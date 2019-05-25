A tornado touched down Friday night in southwest Johnson County, causing damage to some homes and trailers and forcing an interruption and brief evacuation of the Iowa City West High School graduation ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

As of Saturday morning, no major injuries had been reported, which is the best news. The storm left some memorable images, too.

And for the purposes of this site, no sight allows for more wry smiles in hindsight than seeing a twister from the upper reaches of Kinnick Stadium.

Because, see, Iowa State University has the Cyclones nickname, and the Cy-Hawk football score in 2016 was 42-3, and this past fall it was 13-3 … and you probably know where this is going.

Cyclone touchdown near Kinnick. Frame this as they are extremely rare. https://t.co/sWa30mpYZX — Fran's Red Face (@FransRedFace) May 25, 2019

Kinnick would be safe, it wouldn’t be able to find the end zone... — Nick Weber (@nickweebs12) May 25, 2019

The last touchdown scored by Iowa State inside Kinnick Stadium is actually a good little trivia question at this point. It's more than five years ago, on Sept. 13, 2014. Quarterback Sam Richardson found DeVondrick Nealy for a 27-yard scoring strike with 7 minutes, 33 seconds to play to put the Cyclones up 17-14. They'd win the game 20-17 on a 42-yard Cole Netten field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

The Hawkeyes have won the past four in-state rivalry games, including the two recent displays of defensive dominance previously mentioned.

A couple of reactions to the joke ran the spectrum, of course.

I’m a Cyclones fan and still got a laugh out of this. Well played. — Erik Wheater (@ErikWWheater) May 25, 2019

I’m a cyclone fan and think that is hilarious! — Dennis Ferguson (@dennisferg4isu) May 25, 2019

Big crowd — Conway Tweety (@QCRobP) May 25, 2019

Lame joke... 4.5 outta 10, only for creativity — Matt Halverson (@mhalverson15) May 25, 2019

And this statement will be true until at least Sept. 12, 2020, the next time Iowa State makes the trip east. This coming fall's Cy-Hawk game will be at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 14.

With both teams sporting returning quarterbacks and optimistic outlooks, quite the storm should be brewing in a few months' time.

Just hopefully not one as big as what we saw Friday night.