Dan Whitney, better known as comedian Larry the Cable Guy and a Nebraska native, played a round of golf with new Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg on Wednesday.

Look out, Iowa football fans. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, aka Dan Whitney and a Nebraska superfan, remembers what he's said about the Big Ten Conference pigskin rivalry.

That, after the 2018 season, the Hawkeyes' recent run of dominance over the Cornhuskers would be coming to an end.

Following a late surge to end favorite son Scott Frost's first season in Lincoln, there's no wavering in his mind heading into this fall.

"We've got our legs back," he said, finishing with a laugh after his shortened Principal Charity Classic Pro-Am round Wednesday with new Nebraska basketball coach (and Iowa State favorite son) Fred Hoiberg.

Buy Photo Dan Whitney, better known as comedian Larry the Cable Guy, talks with fans following the completion of his pro-am round Wednesday at Wakonda Club as part of the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines. An arden Nebraska sports fan, Whitney was paired with new basketball coach and former Iowa State leader Fred Hoiberg (background) and two-time major champion John Daly. (Photo: Danny Lawhon/The Register)

"Everybody doesn’t like Nebraska because we had beaten everybody in football all the time. Now we’re down 17 years, so it’s kind of like the guy that used to beat everybody and now he’s got two broken legs and everybody’s taking a chance beating on him while they can."

Nebraska won four of its final six games after losing its first six to send a wave of optimism about the former Central Florida coach's chops in the Big Ten West. Those two defeats were both against top-25 opponents — by five on the road at Ohio State and by three on a last-second field goal at Kinnick Stadium after erasing a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit.

"Nebraska will never lose another football game against Iowa — after (2018),” Larry quipped last year.

What's he saying now?

"I always have high hopes every year. You support your team. You grew up with it. You have memories with it," he said. "It’s just like me: Thanksgiving memories of Nebraska-Oklahoma. It’s part of the soundtrack of your life. It’s like a song, and Nebraska football’s part of the soundtrack to your life. But that last 17 years sucked."

Whitney is also optimistic about Nebraska men's basketball, a program that is somehow without an NCAA Tournament win to their credit.

"Everybody’s excited with Fred. Fred’s a great coach, and respected everywhere in college and in the NBA," he said. "He got a raw deal with the Chicago Bulls. He goes to the Bulls, and they get rid of all their players … So hey, we’re excited. He’s got some good recruits coming in.

"… It’s looking up."

And stay calm, state-of-Iowa sports fans: He and an entire state may be rooting against you, but it's just sports.

"The whole thing with Iowa State and Iowa — I don’t have any problems with Iowa State and Iowa. Everybody gets all bent out of shape over that stuff."

Although for 3½ hours or so come this Black Friday, no promises.