been reported, which is the best news. The storm left some memorable images, too.

    And for the purposes of this site, no sight allows for more wry smiles in hindsight than seeing a twister from the upper reaches of Kinnick Stadium.

    Because, see, Iowa State University has the Cyclones nickname, and the Cy-Hawk football score in 2016 was 42-3, and this past fall it was 13-3 … and you probably know where this is going.

    The last touchdown scored by Iowa State inside Kinnick Stadium is actually a good little trivia question at this point. It's more than five years ago, on Sept. 13, 2014. Quarterback Sam Richardson found DeVondrick Nealy for a 27-yard scoring strike with 7 minutes, 33 seconds to play to put the Cyclones up 17-14. They'd win the game 20-17 on a 42-yard Cole Netten field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

    The Hawkeyes have won the past four in-state rivalry games, including the two recent displays of defensive dominance previously mentioned.

    A couple of reactions to the joke ran the spectrum, of course.

    And this statement will be true until at least Sept. 12, 2020, the next time Iowa State makes the trip east. This coming fall's Cy-Hawk game will be at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14.

    With both teams sporting returning quarterbacks and optimistic outlooks, quite the storm should be brewing in a few months' time.

    Just hopefully not one as big as what we saw Friday night.

    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt crumples after being sacked in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt crumples after being sacked in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt is helped to his feet after hurting his knee after being sacked in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt is helped to his feet after hurting his knee after being sacked in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa receiver Nick Easley goes up for the ball late in the game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa receiver Nick Easley goes up for the ball late in the game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a Point After Touchdown as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 13-3, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos kicks a Point After Touchdown as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 13-3, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) tackles Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (11) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) catches a pass while being covered by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Matthew Eaton (23) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Matthew Eaton (23) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland (4) looks to pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland (4) looks to pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) rushes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) rushes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz (left) talks into his headset while Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) stands on the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz (left) talks into his headset while Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) stands on the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs to the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs to the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks into his headset while walking on the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks into his headset while walking on the sideline during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) attempts to block a field goal from Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) attempts to block a field goal from Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeye marching band perform during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeye marching band perform during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) runs down the sideline after kicking a field goal during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) runs down the sideline after kicking a field goal during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) rushes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) rushes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls a timeout in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls a timeout in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa center Keegan Render helps protect the pocket against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa center Keegan Render helps protect the pocket against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, throws Iowa State's Matthew Eaton to the ground on a play on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa safety Amani Hooker, left, throws Iowa State's Matthew Eaton to the ground on a play on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    An Iowa State cheerleader performs a routine against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    An Iowa State cheerleader performs a routine against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    An Iowa State cheerleader performs a routine against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    An Iowa State cheerleader performs a routine against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on after a play against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on after a play against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on after a play against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell looks on after a play against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is caught after pulling in a reception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is caught after pulling in a reception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt fires a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt fires a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pumps his fist as the Hawkeyes drive for a first down late against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pumps his fist as the Hawkeyes drive for a first down late against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland fires a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery looks for room to run against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery looks for room to run against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa senior Kyle Groeneweg motions to an Iowa State player after being interfered with on a punt reception on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa senior Kyle Groeneweg motions to an Iowa State player after being interfered with on a punt reception on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State running back Sheldon Croney escapes the reach of Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back Sheldon Croney escapes the reach of Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa football team celebrate a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa football team celebrate a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa football team celebrate a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa football team celebrate a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrate after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes run into their tunnel after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes run into their tunnel after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) scores a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head football coach watches his Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach watches his Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 13-3 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (8) carries the ball during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (8) carries the ball during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) celebrates a sack during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) celebrates a sack during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (96) watches as his field goal goes through the up rights during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (96) watches as his field goal goes through the up rights during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State punter Corey Dunn kicks out of the end zone during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State punter Corey Dunn kicks out of the end zone during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital look out their windows during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital look out their windows during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A fan in the upper deck of the north end zone cheers during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    A fan in the upper deck of the north end zone cheers during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery looks for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery looks for running room against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State running back Sheldon Croney escapes the reach of Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back Sheldon Croney escapes the reach of Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the first quarter wave against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball up the middle against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball up the middle against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery is drilled by a host of Iowa defenders in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State running back David Montgomery is drilled by a host of Iowa defenders in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet a midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet a midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet a midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet a midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meets at midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meets at midfield before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches players warm up before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches players warm up before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches players warm up before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches players warm up before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz enters the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz enters the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa and Iowa State fans step off the Hawkeye Express as they make their way to the stadium for the CyHawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa and Iowa State fans step off the Hawkeye Express as they make their way to the stadium for the CyHawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa tight ends coach LeVar Woods enters the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight ends coach LeVar Woods enters the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Tailgaters mill about the grounds of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City.
    Tailgaters mill about the grounds of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Tailgaters mill about the grounds of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Iowa City.
    Tailgaters mill about the grounds of Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz makes his walk to the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz makes his walk to the stadium prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa Hawkeye arrive at the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa Hawkeye arrive at the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Dallas Clark speaks with Laura VandeBerg before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Dallas Clark speaks with Laura VandeBerg before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fans high-five players as they walk into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Fans high-five players as they walk into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    An airplane flies overhead before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    An airplane flies overhead before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fans tailgate off of Melrose Avenue before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Fans tailgate off of Melrose Avenue before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell walks into the stadium before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa and Iowa State fans mill about the grounds while tailgating during the CyHawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa and Iowa State fans mill about the grounds while tailgating during the CyHawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa State players arrive before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa State players arrive before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Georges Niang talks with fans before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Georges Niang talks with fans before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa athletic director Gary Barta cheers during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa athletic director Gary Barta cheers during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Concession workers prepare hot dogs before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Concession workers prepare hot dogs before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa cheerleaders wave at the end of the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa cheerleaders wave at the end of the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Iowa fans pose for a photo prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa fans pose for a photo prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
